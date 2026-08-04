Securities Fraud Investigation Into Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. (HIMS), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers, accusing it of sharing customers' medical information with third-party advertisers. The FTC’s criminal complaint accuses Hims of "deceptive and unlawful privacy practices," including sharing sensitive details about a patient's health with Snap and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

On this news, shares of Hims declined $4.32 or 14.73% to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Hims securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com