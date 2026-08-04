New Crypto Presale: Pepeto DeFi Tools Approach Launch While Ethereum Price Targets $6,000

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto, the viral new crypto presale running on Ethereum, has moved its DeFi suite one step nearer to launch. The wallets filling it are chasing a pattern this market has produced once before, the Floki story, where a few hundred dollars placed early turned into life-changing money and the first buyers walked away with returns above 3,000x.

Ethereum sharpens the timing further. The bull case for Ethereum price now maps a climb toward $6,000 and beyond according to CoinDCX, and returning risk appetite of that size has lifted early stage projects built on Ethereum in every previous cycle.

New Crypto Presale: Pepeto Nears Its DeFi Tools Launch as the Ethereum Price Prediction Reaches for $6,000

Pepeto's DeFi tools have entered their final stretch before going live, arriving exactly as the chain beneath them turns upward. The Ethereum price today sits near $1,796 according to LiteFinance, lifting with the wider market as softer US inflation data revived rate cut hopes, and the new wave of low-fee ETF filings points institutional flows straight at Ethereum products. The bull scenario from CoinDCX stretches from $6,000 toward five figures once ETF demand and rate cuts align, placing the current price at the very bottom of its own forecast band.

But the math inside that Ethereum price prediction points in two directions at once. Even the run from $1,796 to $6,000 lands under a 3.5x, because a market cap above $210 billion can only travel so far before its own size slows it. And history is consistent about what happens next: every time Ethereum rallies at scale, the meme coins built on its chain move several times harder, since a 100x demands a tiny starting cap, an advantage Ethereum surrendered years ago.

That is precisely where each cycle's winning money goes. The holders who banked life-changing returns never earned them inside a large cap, they entered small projects before the crowd looked, and Floki is the proof, its 3,000x went to wallets buying a token the market laughed at. Pepeto now presents an early window of its own on Ethereum, with one difference that changes the entire equation: this time, working products sit underneath.

Pepeto Carries Viral Pull at Floki Speed and Adds a Live Exchange Underneath

Floki's own history explains why that difference decides everything. The token launched on Ethereum in July 2021 after Elon Musk tweeted his dog's name, survived a chaotic start through a community takeover, ran to $0.000344 by November 2021, then set a fresh record at $0.000346 in June 2024 following an 834% surge according to Cryptonews. Its earliest wallets cleared more than 3,000x. Yet FLOKI was carried almost purely by the Musk connection and its viral branding, and once that noise died down the token slid to $0.0000221, about 94% under its record.

Pepeto keeps the viral engine and repairs the flaw. The exchange is live, and every trade routed through it creates direct buying pressure on the token. The bridge moves assets between chains, and an AI scanner reviews each contract before it lists. Capital is entering this presale at the speed it once entered Floki, except these rounds close faster, and this time the money is backing infrastructure instead of a tweet.

One presale analyst summed it up after reviewing hundreds of launches: Pepeto is the first project where viral reach and exchange-grade tools show up together, and the moment the listing opens, this entry disappears for good.

Conclusion

The DeFi suite now stands one step from launch, and the pieces lock into a single picture. The Ethereum price prediction stretches past $6,000, the chain carrying Pepeto keeps strengthening, and both forces pour into a presale that is still open, for now.

The large wallets entering today are set up for an outcome of historic scale, and the surrounding signals keep stacking in the same direction. No new crypto presale of 2026 is growing its community faster, chatter about an Elon Musk post keeps building ahead of launch, and Floki already proved an Ethereum meme token can clear 3,000x. Wallets that size move on information retail rarely reaches, and watching where their capital settles has long been one of this market's most dependable guides to real returns.

Anyone who watched Floki turn small entries into fortunes recognizes what is taking shape. The buyers are moving now because the launch sits close, and once trading opens this price never comes back.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website



