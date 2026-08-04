Discover MSI’s World of Checkerboard

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to announce the introduction of its Checkerboard Looks page, which features a curated selection of checkered flooring and wall tile, from LVT to ceramic and porcelain tile. The possibilities are endless with this contemporary revival of a classic pattern.

Built-In Checkerboard Tile:

From iconic black-and-white designs to warm, color-driven palettes and bold geometric patterns, MSI's Checkerboard Looks page highlights a wide range of ready-made and customizable solutions for virtually any aesthetic.





Products such as Quadre Nerova Duo, Domino White and Black 4" Checkered Matte Tile, and Casa Duet Calacatta Marquina offer modern interpretations of the classic black and white checkerboard look, while Casa Duet Calacatta Cream, Quadre Belvyn Dune, and Firenze Blend Tile introduce softer cream tones and fresh, design-forward alternatives. Pattern-inspired collections including Casa Tuxedo, Via Bianchi Cotto, and Casa Bianchi provide even more opportunities to create distinctive interiors within the stylistic aesthetic of the checkerboard pattern.

Mix & Match Checkerboard Tile:

For those seeking a more personalized approach, MSI also offers mix-and-match collections such as Cementique, Zest, and Legions, allowing customers to pair complementary colors and formats to create custom checkerboard looks tailored to their unique vision. Both the Cementique and Legions collections also offer the opportunity to extend the look to the outdoors for a uniquely chic exterior design. Whether renovating a residential kitchen, designing a boutique hospitality space, or updating a commercial environment, the Checkerboard Looks page serves as an inspiring resource for bringing this enduring pattern to life.





"Checkerboard designs have evolved far beyond their traditional roots and continue to inspire designers with fresh interpretations that blend timeless style with today's trends," said Emily Holle, Senior Director of Trend & Design. "Our new Checkerboard Looks page makes it simple to explore a variety of materials, colors, and patterns, and it gives customers the flexibility to create spaces that feel both classic and uniquely their own."

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the Q™ Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered stone, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/513821d1-351c-4a74-9edc-4729a5b80024

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a1f44f-937e-45cb-9ef2-b988a1fc9d4c