Pennant Acquires River Centre Assisted Living in Tucson, Arizona 

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of Pennant affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announces today that effective August 1, 2026, it acquired the real estate and operations of Inspirations of River Centre Senior Living, now known as River Centre Assisted Living, an established 63-unit assisted living community located in Tucson, Arizona. Located in a strong and growing market, River Centre Assisted Living brings additional scale and opportunity to Pennant’s senior living operations. The community will continue serving residents with a focus on personalized care, meaningful engagement, and a culture centered on local leadership and accountability.

“River Centre Assisted Living is a well-established community with significant potential,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “We are excited to support the local team as they continue serving residents and families. By combining the strengths already present within the community with Pennant's operating model, we believe we can build on a solid foundation and create lasting success for years to come.”

Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary, added, “During every transition our focus remains on the residents who call the community home and the employees who dedicate themselves to serving them each day. We are excited to welcome the River Centre team into the Pennant family and to partner with them in building upon the strong relationships already established within the community. Our focus is on ensuring a seamless transition, supporting employees, and creating an environment where residents can thrive while receiving compassionate, high-quality care.”

Pennant will work closely with residents, families, and onsite leadership throughout the transition process to ensure continuity of care and a seamless operational integration.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health, hospice, and home care agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees, and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.