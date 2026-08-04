Skyward Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Group” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2026 results.

Summary Financial Data       
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
unaudited2026
 2025(1) 2026
 2025(1)
Managed Premiums$1,058,675  $900,849  $2,026,384  $1,710,234 
Gross written premiums(2)$740,554  $653,861  $1,408,258  $1,248,431 
Fee generating gross written premiums(2)$318,121  $246,988  $618,126  $461,803 
Net written premiums$485,616  $339,213  $918,499  $682,484 
Net income$49,038  $38,839  $98,769  $80,897 
Net operating income(3)$59,198  $37,496  $116,091  $75,233 
Basic earnings per share$1.10  $0.96  $2.22  $2.01 
Diluted operating earnings per share$1.30  $0.89  $2.55  $1.78 
Annualized ROE (4) 15.7%  17.7%  17.3%  19.1%
Annualized operating ROE (5) 19.0%  17.1%  20.4%  17.8%
(1) Select second quarter 2025 metrics for the Skyward Group and Apollo are presented on a pro forma basis for comparative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the operating results that Skyward Group would have recognized had the acquisition actually been completed on January 1, 2025. Pro forma information is unaudited
(2) Prior year pro forma gross written premiums are adjusted for the impact of the change in participations. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
(4) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(5) Annualized operating ROE is operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
        

Highlights for the second quarter included:

  • Managed premiums increased 17.5%(2) compared to 2025;
  • Gross written premiums increased 13.3%(1)(2) compared to 2025;
  • Combined ratio of 89.5%;
  • Ex-Cat combined ratio of 87.6%;
  • Repurchased 223 thousand shares of common stock for $9.7 million and expanded the share repurchase authorization from $50 million to $100 million;
  • Annualized return on equity(4) and annualized operating return on equity(5) of 17.3% and 20.4%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026; and,
  • Book value per share of $28.55, an increase of 14.6% compared to December 31, 2025.

Skyward Group Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “We delivered another quarter of excellent results reflecting the strength, resilience and earnings power of our Rule Our Niche strategy, our uniquely diversified business portfolio, and disciplined execution. Diluted operating earnings per share of $1.30 increased 46% year over year, and our annualized operating return on equity of 20.4% for the first half of the year underscores our continued strong returns and outstanding earnings growth. Our combined ratio of 89.5%, inclusive of 1.9 points of catastrophe losses, again demonstrates the quality of our underwriting and disciplined risk management. Gross written premiums grew 13% and fee generating premiums grew 29% to $318 million in the quarter. Book value per share increased to $28.55 during the quarter. We believe we are exceptionally well positioned to continue to deliver top quartile results and long-term value for shareholders.”

Results of Operations

Gross Written Premiums By Underwriting Division

($ in thousands)Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 % Change 2026
 2025 % Change
Skyward Specialty Segment             
Accident & Health$95,456  $60,489  57.8% $187,465  $123,658  51.6%
Captives 64,251   76,994  (16.6)%  122,165   143,923  (15.1)%
Credit & Surety 63,759   55,131  15.6%  127,933   100,159  27.7%
Energy Solutions 62,690   74,822  (16.2)%  111,556   150,416  (25.8)%
Global Agriculture 111,939   57,179  95.8%  214,291   137,796  55.5%
Global Property 71,109   83,992  (15.3)%  105,626   130,678  (19.2)%
Professional Lines 34,978   37,555  (6.9)%  71,206   77,772  (8.4)%
Specialty Programs 111,441   85,955  29.7%  206,208   148,630  38.7%
Transactional E&S 52,296   53,461  (2.2)%  102,360   105,467  (2.9)%
Total continuing business$667,919  $585,578  14.1%  1,248,810   1,118,499  11.7%
Exited business (146)  (664) (78.0)%  767   1,741  (55.9)%
Total Skyward Specialty Segment gross written premiums$667,773  $584,914  14.2%  1,249,577   1,120,240  11.5%
Apollo Segment(1)(2)             
Syndicate 1969 59,431   55,207  7.7%  124,439   99,059  25.6%
Syndicate 1971 13,350   13,740  (2.8)%  34,242   29,132  17.5%
Total Apollo Segment gross written premiums 72,781   68,947  5.6%  158,681   128,191  23.8%
Total gross written premiums(1)(2)$740,554  $653,861  13.3% $1,408,258  $1,248,431  12.8%
              
(1) Prior year information is pro forma.
(2) Prior year information is adjusted for the impact of the change in participations. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
              

Managed Premiums

Apollo provides managing agency services to nine syndicates within its Lloyd’s platform. The capital-aligned syndicates, Syndicate 1969, Syndicate 1971 and Syndicate 1972, are wholly managed and partly capitalized by Apollo with Apollo retaining a portion of the underwriting risk via its Lloyd's Corporate Member, Apollo No. 16. Platform Partner syndicates are managed by Apollo on behalf of third‑party partners and Apollo does not currently provide capital for underwriting of these syndicates. Apollo receives managing agency fees and performance‑based income for their managing agency services from all syndicates on its Lloyd's platform.

($ in thousands)Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025 % Change 2026
 2025 % Change
Total gross written premiums(1)(2)$740,554  $653,861  13.3% $1,408,258  $1,248,431  12.8%
Fee generating gross written premiums(1)(2):               
Aligned Syndicates 217,196   191,527  13.4%  427,745   347,630  23.0%
Partner Syndicates 100,925   55,461  82.0%  190,381   114,173  66.7%
Total fee generating gross written premiums$318,121  $246,988  28.8% $618,126  $461,803  33.9%
Total Skyward Group managed premiums$1,058,675  $900,849  17.5% $2,026,384  $1,710,234  18.5%
                
(1) Prior year information is pro forma.
(2) Prior year information is adjusted for the impact of the change in participations. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
                

Underwriting Results

($ in thousands)Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
                
 Skyward Specialty Apollo Corporate Total Skyward Specialty Apollo Corporate Total
Revenues:               
Net earned premiums$378,346  $66,126  $  $444,472  $742,289  $136,190  $  $878,479 
Underwriting fee income    12,588      12,588      22,666      22,666 
Commission and fee income 2,334         2,334   3,861         3,861 
Total revenues 380,680   78,714      459,394   746,150   158,856      905,006 
Expenses:               
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 236,967   39,774      276,741   465,198   76,766      541,964 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 94,131   24,778   4,372   123,281   191,094   47,520   9,281   247,895 
Fee‑based service expenses    4,562      4,562      8,732      8,732 
Total expenses 331,098   69,114   4,372   404,584   656,292   133,018   9,281   798,591 
Underwriting Income$49,582  $9,600  $  $54,810  $89,858  $25,838  $  $106,415 
                
Combined Ratio               
Non-cat loss and LAE 61.3%  54.7%  %  60.4%  61.0%  53.8%  %  59.8%
Cat loss and LAE 1.3%  5.4%  %  1.9%  1.7%  2.6%  %  1.9%
Loss Ratio 62.6%  60.1%  %  62.3%  62.7%  56.4%  %  61.7%
Net policy acquisition costs 14.0%  27.6%  %  16.0%  14.0%  19.7%  %  14.8%
Other operating and general expenses 10.9%  9.9%  %  10.7%  11.7%  15.2%  %  12.3%
Commission and fee income(0.6)%  %  % (0.5)% (0.5)%  %  % (0.4)%
Corporate expenses(1) %  %  1.0%  1.0%  %  %  1.1%  1.1%
Expense ratio 24.3%  37.5%  1.0%  27.2%  25.2%  34.9%  1.1%  27.8%
Combined ratio 86.9%  97.6%  %  89.5%  87.9%  91.3%  %  89.5%
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio 85.6%  92.2%  %  87.6%  86.2%  88.7%  %  87.6%
(1) Calculated using consolidated net earned premiums


($ in thousands)Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
            
 Skyward Specialty Corporate Total Skyward Specialty Corporate Total
Revenues:           
Net earned premiums$295,542  $  $295,542  $595,908  $  $595,908 
Commission and fee income 2,560      2,560   4,536      4,536 
Total revenues 298,102      298,102   600,444      600,444 
Expenses:           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 181,262      181,262   368,571      368,571 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 82,366   3,230   85,596   165,004   7,143   172,147 
Total expenses 263,628   3,230   266,858   533,575   7,143   547,200 
Underwriting Income$34,474  $  $31,244  $66,869  $  $59,726 
            
Combined Ratio           
Non-cat loss and LAE 59.9%  %  59.9%  60.1%  %  60.1%
Cat loss and LAE 1.4%  %  1.4%  1.8%  %  1.8%
Loss Ratio 61.3%  %  61.3%  61.9%  %  61.9%
Net policy acquisition costs 15.1%  %  15.1%  15.0%  %  15.0%
Other operating and general expenses 12.8%  %  12.8%  12.7%  %  12.7%
Commission and fee income(0.9)%  % (0.9)% (0.8)%  % (0.8)%
Corporate expenses(1) %  1.1%  1.1%  %  1.2%  1.2%
Expense ratio 27.0%  1.1%  28.1%  26.9%  1.2%  28.1%
Combined ratio 88.3%  %  89.4%  88.8%  %  90.0%
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio 86.9%  %  88.0%  87.0%  %  88.2%
(1) Calculated using consolidated net earned premiums

The Skyward Specialty segment loss and LAE ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2026 increased 1.3 points and 0.8 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2025 periods primarily due to shifts in business mix driven by growth in the accident & health and global agriculture divisions. The Apollo segment loss and LAE ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2026 were impacted by catastrophe losses, primarily from the conflict in the Middle East.

The expense ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2026 improved 0.9 points and 0.3 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2025 periods. The Skyward Specialty segment’s expense ratio improved 2.7 points and 1.7 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2025 periods, primarily driven by business mix shift, enhanced operating efficiencies, and scale benefits as net earned premiums outpaced expense growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company revised its expense presentation to report corporate expenses separately from segment expenses following the closing of the Apollo acquisition. The prior year period has been recast to reflect this change.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income       
$ in thousandsThree months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)2026 2025 2026 2025
Short-term investments$2,469  $3,713  $4,957  $6,914 
Cash and cash equivalents$2,583  $976   4,242  $1,900 
Fixed income 29,310   17,822   56,675   34,552 
Alternative & strategic investments (3,635)  (3,807)  (8,092)  (5,240)
Net investment income$30,727  $18,704  $57,782  $38,126 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities still held$1,927  $(3,181) $3,702  $2,310 
Net realized (losses) gains (2,528)  6,271   (1,118)  7,530 
Net investment (losses) gains$(601) $3,090  $2,584  $9,840 
        

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company revised its presentation of net investment income to (i) report short-term investments separately from cash and cash equivalents following the closing of the Apollo acquisition, and (ii) include equities in alternative & strategic investments after the sale of the majority of the equity portfolio in 2025. The prior year period has been recast to reflect this change.

Net investment income for the second quarter and first half of 2026 increased $12.0 million and $19.7 million, respectively, when compared to the same 2025 periods, driven by the addition of the Apollo portfolio, a higher yield and a larger asset base. The increase in income from cash and cash equivalents was due to an overall increase in the invested asset base from the addition of Apollo when compared to the same 2025 periods.

The alternative & strategic investments portfolio continued to be impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $1,267.5 million at June 30, 2026 which represented an increase of 3.5% when compared to stockholders' equity of $1,224.9 million at March 31, 2026. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to net income, partially offset by repurchases of the Company’s common stock.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. eastern time tomorrow, August 5, 2026, Company management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners, and other stakeholders.

For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Group's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Investor Contact
Jordan Arnold
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
346-215-0250
jarnold@skywardinsurance.com

Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)    
(unaudited)June 30,
2026		 December 31, 2025
Assets    
Investments:    
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $6,228 and $7,000, respectively) (amortized cost of $2,206,626 and $1,848,755, respectively)$2,192,183  $1,856,303 
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $2,256 and $468, respectively) 28,192   32,822 
Equity securities, at fair value 1,141   1,174 
Mortgage loans, at fair value 9,218   9,902 
Equity method investments 62,725   77,365 
Other long-term investments 52,295   58,650 
Short-term investments, at fair value 392,634   264,299 
Total investments 2,738,388   2,300,515 
Cash and cash equivalents 219,221   168,544 
Restricted cash 83,302   30,570 
Funds at Lloyd’s 121,630   2,509 
Options, at fair value 40,535   34,857 
Premiums and commissions receivable, net 978,409   544,217 
Reinsurance recoverables, net 1,411,648   1,119,880 
Ceded unearned premium 337,180   238,948 
Deferred policy acquisition costs and VOBA 186,491   136,100 
Deferred tax assets 47,987   27,865 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 471,185   88,040 
Other assets 145,163   99,807 
Total assets$6,781,139  $4,791,852 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Liabilities:    
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses$3,070,598  $2,318,894 
Unearned premiums 1,078,246   774,035 
Deferred ceding commission 54,466   46,453 
Reinsurance and premium payables 509,081   279,888 
Funds held for others 169,051   128,003 
Deferred tax liabilities 67,801    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 127,154   115,034 
Notes payable 417,620   100,411 
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 19,585   19,569 
Total liabilities 5,513,602   3,782,287 
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 44,827,499 shares issued and 44,396,493 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026; 40,511,222 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 448   405 
Treasury stock, at cost, 431,006 and 0 shares, respectively (19,427)   
Additional paid-in capital 927,690   730,555 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,091)  11,457 
Retained earnings 365,917   267,148 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,267,537   1,009,565 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,781,139  $4,791,852 
     


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands)Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues:       
Net earned premiums$444,472  $295,542  $878,479  $595,908 
Underwriting fee income 12,588      22,666    
Commission and fee income 2,334   2,560   3,861   4,536 
Net investment income 30,727   18,704   57,782   38,126 
Net investment (losses) gains (601)  3,090   2,584   9,840 
Other income 13   7   28   20 
Total revenues 489,533   319,903   965,400   648,430 
Expenses:       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 276,741   181,262   541,964   368,571 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 123,281   85,596   247,895   172,147 
Fee‑based service expenses 4,562      8,732    
Interest expense 8,812   1,876   16,531   3,710 
Amortization expense 8,843   372   17,686   709 
Other expenses 3,737   1,002   6,959   2,063 
Total expenses 425,976   270,108   839,767   547,200 
Income before income taxes 63,557   49,795   125,633   101,230 
Income tax expense 14,519   10,956   26,864   20,333 
Net income$49,038  $38,839  $98,769  $80,897 
Comprehensive income:       
Net income$49,038  $38,839  $98,769  $80,897 
Other comprehensive income:       
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:       
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax (625)  11,005   (17,842)  23,260 
Reclassification adjustment for (losses) gains on securities no longer held, net of tax (490)  (3,624)  12   (3,806)
Foreign currency translation adjustment 150      (718)   
Total other comprehensive (loss) income (965)  7,381   (18,548)  19,454 
Comprehensive income$48,073  $46,220  $80,221  $100,351 
        


Share and Per Share Data       
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)2026 2025 2026 2025
Weighted average basic shares 44,521,162   40,445,391   44,492,608   40,322,051 
Weighted average diluted shares 45,692,641   41,871,496   45,526,233   41,771,215 
        
Basic earnings per share$1.10  $0.96  $2.22  $2.01 
Diluted earnings per share$1.07  $0.93  $2.17  $1.94 
Basic operating earnings per share$1.33  $0.92  $2.61  $1.85 
Diluted operating earnings per share$1.30  $0.89  $2.55  $1.78 
        
Annualized ROE (1) 15.7%  17.7%  17.3%  19.1%
Annualized operating ROE (2) 19.0%  17.1%  20.4%  17.8%
Annualized ROTE (3) 23.4%  19.7%  22.2%  21.3%
Annualized operating ROTE (4) 28.2%  19.0%  26.0%  19.8%
        
     June 30, December 31,
     2026 2025
Shares outstanding     44,396,493   40,511,222 
Fully diluted shares outstanding     46,605,142   42,292,371 
        
Book value per share    $28.55  $24.92 
Fully diluted book value per share    $27.20  $23.87 
        
(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(2) Annualized operating ROE is operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period.
(4) Annualized operating ROTE is operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period.


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Operating income – We define operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define operating income differently.        

($ in thousands)Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)2026 2025 2026 2025
 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax
Income as reported$63,557  $49,038  $49,795  $38,839  $125,633  $98,769  $101,230  $80,897 
Less (add):               
Net investment (losses) gains (601)  (464)  3,090   2,410   2,584   2,031   9,840   7,864 
Amortization expense (8,843)  (6,823)  (372)  (290)  (17,686)  (13,904)  (709)  (567)
Other income 13   10   7   5   28   22   20   16 
Other expenses (3,737)  (2,883)  (1,002)  (782)  (6,959)  (5,471)  (2,063)  (1,649)
Operating income$76,725  $59,198  $48,072  $37,496  $147,666  $116,091  $94,142  $75,233 
                

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands)Three months ended June 30,
 Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)2026 2025 2026
 2025
Income before income taxes$63,557  $49,795  $125,633  $101,230 
Add:          
Interest expense 8,812   1,876   16,531   3,710 
Amortization expense 8,843   372   17,686   709 
Other expenses 3,737   1,002   6,959   2,063 
Less:          
Net investment income 30,727   18,704   57,782   38,126 
Net investment (losses) gains (601)  3,090   2,584   9,840 
Other income 13   7   28   20 
Underwriting income$54,810  $31,244  $106,415  $59,726 
           

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity excluding goodwill and intangible assets and the related deferred tax impact. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands)June 30,
 December 31,
(unaudited)2026
 2025 2025
Stockholders’ equity$1,267,537  $899,915  $1,009,565 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 471,185   88,795   88,040 
Add: Deferred tax impact 65,500       
Tangible stockholdersequity$861,852  $811,120  $921,525 
         

Adjusted pro forma gross written premiums – We define adjusted pro forma gross written premiums as pro forma gross written premiums adjusted for the impact of changes in Apollo syndicate participation. We use this measure to evaluate premium growth trends on a consistent participation basis across periods. Adjusted pro forma gross written premiums is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for gross written premiums calculated in accordance with GAAP.

$ in thousandsThree months ended June 30, 2025
 Syndicate 1969 Syndicate 1971
 Total Apollo Segment Total Skyward Group
Pro forma gross written premiums$65,854  $10,337  $76,191  $661,105 
Impact of the change in participations (10,647)  3,403   (7,244)  (7,244)
Adjusted pro forma gross written premiums$55,207  $13,740  $68,947  $653,861 
         


$ in thousandsSix months ended June 30, 2025
 Syndicate 1969 Syndicate 1971 Total Apollo Segment Total Skyward Group
Pro forma gross written premiums$119,303  $29,278  $148,581  $1,268,821 
Impact of the change in participations (20,244)  (146)  (20,390)  (20,390)
Adjusted pro forma gross written premiums$99,059  $29,132  $128,191  $1,248,431 
        

Adjusted pro forma fee generating gross written premiums – We define adjusted pro forma fee generating gross written premiums as pro forma fee generating gross written premiums adjusted for the impact of changes in Apollo syndicate participation percentages. We believe this measure provides a more meaningful comparison of fee generating business on a consistent participation basis across periods. Adjusted pro forma fee generating gross written premiums is a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

$ in thousandsThree months ended June 30, 2025
 Aligned Syndicates
 Partner Syndicates
 Total
Pro forma fee generating gross written premiums$184,283  $55,461  $239,744 
Impact of the change in participations 7,244  N/A   7,244 
Adjusted pro forma fee generating gross written premiums$191,527  $55,461  $246,988 
         


$ in thousandsSix months ended June 30, 2025
 Aligned Syndicates
 Partner Syndicates
 Total
Pro forma fee generating gross written premiums$327,240  $114,173  $441,413 
Impact of the change in participation(s) 20,390  N/A   20,390 
Adjusted pro forma fee generating gross written premiums$347,630  $114,173  $461,803 
          

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second quarter earnings release commercial p&C Skyward Specialty specialty insurance Skyward Group Apollo

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