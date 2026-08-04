U.S. News & World Report and other organizations name UCHealth hospitals among the best in Colorado, nation

Aurora, CO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As multiple national organizations release their annual rankings of hospitals and health systems, UCHealth and its hospitals are again recognized among the best in Colorado or best in the U.S. for quality, patient experience and social responsibility.



Three UCHealth hospitals are among Colorado’s best according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals rankings, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide high quality care to patients across the state.UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, located on the CU Anschutz campus in Aurora, is ranked No. 2 in Colorado. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland is tied for No. 3 and is the top performing hospital in northern Colorado. UCHealth Memorial Hospitalin Colorado Springs is ranked No. 6 and is the top performing hospital in southern Colorado.



Newsweek has also recognized four UCHealth hospitals among the nation’s best for specialized care in 2026. University of Colorado Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies and Memorial Hospital, along with Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, earned top honors for numerous complex patient conditions, including heart care, cancer care, endocrinology, neurology, orthopedics, pulmonary and gastrointestinal care.



“From the very beginning, UCHealth has been dedicated to improving the lives of our patients, family members, employees and those in the communities we serve. I’d like to thank our physicians and staff members for always providing the highest quality and most innovative care for our patients across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO.



U.S. News announced that University of Colorado Hospital earned national rankings in three adult specialties: pulmonology and lung surgery, in partnership with National Jewish Health; rheumatology; and cancer.



“Our teams care for patients and families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives,” said Tom Gronow, president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital. “Their skills, compassion and commitment help patients navigate complex diagnoses and access the latest treatments. This recognition reflects the dedication of everyone who works together on behalf of every patient we serve.”



In addition, independent think tank The Lown Institute has recognized UCHealth for the third year in a row as one of the country’s top-performing health care systems in social responsibility, community benefits, health care value and patient outcomes, reflecting UCHealth’s dedication to community benefits and excellence.

In fiscal year 2025, UCHealth cared for 3 million patients and provided more than $1.6 billion in community benefits, including $762 million in uncompensated care for patients who could not afford to pay.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is a nationally recognized nonprofit health system that pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. UCHealth is Colorado’s largest Medicaid provider and dedicated to the communities it serves. With the region’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz campus, UCHealth includes 37,000 employees, 15 acute-care hospitals and thousands of physicians across Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.

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