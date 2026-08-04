Bigger Than the Automobile. Bigger Than the Computer. James Altucher Says Elon Musk Is Building It Right Now

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher says Elon Musk is building something he believes could outrank the most important products in modern history. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager explains the innovation he calls “A.R.M.,” and why he thinks it could eclipse the automobile, the computer, and the cell phone.

“The Biggest Product of All Time”

Altucher builds the case around Musk’s own framing. The project, he says, is “a new innovation that Elon himself says could become” “The biggest product of all time - by far.” From there, Altucher lines it up against the breakthroughs that reshaped the last century, saying it could be “bigger than the automobile… bigger than the computer… and potentially even bigger than the cell phone.”

He returns to that language later in the presentation , noting Musk “has called it the biggest product ever of any kind.” To Altucher, that is not marketing bluster but a signal of where Tesla is heading.

A Convergence He Says Is Happening Now

What makes the timing right, Altucher argues, is that two technologies are maturing at once: artificial intelligence and automation. He describes “A.R.M.” as built on “the convergence of two breakthrough technologies,” and points to a leap in computing power, citing “one MIT study” showing “computing power for AI models has increased 300,000-fold since 2012,” and noting chips can now “process as much as 312 trillion instructions per second.”

For decades, he argues, AI “never had a chance to fully break out” because “the systems were too slow” and “the hardware just couldn’t keep up.” That, in his telling, has changed, putting the technology at the threshold of mass adoption across nearly every major industry.

Why He Says Tesla Is at the Center

Altucher argues Tesla has quietly reorganized around this shift. “Tesla is an AI company,” he says, claiming it has “discontinued the production of key car models” and “shifted their focus towards developing ‘A.R.M.’” He believes a public rollout could come “as soon as October 22nd,” tied to Tesla’s next earnings call, though he acknowledges that date is his own estimate. He presents the broader prediction as his analysis rather than a certainty.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains the innovation he calls “A.R.M.,” why he believes it could outrank the automobile, the computer, and the cell phone, and how he thinks investors can position for it.

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is the host of The James Altucher Show, one of the most downloaded business podcasts in the world, with over 40 million downloads and conversations featuring Mark Cuban, Peter Thiel, Ray Dalio, and other major figures in business and finance. He is also a Wall Street Journal best-selling author and longtime venture capitalist.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.