The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Commences Refinancing Process

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), ("the Company" or “Chefs”) a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada announced today that it commenced a refinancing process with the marketing of a new $625 million term loan facility, subject to market and other considerations. If the proposed refinancing is successful, the proceeds of the term loan facility will be used to repay certain indebtedness including the Company's existing term loan facility and its outstanding convertible notes, pay related fees, costs and expenses and for general corporate purposes. There can be no assurance that the proposed refinancing will be effected as described above or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on the expected timeline or at all and the intended use of proceeds. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's sensitivity to general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending, as well as economic and other developments, including adverse weather conditions, in certain culinary markets where the Company’s foodservice distribution operations are concentrated; the Company's ability to expand its operations in its existing markets, penetrate new markets through acquisitions, identify new acquisitions, integrate or realize anticipated revenue enhancements, cost savings or other synergies from recent or future acquisitions; the low-margins inherent in the Company’s business, and the sensitivity of its profit margins to inflationary and deflationary pressures; the impact of rising costs for and/or decreases in supply of commodities, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; the impact of price reductions by manufacturers for products that the Company sells, which may cause a decline in the value of the Company’s inventory or lead the Company’s customers to demand lower prices; the impact of fuel cost volatility on the Company’s distribution, packaging and energy costs; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain senior management and a highly skilled and diverse workforce; information technology system failures, cybersecurity incidents, or other disruptions to the Company’s use of technology and networks; risks relating to the Company’s substantial indebtedness; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital and/or obtain debt or other financing, on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to meet future cash requirements, including the ability to access financial markets effectively and maintain sufficient liquidity; currency movements in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; and international trade disputes, tariffs, quotas and other import or export restrictions on its international procurement, sales and operations.

Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2026 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information in the foregoing report until the effective date of its future reports required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( http://www.chefswarehouse.com ) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 90,000 products to more than 55,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415