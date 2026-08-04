Spero Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 12, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines in immunology and inflammation, today announced that announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after market close. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 5:00 pm EDT to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and refer to conference ID 13762082, or click on this link to request a return call. The webcast for the event can be accessed live on this link, or on the Investors page of the Spero Corporate website at https://www.sperotx.com/. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines in immunology and inflammation for patients with serious diseases and major treatment gaps. The Company’s lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with a broad potential for additional immune-related conditions. For more information, visit www.sperotx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shai Biran, PhD

Spero Therapeutics

IR@Sperotherapeutics.com