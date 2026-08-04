ConnectWise and SentinelOne Announce Shared Strategy to Advance Managed Cybersecurity for MSPs at Black Hat 2026

TAMPA, Fla. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading platform dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), and SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI Security leader, today announced at Black Hat 2026 their shared strategy to advance managed cybersecurity for MSPs and the customers they protect.

Building on the companies’ established collaboration through ConnectWise Managed EDR with SentinelOne, the strategy creates a framework for deeper collaboration that brings together the AI-driven security capabilities of SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform with ConnectWise’s managed security expertise and the agentic operational workflow capabilities of the ConnectWise platform that MSPs use to serve their customers.

The companies share a belief that MSPs need security capabilities that are advanced enough to address rapidly evolving threats and practical enough to operate across diverse customer environments. Their joint vision is focused on helping MSPs deliver unique value in the AI era by securing AI usage and stopping AI-powered threats, through carefully governed autonomous threat detection, investigation and response that keeps expert human analysts in control.

“MSPs are being asked to protect more customers, manage greater complexity and respond to threats that move faster than traditional operating models can support,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “ConnectWise and SentinelOne share a vision for helping MSPs meet that challenge. By aligning our strategies, we can bring forward meaningful capabilities in the right sequence, with clear and practical value for partners at each step. We believe this partnership strengthens ConnectWise’s position as the platform of choice for MSPs delivering Managed EDR services at scale today, and as we jointly create new security service capabilities in the coming quarters.”

The shared strategy is grounded in several principles:

Build on the established foundation of ConnectWise Managed EDR with SentinelOne

Make security intelligence easier to operationalize across MSP environments

Use AI and automation to support faster, more consistent action

Maintain appropriate human oversight and operational control

Preserve partner choice through open technologies and ecosystem collaboration

Introduce new capabilities through clear, partner-ready milestones

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform delivers AI-driven prevention, detection, investigation, and response through one agent, everywhere AI now runs. ConnectWise brings deep expertise in MSP operations, managed security services, service orchestration and the workflows partners use to support their customers. The companies are working to bring these complementary strengths together to create a more connected experience for mutual partners.

“MSPs are critical to expanding access to advanced cybersecurity, particularly for organizations that cannot build extensive security operations of their own,” said Michael Cremen, President and Chief Revenue Officer of SentinelOne. “Our work with ConnectWise reflects a shared commitment to helping MSPs use advanced security technology effectively and at scale. We look forward to continuing that work in the coming quarters in ways that help our mutual partners and their customers confidently and securely embrace their AI advantage.”

The strategy builds on the value already delivered through ConnectWise Managed EDR, which combines SentinelOne technology with continuous monitoring and support from the ConnectWise Security Operations Center. The service helps MSPs extend protection across customer environments without requiring them to independently build, staff and operate a SOC.

The collaboration also reflects both companies’ commitment to open ecosystems. ConnectWise will continue to support partner choice across its platform, while SentinelOne will continue investing across its broad network of technology, service and channel partners. The shared strategy is specifically focused on improving the experience available to mutual ConnectWise and SentinelOne partners.

SentinelOne and ConnectWise at Black Hat

SentinelOne will exhibit at Booth 2933, where ConnectWise will deliver a presentation during Black Hat 2026.

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, the ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world's most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

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Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. SentinelOne undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Kaileigh Higgins

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com

Regan DePinto

SentinelOne

press@sentinelone.com