Troon and Stracka Golf Announce Preferred Partnership to Elevate Tournament Experiences at Troon Facilities

Scottsdale, Ariz. & Encinitas, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troon, the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company, and Stracka Golf, the industry's leading golf course data company, are proud to announce a new Preferred Partnership that will provide Troon-affiliated facilities with preferred access to Stracka Golf's premium custom tournament books, greens guides, yardage books, and industry-leading Hole Location & Course Setup Software.

Through this partnership, Troon-managed facilities will receive preferred pricing on Stracka Golf's complete suite of products, including:

Custom Tournament Books, Yardage Books & Greens Guides

Hole Location & Course Setup Software

Precision Golf Course Mapping & Data Services

"Our mission is to help golf facilities create unforgettable experiences while simplifying tournament operations," said Justin Porter, Vice President of Sales at Stracka Golf. "We're excited to partner with Troon to bring our premium custom tournament books and industry-leading Hole Location & Course Setup Software to more facilities, helping them deliver exceptional events for members and guests."

"Stracka Golf has earned a strong reputation for its innovative course setup technology and premium tournament books," said Ryan Pensy, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Troon. "We're excited to offer these solutions to our facilities to help enhance tournament operations and elevate the golfer experience."

Today, Stracka Golf is trusted by:

More than 900 collegiate golf programs

61 state and regional golf associations

36 PGA Sections

The game's leading junior and amateur tours

Thousands of golf facilities worldwide

For more information about Stracka Golf, visit www.strackagolf.com.

About Troon

Troon is the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company, providing services at hundreds of locations around the globe. Troon specializes in golf course management, club operations, food and beverage, hospitality, agronomy, and club advisory services while delivering exceptional experiences for members and guests worldwide.

About Stracka Golf

Stracka Golf is the industry's leading golf course data company, providing precision mapping, custom tournament books, yardage books, greens guides, and Hole Location & Course Setup Software for golf facilities, associations, collegiate programs, and tours worldwide. Through innovative technology and trusted data, Stracka Golf helps golf organizations operate more efficiently while creating memorable golf experiences for golfers at every level.