More Than A (Gut) Feeling: Americans Agree Gut Health Matters, But Not On What It Means

Washington, DC, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gut health has moved from the sidelines of wellness culture into the mainstream, yet a new IFIC Spotlight Survey: Americans’ Perceptions Of Gut Health finds that consumer enthusiasm has outpaced consumer understanding. Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) consider gut health a high or extremely high priority, yet how they define it is deeply personal, often shaped more by tangible everyday experiences than less immediate outcomes.

For most people, gut health is synonymous with digestion. Proper digestion and absorption of nutrients was the most commonly selected definition (36%), and when asked what gut health affects most, Americans pointed overwhelmingly to day-to-day digestive outcomes: digestive comfort (48%), regular bowel movements (38%), and nutrient absorption (33%). Far fewer connected it more broadly to outcomes increasingly linked to the gut — immune function (20%), mental or emotional health (20%), brain function (12%), or skin health (10%).

“Consumers are clearly telling us that gut health matters to them; it has become a high priority in how people think about their overall wellness,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President and CEO of IFIC. “For many people, gut health is more of a feeling and less a defined concept — ‘I don’t feel bloated, so my gut is healthy.’ That’s a great starting point for food and nutrition professionals, where they can then broaden the conversation to include the many benefits associated with gut health.”

Gut Health By Vibes: A Personal Definition

The survey suggests Americans largely assess their gut health by how they feel rather than by clinical measures. More than eight in ten (84%) rated their gut health over the past 30 days as good, very good, or excellent — and the actions they have taken reflect an intuitive, self-directed approach. In the past year, Americans say they have most often supported their gut health through lifestyle changes: improving their overall diet (31%), increasing fiber from foods (30%), and becoming more physically active (29%). Far fewer turned to specialized tools such as functional foods or beverages (13%), healthcare professional consultation (12%), or testing kits (5%).

More than half (54%) said they limit or avoid certain foods or beverages to support their gut. Among those who do, the most commonly restricted items are highly processed foods (45%), fatty foods (42%), alcohol (42%), and sugary foods or beverages (40%). Americans view gut health as largely within their control, ranking poor diet (50%) and stress (37%) as the most detrimental influences, while fewer point to factors they have less control over, such as aging (17%), hormonal changes (13%), or environmental exposure (10%).

“What stands out in this data is that gut health is being defined by vibes — it’s personal, it’s intuitive, and it’s often conflated with digestion,” said Monica Amburn, MS, RDN, LDN, Vice President, Food Safety & Nutrition at IFIC. “But digestion is just one piece of the puzzle. The science points to six domains of gut health, including digestive physiology, the microbiome the gut barrier, the gut-brain axis, endocrine function, and immune function. When consumers equate ‘not feeling bloated’ with a healthy gut, they’re seeing just a small slice of something much bigger. That’s not a criticism of consumers; it’s a signal of where clearer communication is needed.”

A Moment Of Momentum For The Science

The findings arrive as gut health gains formal recognition. For the first time, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030 explicitly reference the gut microbiome and recommend fermented foods to support gut health. The International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) also recently published the first international consensus statement defining gut health and identifying its six domains: the gut microbiome, gut barrier, gastrointestinal physiology, the gut-brain axis, immune function, and metabolism.

And interest is climbing alongside the science. According to the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey, 37% of Americans now seek gut or digestive health benefits from their foods and beverages, a 7-percentage-point increase since 2022.

Where Consumers Turn For Answers

When it comes to trusted information about gut health, Americans place the greatest confidence in information sources with scientific or clinical expertise: healthcare professionals (74%), scientific studies (65%), and health-focused websites (63%). Food and beverage brands (34%), AI chatbots (34%), and non-expert influencers (25%) drew the lowest levels of trust, underscoring both the appetite for credible guidance and the role professionals can play in filling the gap.

“The science of the gut microbiome is still evolving, and that’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting,” added Reinhardt Kapsak. “There’s a real appetite among consumers to understand what’s happening inside their bodies — not just to feel better day to day, but to reduce their risk for chronic disease and live longer, healthier lives — and the research is beginning to catch up to that curiosity. It’s an exciting opportunity to help people connect their everyday dietary choices to a deeper understanding of their health.”

View the full survey here.

Interested in learning more about the latest science and six domains of gut health? Catch the conversation during the IFIC Expert Webinar: Defining Gut Health, From Perception To Practice, on Thursday, August 13 at 2pm ET. The webinar will feature insights from leading researchers Maria Marco, PhD, and Hannah Holscher, PhD, RD, as they discuss the evolving science of gut health and latest research supporting the six domains of gut health. Each IFIC Expert Webinar is free and provides opportunities for audience questions.

Register for the IFIC Expert Webinar here.