Ginkgo REIT Completes Sale of Kimmerly Glen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ginkgo REIT today announced the successful disposition of Kimmerly Glen, a 260-unit multifamily community in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking another milestone in the REIT's disciplined investment strategy focused on creating long-term shareholder value through active asset management. Kimmerly Glen underwent a multi-year value creation strategy that included targeted renovations, operational enhancements, and thoughtful capital improvements. The transaction generated a double-digit internal rate of return (IRR) for Ginkgo REIT investors and its sole joint-venture partner.

The sale unlocks approximately $9 million of capital for Ginkgo REIT, crystalizing a promote earned on the transaction, which will be redeployed tax efficiently into new investment opportunities that are expected to generate higher recurring income for shareholders due to the addition of the promote dollars.

"One of the defining characteristics of successful real estate investing is knowing when to harvest value and redeploy capital," said Bill Green, Chief Executive Officer of Ginkgo REIT. "Kimmerly Glen reflects another execution of our investment strategy that performed in accordance with projections, from acquisition and renovation through operations and ultimately disposition. Achieving a double-digit IRR in today's transaction market is a meaningful accomplishment, particularly given the elevated interest rate environment and capital market volatility experienced over the past several years."

Throughout its ownership, Ginkgo completed a comprehensive capital improvement program designed to enhance the resident experience while improving the property's long-term competitiveness. Since acquisition, the investment benefited from significant operational enhancements despite a market environment characterized by rising insurance costs, wage inflation, higher operating expenses, and elevated financing costs.

The transaction also demonstrates the value of Ginkgo's active portfolio management approach. Despite the perpetual nature of our non-traded REIT, Ginkgo continually evaluates opportunities to recycle capital into investments that offer stronger risk-adjusted returns and enhanced cash flow potential.

"Capital allocation remains one of the most important drivers of long-term shareholder returns," said Eric Stamp, Chief Financial Officer of Ginkgo REIT. "By monetizing a mature investment and reinvesting those proceeds on a tax-deferred basis, we expect to improve the portfolio's earnings while positioning shareholders to benefit from higher targeted cash distributions and future appreciation."

This disposition reflects Ginkgo's ability to create value alongside institutional capital partners aligning with REIT shareholders. By underwriting a plan that fits the communities’ needs and opportunities, and then executing on that plan with construction and policies that achieve the operational outcomes that focus on preservation of affordability while extending the economic life of the existing infrastructure, Ginkgo and its residents continue to prosper.

"Our objective is to continually improve the quality of our portfolio and allocate capital where we believe it can generate the strongest long-term returns, for our shareholders, our residents and our colleagues. Kimmerly Glen is an excellent example of that philosophy in action, live, grow, thrive” Green added.

About Ginkgo Residential

Ginkgo Residential is a leading provider of attainable, eco-friendly apartment communities across North and South Carolina. The firm specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing high-quality housing while maintaining affordability. Recognized as a Top Workplace since 2020, Ginkgo is committed to both its residents and employees.

Check out investment opportunities by visiting www.ginkgovest.com.

For more information, visit www.ginkgores.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Rada Milenovici

rada.milenovici@ginkgomail.com

Media Contact:

Cayla Graffis

cayla.graffis@ginkgomail.com