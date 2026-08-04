Leonardo DRS Signs Agreement for New Brookfield, Connecticut, Facility to Support Growth of Naval Power Systems Business

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it has signed an agreement for a new facility in Brookfield, Connecticut, that will expand and consolidate operations for its Naval Power Systems business, strengthening increased throughput and support for critical U.S. Navy programs and positioning the company for future growth across the evolving nuclear energy landscape.

Located at 120 Park Ridge Road in Brookfield, the new site will provide 141,087 square feet of space and bring together operations currently spread across three locations in Danbury and Bethel, Connecticut. Initial occupancy is expected in early 2027, with the potential for limited occupancy in late 2026, depending on final design and tenant improvement construction.

“This new facility represents an important investment in the future of our Naval Power Systems business and in our ability to support mission-critical customer requirements,” said John Baylouny, chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS. “By bringing these operations together in Brookfield, we are strengthening collaboration, improving efficiency, and creating the foundation needed to support continued growth across naval nuclear propulsion and the broader nuclear energy market.”

The Brookfield facility will replace the business's current footprint of three locations in Danbury and Bethel, Connecticut.

As the nuclear industry enters a new era shaped by plant modernization, advanced reactor development, energy security priorities, and maritime nuclear innovation, Leonardo DRS expects the new Brookfield facility to provide the space and infrastructure needed to support continued growth and customer demand. The new site will create a more unified operating environment for employees and programs, supporting collaboration, efficiency, and long-term execution across the business.

“Leonardo DRS has a long history of delivering highly reliable technologies for some of the most demanding nuclear environments,” said Jon Miller, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Power Systems business. “This investment gives us the space, infrastructure, and operational alignment to better serve our Navy customers today while also positioning the business to support emerging opportunities across the evolving nuclear sector.”

The project reflects the continued commitment of Leonardo DRS to investing in its facilities, workforce, and technical capabilities in support of national security priorities and the evolving needs of its customers.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Steve Vather

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development (M&A) and Investor Relations

+1 703 409 2906

stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+1 571 737 8800

charles.jones@drs.com