Applied Biologics Marks 10 Years of Continuous AATB Accreditation While Initiating Reaccreditation Process

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the initiation of its reaccreditation process with the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), now known as the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (AATB), marking approximately a decade of continuous AATB accreditation supporting the manufacture and distribution of XWRAP®, the Company’s human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based product (HCT/P). Applied Biologics is currently accredited by AATB as a tissue establishment for donor eligibility determination, processing, storage, and distribution of human tissue.

AATB accreditation is a voluntary, internationally recognized program that evaluates tissue establishments against rigorous standards governing donor screening and testing, tissue processing, storage, quality systems, and distribution. The reaccreditation process includes a comprehensive review of quality systems, manufacturing operations, regulatory compliance, documentation, personnel training, and an on-site inspection by AATB assessors. The process is widely recognized as one of the highest voluntary quality standards within the tissue banking industry.

“For nearly a decade, AATB accreditation has reflected our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality throughout every aspect of our tissue operations,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “From donor eligibility and tissue processing through manufacturing, storage, and distribution, quality has always been a foundational principle of our organization. As we continue expanding our research and development pipeline, that same commitment to operational excellence remains central to everything we do.”

Taylor Carson, Director of Manufacturing Operations, added, “Maintaining AATB accreditation requires continuous attention to quality systems, process controls, documentation, employee training, and regulatory compliance. Preparing for reaccreditation provides an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our manufacturing operations and reaffirm our commitment to producing products that consistently meet the highest industry standards.”

Applied Biologics manufactures XWRAP® in its Scottsdale, Arizona facility under comprehensive quality systems supporting the recovery, processing, storage, and distribution of human tissue. The Company believes maintaining nationally recognized accreditation is an important component of supporting physicians, healthcare providers, and patients through consistent product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

In addition to its commercial tissue banking operations, Applied Biologics continues to advance a growing pipeline of investigational biologic therapies through rigorous scientific research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, clinical development, and regulatory excellence.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based product (HCT/P) used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, real-world evidence studies, and ongoing clinical research.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding accreditation, manufacturing operations, quality systems, clinical development, investigational products, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.