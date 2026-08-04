Ariel Construction, Ranked #1 in Commercial Design and Build by 5 Star Review Volume, Launches Ariel Roofing

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariel Construction, the #1-rated commercial design and build firm serving New York, Florida and Texas, today announced it has surpassed 1,000 verified five-star customer reviews — the highest five-star volume of any commercial design-build contractor operating across all three markets. The founder-led firm also announced the founding of Ariel Roofing, a dedicated residential and commercial roofing and exteriors division launching first in Dallas–Fort Worth.

Ariel Construsction is trusted by leading brands for commercial design and build

A Rating Earned Across Three States

The 1,000+ five-star mark spans every major independent review and home-services platform — Google, the Better Business Bureau, Yelp, Thumbtack, Bark, Angi, Houzz, Porch, Nextdoor and Facebook — and it was earned simultaneously across all three of the firm's offices: New York, Florida (with dedicated coverage in Miami) and Dallas. No location carries an aggregate rating below five stars.

The firm holds a 5.0 Google rating, five-star Yelp reviews, Thumbtack Top Pro status, and Better Business Bureau accreditation with an A+ rating. Behind those figures: more than 30 years of combined commercial experience, over 500 commercial projects completed annually, and a team of 50+ trained professionals. See why owners choose Ariel.

Trusted by Iconic Brands

Ariel Construction's portfolio spans recognized brands and public institutions — organizations operating under exacting standards for quality, schedule and budget, where a missed opening date carries material commercial consequence.

A significant share of these clients return when expanding into second and third locations — the clearest indicator in commercial construction that coordination and execution held up well beyond opening day. Browse the full project gallery.

Honesty, Transparency, and Work Done Right

Ask Ariel's clients why they hired the firm and the answer is rarely about price. It is about being told the truth.

The prevailing pattern in commercial construction is a low opening invoice followed by a steady accumulation of change orders — a number designed to win the bid rather than to describe the work. Ariel was built to operate the opposite way: scope and pricing are aligned before anything is signed, estimates are itemized, and the figure quoted at the outset is the figure the owner pays. Where a budget is tight, the firm says so and shows the owner where the money is best spent.

A contractor that tells the truth about the budget and then delivers exactly what it promised has become increasingly rare in the industry — and it is the reason clients cite most often for choosing Ariel, and for coming back.

"The Ariel Consultants team was nothing short of spectacular. Both Joseph and Josh are very helpful, friendly and most importantly honest. They handled the build out of our mall's leasing suite. They did a fantastic job. The job was done within the time constraints and budget."

— Samantha R., American Dream Mall

"He also let us know how to get the most mileage out of our budget with no nonsense at all. It was a real pleasure working with Ariel Consultants, and we will for sure be working with them again in the future."

— Jeffrey Z., Spectre & Co

"Honesty and transparency are the whole business," said Joseph Belleli, Founder and Principal of Ariel Construction. "Anyone can win a job with a low number. We would rather have the difficult conversation in the estimate than the expensive one in month three. A thousand five-star reviews is not a marketing figure — it is a thousand owners who let us back on their site a second time."

That posture is reinforced by structure. Ariel is a single-contract firm: planning, design-build coordination, budgeting, permitting and expediting, demolition, construction, painting and wall finishes, kitchen and cabinetry, insulation, HVAC and security are delivered in-house across the full service line. With no subcontractor margin to defend, there is no incentive to renegotiate mid-project. Owners with multi-city portfolios get one team and one workflow — Manhattan, Dallas and Florida — rather than a different contractor in each city.

Client Stories, in Their Own Words

Ariel publishes unscripted client interviews and project walkthroughs on its YouTube channel. The full Client Testimonials playlist includes:

Additional project timelapses and short-form walkthroughs are published on Ariel Construction Shorts.

Why the Firm Is Entering Roofing

For all that vertical integration, one scope was consistently handed to a subcontractor: the roof. Ariel Roofing closes that gap, delivering residential and commercial roofing and exterior work under the same project management discipline, schedule commitments and warranty standard as the parent firm. An owner replacing a 120,000-square-foot TPO system and building out the suite beneath it now contracts with a single accountable firm rather than coordinating two separate vendors.

"Roofing has historically been the largest single source of schedule risk on a commercial project — misaligned scope, poor sequencing, and subcontractors the owner never selected," Belleli said. "We were already accountable for the schedule. We are now accountable for the roof as well, to the same standard."

Staffed by the Dallas Market's Leading Roofing Professionals

Ariel Roofing did not launch with an unproven crew. The division has recruited the top roofing talent in the Dallas–Fort Worth market — the superintendents, estimators and installation crews Ariel Construction has worked alongside on some of its largest commercial projects in the region. Rather than continue to subcontract that expertise, the firm brought it in-house, under Ariel management and Ariel warranty.

"These are people we have already built with, on jobs where the margin for error was zero," Belleli said. "We know how they sequence, how they close out, and how they behave when a schedule tightens. That is not something you can assess from a bid."

What Ariel Roofing Offers

Ariel Roofing launches with a complete residential and commercial service line — licensed, insured, BBB accredited and backed by a workmanship warranty on every job:

Pricing follows the same principle as the parent firm: a single itemized proposal, set before tear-off, with material grades, warranties and timeline stated up front. Systems are specified to the building rather than to a single manufacturer relationship — standing seam, architectural shingle, tile, slate, TPO, EPDM and PVC — with GAF, Owens Corning and premium metal systems carrying material warranties up to 50 years. Every project follows a documented six-step process, from free inspection and scope lock through joint walkthrough and warranty registration. See how it works.

50 Commercial Roofing Projects Delivered to Date

Ariel Roofing has completed 50 commercial roofing projects to date across Dallas–Fort Worth, spanning warehouse, industrial, medical, office, retail and mixed-use property. Representative work in the before-and-after project gallery includes:

Mixed-use, Dallas — 120,000 sq ft of failed patchwork flat roof replaced with 80-mil TPO and tapered insulation.

Warehouse, Dallas — 45,000 sq ft re-roofed with 60-mil TPO membrane and tapered ISO insulation.

Distribution center, Grand Prairie — recovered with reflective 80-mil TPO, no tear-off required.

Medical office, Garland — failed built-up gravel roof replaced with fully-adhered PVC single-ply for exhaust resistance.

Industrial, Arlington — elastomeric coating system with polyester-reinforced seams, extending roof life 15+ years.

Retail center, Fort Worth — failed built-up roof stripped and replaced with a fully-adhered EPDM single-ply system.

Office, Irving — weathered modified bitumen replaced with a new granulated two-ply cap-sheet system.

Dallas First, Then Florida and New York

Ariel Roofing is operating now across the greater Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex — Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Frisco, Plano, Southlake, Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, Mansfield, Grand Prairie, Burleson and Weatherford among others — out of Ariel Construction's Dallas office. Residential work to date includes slate, standing-seam and Class 4 impact-rated systems across Highland Park, University Park, Southlake, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Prosper and Allen — the full before-and-after gallery is public.

Florida follows, operating from the firm's Florida office and serving the Miami, South Florida and Orlando corridors. New York comes last, run out of the firm's Manhattan headquarters. Both expansions are targeted within 12 months. Owners in any market can request a consultation or follow ongoing guidance on the Ariel Construction blog and Ariel Roofing blog.

"Dallas comes first by design," Belleli said. "We do not open a market until the crew, the supply chain and the warranty desk can hold the standard from day one. Florida and New York will follow when they meet that bar — and not before."

About Ariel Construction

Ariel Construction is the #1-rated full-service commercial design and build firm in New York, Florida and Texas, founded in 2008 and backed by more than 1,000 verified five-star reviews, an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and Thumbtack Top Pro status. With offices in New York, Florida, Miami and Dallas, the firm completes 500+ commercial projects annually and delivers end-to-end design-build services — concept, permitting, demolition, construction, painting and cabinetry — for office, retail, mall, warehouse, medical, gym, restaurant and hospitality clients including BVLGARI, Cartier, Eataly, Sports Illustrated, the New York City Subway and NJ Transit. See why owners choose Ariel, browse the portfolio, watch client testimonials, or get in touch.

About Ariel Roofing

Ariel Roofing is the licensed, insured and BBB-accredited residential and commercial roofing and exteriors division of Ariel Construction, serving Dallas–Fort Worth with free inspections, insurance-claim assistance and a workmanship warranty on every job. Browse all roofing services, view completed work, read about the company, or request a free inspection.

Media Contact

Joseph Belleli, Founder & Principal — Ariel Construction

Email: info@arielcon.com

New York: +1 646-374-4183 · Texas: +1 469-699-4326 · Florida: +1 561-419-9567

Ariel Roofing — Dallas, TX

Phone: +1 469-342-3665 · Email: info@arielroofing.com

Web: arielcon.com · arielroofing.com

Social: YouTube · Facebook · Instagram · LinkedIn

Ariel Roofing has already completed multiple large scale commercial roofing projects in Dallas.

Press Inquiries

Joseph Belleli

info [at] arielcon.com

+1 646-655-1782

https://arielroofing.com/

New York

350 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001, United States



Texas

6049 Linden Ln, Dallas, TX 75230



Florida

2255 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y6es3N6MfNI