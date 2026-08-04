[Latest] Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Size/Share Worth USD 320.07 Billion by 2035 at a 5.59% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Iron and Steel Casting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Iron, Gray Iron Castings, Ductile Iron Castings (Nodular Iron), White Iron Castings, Malleable Iron Castings, Steel, Carbon Steel Castings, Low-Alloy Steel Castings, High-Alloy Steel Castings, Stainless Steel Castings), By Casting Process (Sand Casting, Green Sand Casting, Dry Sand Casting, Sodium Silicate Sand Casting, Investment Casting, Precision Investment Casting, Vacuum Investment Casting, Die Casting, High-Pressure Die Casting, Squeeze Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Gravity Permanent Mold, Low-Pressure Permanent Mold, Other Processes, Centrifugal Casting, Shell Mold Casting, Additive Manufacturing / 3D Printing Molds), By Iron Casting Type (Gray Iron Castings, Ductile Iron Castings, White Iron Castings, Malleable Iron Castings), By Application (Automotive Components, Engine Blocks & Cylinder Heads, Transmission Cases & Housings, Brake Components, Suspension Systems, Construction & Infrastructure, Drainage & Plumbing Systems, Structural Components, Architectural Hardware, Machinery & Equipment, Pump & Compressor Housings, Valve Bodies, Bearing Housings, Drive Gearboxes, Power Generation & Energy, Turbine Casings, Generator Frames, Wind Turbine Components, Hydro Power System Components, Railways & Transportation, Rail Wheels & Axles, Truck Frames, Bogie Components, Other Applications), By End Use (Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers, Energy & Utilities, Construction Industry, Mining & Heavy Equipment, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Iron and Steel Casting Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 185.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 196.17 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 320.07 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.59% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Iron and Steel Casting Market Revenue and Trends

Iron and steel casting is the global market for the processes of casting complex parts in sand or permanent molds using molten iron or steel, which are characterized by excellent machinability and wear resistance and high strength and durability. The castings are also produced at large manufacturing facilities with low costs and can be made in huge and complex shapes, making them ideally suited to applications in the automotive, construction machinery, industrial equipment, agriculture, mining, and infrastructure industries.

The market for iron and steel castings is expanding gradually due to the increasing demand for heavy-duty components for infrastructure and machinery, the growing automotive and construction industries, the rise in industrialization and development in emerging economies, as well as the development of casting technology and material alloys in the world.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the iron and steel casting market?

Demand for strong and affordable metal parts has surged as they are crucial in heavy equipment, infrastructure projects, industrial growth, and for durable equipment in agriculture and mining, with construction booms around the world driving uptake. The market is expected to gain from the regular use of the material in the manufacture of engine blocks, pump housings, valves and structural components with high strength and durability.

With the ongoing growth in infrastructure construction and industrial production, the demand for reliable castings in iron and steel production is increasing, and the produced castings must be able to meet the needs of modern engineering. In line with the continuous development of the infrastructure and industrial production, the demand for reliable castings in iron and steel production is also growing, and the castings produced should be able to meet the requirements of modern engineering.

Technological innovations include the introduction of automated molding lines, better sand systems, new alloy formulations and simulation software for optimized designs that improve casting quality, reduce casting defects and increase productivity. Other factors include a greater focus on rehabilitating infrastructure and modernizing heavy equipment, more high-quality castings available in emerging markets, and increased government and industry spending on construction, mining, and industrial markets in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Iron and Steel Casting report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Iron and Steel Casting report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Gray iron castings dominated the iron and steel casting market in 2025 and are expected to continue to do so due to their excellent machinability, vibration damping qualities, and wide application in the automotive, machinery, and construction sectors. Innovations in high-strength grades, automation, consistency, and performance are helping grow the market for these castings, which are vital when manufacturers seek cost-effective solutions that deliver superior wear resistance, an attribute widely recognized by both engineers and equipment manufacturers as being essential to reliable, longer-lasting components in heavy-duty applications.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales and industrial distributors account for the biggest market share, providing a leading channel for custom pattern development, technical support, quality certification and bulk supply agreements. For medium to high volume iron and steel casting projects, these channels are the first choice for organizations that need large-scale casting production, because they can not only provide the design help they need but also guide them to choose the materials they need and provide the machinery they need.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Iron and Steel Casting market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Iron and Steel Casting market forward?

What are the Iron and Steel Casting Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Iron and Steel Casting Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Iron and Steel Casting market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The market for iron and steel casting in North America is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared to the other regions, which is attributed to the presence of a robust industrial machinery industry, automotive and construction industry, advanced foundry technology, and demand for high quality, durable cast components. The region receives significant investments in infrastructure, a robust manufacturing sector and a concentration on the high-end side of the business that ensures business continuity and stability.

In parallel, relatively rapid industrialization, huge infrastructure expansion, growing automotive and machinery manufacturing, and investments in manufacturing are driving the rapid growth of the iron and steel casting market in Asia Pacific. In developing countries such as China, India and Southeast Asian countries, there is a rise in the consumption of iron and steel castings, which are also being produced in the country, with a focus on government industrial development and rising export markets. The increasing demand for cost-effective metal parts and heavy machinery further boosts the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

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Browse the full “Iron and Steel Casting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Iron, Gray Iron Castings, Ductile Iron Castings (Nodular Iron), White Iron Castings, Malleable Iron Castings, Steel, Carbon Steel Castings, Low-Alloy Steel Castings, High-Alloy Steel Castings, Stainless Steel Castings), By Casting Process (Sand Casting, Green Sand Casting, Dry Sand Casting, Sodium Silicate Sand Casting, Investment Casting, Precision Investment Casting, Vacuum Investment Casting, Die Casting, High-Pressure Die Casting, Squeeze Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Gravity Permanent Mold, Low-Pressure Permanent Mold, Other Processes, Centrifugal Casting, Shell Mold Casting, Additive Manufacturing / 3D Printing Molds), By Iron Casting Type (Gray Iron Castings, Ductile Iron Castings, White Iron Castings, Malleable Iron Castings), By Application (Automotive Components, Engine Blocks & Cylinder Heads, Transmission Cases & Housings, Brake Components, Suspension Systems, Construction & Infrastructure, Drainage & Plumbing Systems, Structural Components, Architectural Hardware, Machinery & Equipment, Pump & Compressor Housings, Valve Bodies, Bearing Housings, Drive Gearboxes, Power Generation & Energy, Turbine Casings, Generator Frames, Wind Turbine Components, Hydro Power System Components, Railways & Transportation, Rail Wheels & Axles, Truck Frames, Bogie Components, Other Applications), By End Use (Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers, Energy & Utilities, Construction Industry, Mining & Heavy Equipment, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/iron-and-steel-casting-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 196.17 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 320.07 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 185.79 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.59% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Material Type, Iron Casting Type, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In 2025: GF Casting Solutions launched new automated casting plants for producing high strength parts used in construction machinery and mining equipment, expanding its global supply strengths in the industrial fields.

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List of the prominent players in the Iron and Steel Casting Market:

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Nucor Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Tata Steel

Hyundai Steel

Kobe Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

GF Casting Solutions

Waupaca Foundry Inc.

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Hitachi Metals

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Eagle Alloy

Ferralloy Inc.

Goodwin Steel Castings

Others

The Iron and Steel Casting Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Iron Gray Iron Castings Ductile Iron Castings (Nodular Iron) White Iron Castings Malleable Iron Castings

Steel Carbon Steel Castings Low-Alloy Steel Castings High-Alloy Steel Castings Stainless Steel Castings



By Casting Process

Sand Casting Green Sand Casting Dry Sand Casting Sodium Silicate Sand Casting

Investment Casting Precision Investment Casting Vacuum Investment Casting

Die Casting High-Pressure Die Casting Squeeze Casting

Permanent Mold Casting Gravity Permanent Mold Low-Pressure Permanent Mold

Other Processes Centrifugal Casting Shell Mold Casting Additive Manufacturing / 3D Printing Molds



By Iron Casting Type

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

White Iron Castings

Malleable Iron Castings

By Application

Automotive Components Engine Blocks & Cylinder Heads Transmission Cases & Housings Brake Components Suspension Systems

Construction & Infrastructure Drainage & Plumbing Systems Structural Components Architectural Hardware

Machinery & Equipment Pump & Compressor Housings Valve Bodies Bearing Housings Drive Gearboxes

Power Generation & Energy Turbine Casings Generator Frames Wind Turbine Components Hydro Power System Components

Railways & Transportation Rail Wheels & Axles Truck Frames Bogie Components

Other Applications

By End Use

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive OEM & Tier-1 Suppliers

Energy & Utilities

Construction Industry

Mining & Heavy Equipment

Other End Users

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Iron and Steel Casting Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Iron and Steel Casting Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Iron and Steel Casting Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Iron and Steel Casting Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Iron and Steel Casting Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the iron and steel casting market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Iron and Steel Casting Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an iron and steel casting market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the iron and steel casting industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Iron and Steel Casting Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Iron and Steel Casting Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Iron and Steel Casting Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/iron-and-steel-casting-market/

Reasons to Purchase Iron and Steel Casting Market Report

The Iron and Steel Casting Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Iron and Steel Casting The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Iron and steel casting market analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Iron and Steel Casting Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Iron and Steel Casting market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide iron and steel casting market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the iron and steel casting market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the iron and steel casting market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the iron and steel casting market should consider this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Iron and Steel Casting industry.

Managers in the iron and steel casting sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide iron and steel casting market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Iron and Steel Casting products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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