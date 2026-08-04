Vroom Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

First Time in Company History Vroom Achieves Positive Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

 | Source: Vroom, Inc. Vroom, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2026

  • $99.8 million stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026 and $88.4 million tangible book value(1) as of June 30, 2026
  • $63.9 million consolidated total available liquidity(2) as of June 30, 2026, consisting of:
    • $16.4 million cash and cash equivalents
    • $10.5 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities
    • $27.0 million of available liquidity from delayed draw facility
    • $10.0 million of available liquidity from 2032 Notes
  • $0.6 million net income for the second quarter 2026
  • $(0.1) million net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders for the second quarter 2026
  • $1.5 million adjusted net income(3) for the second quarter 2026
  • $12.4 million increase in net loss and $20.6 million decrease in adjusted net loss(3) for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2026 compared to trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025
  • $28.5 million existing notes exchanged for $50.0 million new Senior Secured Delayed Draw Convertible Note due 2032
(1)

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure and represents total stockholders' equity of $99.8 million, excluding intangible assets of $11.4 million as of June 30, 2026.
(2)Total available liquidity is a non-GAAP measure and represents $16.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $10.5 million of availability from warehouse credit facilities, $27.0 million of availability from delayed draw facility and $10.0 million of availability from 2032 Notes.
(3)Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.
  

Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, "In the second quarter of 2026, we achieved positive net income and adjusted net income for the first time in Vroom's history, while continuing to make significant investments in our Next-Generation Technology Platform, driven by improvement in realized and unrealized losses at UACC as we see the benefits of our refreshed internal customer scoring model, which was implemented in 2025. This significant milestone reflects the progress we've made executing our Long-Term Strategic Plan."

Jon Sandison, Chief Financial Officer of Vroom, added, "During the second quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet by exchanging $28.5 million of existing notes for $50.0 million of new Senior Secured Delayed Draw Convertible Notes due 2032, extending our runway to execute our long-term strategy. We ended the quarter with total available liquidity of $63.9 million, and remain focused on disciplined expense management."

Fresh Start Accounting

As a result of emerging from a voluntary proceeding (the “Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532, as amended from time to time, on January 14, 2025, (the "Effective Date") and qualifying for the application of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Vroom’s assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our consolidated financial statements on or before that date. References to “Successor” relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

The combined results (referenced as “Non-GAAP Combined” or “Combined”) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025, through January 14, 2025, and the Successor period from January 15, 2025, through March 31, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined three months ended March 31, 2025, (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and three months ended March 31, 2026, (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

             
  Three Months Ended June 30,       
  2026  2025  $ Change  % Change 
  (in thousands)       
Interest income $43,605  $45,748  $(2,143) (4.7)%
             
Interest expense:            
Warehouse credit facility  3,396   3,259   137  4.2%
Securitization debt  8,586   9,883   (1,297) (13.1)%
Total interest expense  11,982   13,142   (1,160) (8.8)%
Net interest income  31,623   32,606   (983) (3.0)%
             
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  10,663   19,500   (8,837) (45.3)%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  20,960   13,106   7,854  59.9%
             
Noninterest income:            
Servicing income  925   1,259   (334) (26.5)%
Warranties and GAP income, net  3,291   3,645   (354) (9.7)%
CarStory revenue  1,297   1,846   (549) (29.7)%
Other income  3,156   2,067   1,089  52.7%
Total noninterest income  8,669   8,817   (148) (1.7)%
             
Expenses:            
Compensation and benefits  18,751   21,091   (2,340) (11.1)%
Professional fees  1,984   2,013   (29) (1.4)%
Software and IT costs  3,244   3,420   (176) (5.1)%
Depreciation and amortization  1,482   742   740  99.7%
Interest expense on corporate debt  1,063   698   365  52.3%
Other expenses  2,574   2,832   (258) (9.1)%
Total expenses  29,098   30,796   (1,698) (5.5)%
             
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  531   (8,873)  9,404  106.0%
(Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations  (24)  59   (83) (140.7)%
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $555  $(8,932) $9,487  106.2%
Net income from discontinued operations $73  $413  $(340) (82.3)%
Net income (loss) $628  $(8,519) $9,147  107.4%
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $(691) $  $(691) 100.0%
Net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $(63) $(8,519) $8,456  99.3%
                


  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
  Six
months
ended
June 30,		  Period
from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Six
months
ended
June 30,		       
  2026  2025   2025  2025  $ Change  % Change 
  (in thousands)              
Interest income $86,081  $82,905   $7,183  $90,088  $(4,007) (4.4)%
                    
Interest expense:                   
Warehouse credit facility  6,835   7,877    1,017   8,894   (2,059) (23.2)%
Securitization debt  17,206   16,431    1,178   17,609   (403) (2.3)%
Total interest expense  24,041   24,308    2,195   26,503   (2,462) (9.3)%
Net interest income  62,040   58,597    4,988   63,585   (1,545) (2.4)%
                    
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  35,346   30,600    6,792   37,392   (2,046) (5.5)%
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries  26,694   27,997    (1,804)  26,193   501  1.9%
                    
Noninterest income:                   
Servicing income  2,064   2,513    192   2,705   (641) (23.7)%
Warranties and GAP income, net  5,977   7,724    307   8,031   (2,054) (25.6)%
CarStory revenue  2,630   4,238    432   4,670   (2,040) (43.7)%
Other income  5,197   4,548    113   4,661   536  11.5%
Total noninterest income  15,868   19,023    1,044   20,067   (4,199) (20.9)%
                    
Expenses:                   
Compensation and benefits  37,897   37,158    2,823   39,981   (2,084) (5.2)%
Professional fees  6,504   7,360    297   7,657   (1,153) (15.1)%
Software and IT costs  6,405   5,822    457   6,279   126  2.0%
Depreciation and amortization  2,822   1,317    1,057   2,374   448  18.9%
Interest expense on corporate debt  2,275   1,178    176   1,354   921  68.0%
Impairment charges     4,156       4,156   (4,156) (100.0)%
Other expenses  4,982   5,202    371   5,573   (591) (10.6)%
Total expenses  60,885   62,193    5,181   67,374   (6,489) (9.6)%
                    
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (18,323)  (15,173)   (5,941)  (21,114)  2,791  13.2%
Reorganization items, net         51,036   51,036   (51,036) (100.0)%
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (18,323)  (15,173)   45,095   29,922   (48,245) (161.2)%
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations  168   209    5   214   (46) (21.5)%
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $(18,491) $(15,382)  $45,090  $29,708  $(48,199) (162.2)%
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $61  $512   $(4) $508  $(447) (88.0)%
Net (loss) income $(18,430) $(14,870)  $45,086  $30,216  $(48,646) (161.0)%
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $(1,262) $   $  $  $(1,262) 100.0%
Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $(19,692) $(14,870)  $45,086  $30,216  $(49,908) (165.2)%
                         

Results by Segment

UACC

            
 Three Months Ended June 30,       
 2026  2025  Change  % Change 
 (in thousands)       
Interest income$43,605  $45,748  $(2,143) (4.7)%
            
Interest expense:           
Warehouse credit facility 3,396   3,259   137  4.2%
Securitization debt 8,586   9,883   (1,297) (13.1)%
Total interest expense 11,982   13,142   (1,160) (8.8)%
Net interest income 31,623   32,606   (983) (3.0)%
            
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 10,757   20,922   (10,165) (48.6)%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries 20,866   11,684   9,182  78.6%
            
Noninterest income:           
Servicing income 925   1,259   (334) (26.5)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 3,203   3,673   (470) (12.8)%
Other income 3,119   1,978   1,141  57.7%
Total noninterest income 7,247   6,910   337  4.9%
            
Expenses:           
Compensation and benefits 16,352   17,443   (1,091) (6.3)%
Professional fees 989   1,433   (444) (31.0)%
Software and IT costs 3,179   2,688   491  18.3%
Depreciation and amortization 1,381   628   753  119.9%
Interest expense on corporate debt 765   698   67  9.6%
Other expenses 2,053   2,152   (99) (4.6)%
Total expenses 24,719   25,042   (323) (1.3)%
            
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (691)     (691) 100.0%
            
Adjusted net income (loss)$3,993  $(5,334) $9,327  174.9%
            
Stock compensation expense$1,139  $1,106  $33  3.0%
Severance$151  $7  $144  2,057.1%
               


 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Six
months
ended
June 30,		       
 2026  2025   2025  2025  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)
              
Interest income$86,081  $82,905   $7,254  $90,159  $(4,078) (4.5)%
                   
Interest expense:                  
Warehouse credit facility 6,835   7,877    1,017   8,894   (2,059) (23.2)%
Securitization debt 17,206   16,431    1,178   17,609   (403) (2.3)%
Total interest expense 24,041   24,308    2,195   26,503   (2,462) (9.3)%
Net interest income 62,040   58,597    5,059   63,656   (1,616) (2.5)%
                   
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 35,580   33,612    7,647   41,259   (5,679) (13.8)%
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 26,460   24,985    (2,588)  22,397   4,063  18.1%
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Servicing income 2,064   2,513    192   2,705   (641) (23.7)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 5,968   7,244    390   7,634   (1,666) (21.8)%
Other income 5,126   4,213    66   4,279   847  19.8%
Total noninterest income 13,158   13,970    648   14,618   (1,460) (10.0)%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 33,089   31,137    2,398   33,535   (446) (1.3)%
Professional fees 4,353   4,502    172   4,674   (321) (6.9)%
Software and IT costs 6,144   4,774    367   5,141   1,003  19.5%
Depreciation and amortization 2,616   1,107    817   1,924   692  36.0%
Interest expense on corporate debt 1,526   1,178    85   1,263   263  20.8%
Impairment charges    3,479       3,479   (3,479) (100.0)%
Other expenses 4,020   3,822    262   4,084   (64) (1.6)%
Total expenses 51,748   49,999    4,101   54,100   (2,352) (4.3)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations    39       39   (39) (100.0)%
                   
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (1,262)            (1,262) 100.0%
                   
Adjusted net loss$(10,983) $(6,168)  $(5,910) $(12,078) $1,095  9.1%
                   
Stock compensation expense$2,258  $1,408   $127  $1,535  $722  47.1%
Severance$151  $28   $4  $32  $119  370.7%
                        

CarStory

            
 Three Months Ended June 30,       
 2026  2025  Change  % Change 
 (in thousands)     
Noninterest income:           
CarStory revenue$1,297  $1,846  $(549) (29.7)%
Other income 37   35   2  5.7%
Total noninterest income 1,334   1,881   (547) (29.1)%
            
Expenses:           
Compensation and benefits 1,266   1,581   (315) (19.9)%
Professional fees 42   (67)  109  162.7%
Software and IT costs 2   3   (1) (33.3)%
Depreciation and amortization 101   114   (13) (11.4)%
Other expenses 102   136   (34) (25.0)%
Total expenses 1,513   1,767   (254) (14.4)%
            
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 31   33   (2) (6.1)%
            
Adjusted net (loss) income$(156) $124  $(280) (225.8)%
            
Stock compensation expense$23  $43  $(20) (45.9)%
Severance$31  $  $31  100.0%
               


 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Six
months
ended
June 30,		       
 2026  2025   2025  2025  Change  % Change 
 (in thousands)              
Noninterest income:                  
CarStory revenue$2,630  $4,238   $432  $4,670  $(2,040) (43.7)%
Other income 71   97    13   110   (39) (35.5)%
Total noninterest income 2,701   4,335    445   4,780   (2,079) (43.5)%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 2,509   2,941    326   3,267   (758) (23.2)%
Professional fees 94   (67)   13   (54)  148  274.1%
Software and IT costs 4   3    2   5   (1) (20.0)%
Depreciation and amortization 206   210    240   450   (244) (54.2)%
Other expenses 195   274    20   294   (99) (33.7)%
Total expenses 3,008   3,361    601   3,962   (954) (24.1)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 57   49    5   54   3  5.6%
                   
Adjusted net (loss) income$(286) $963   $(153) $810  $(1,096) (135.3)%
                   
Stock compensation expense$47  $38   $8  $46  $1  2.8%
Severance$31  $   $  $  $31  100.0%
                        

Corporate

            
 Three Months Ended June 30,       
 2026  2025  Change  % Change 
 (in thousands)      
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries$(94) $(1,422) $1,327  93.4%
Net interest loss after losses and recoveries 94   1,422   (1,327) (93.4)%
            
Noninterest income:           
Warranties and GAP income, net 88   (28)  116  414.3%
Other income    54   (54) (100.0)%
Total noninterest income 88   26   62  238.5%
            
Expenses:           
Compensation and benefits 1,133   2,067   (934) (45.2)%
Professional fees 953   647   306  47.3%
Software and IT costs 63   729   (666) (91.4)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 298      298  100.0%
Other expenses 419   544   (125) (23.0)%
Total expenses 2,866   3,987   (1,121) (28.1)%
            
(Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations (55)  26   (81) (311.5)%
               


 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Six
months
ended
June 30,		       
 2026  2025   2025  2025  Change  % Change 
 (in thousands)              
Interest income (expense)$  $   $(71) $(71) $71  100.0%
                   
Realized and unrealized losses (gains), net of recoveries (233)  (3,012)   (855)  (3,867)  3,633  94.0%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries 233   3,012    784   3,796   (3,562) (93.8)%
                   
Noninterest (loss) income:                  
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 9   480    (83)  397   (388) (97.7)%
Other income    238    34   272   (272) (100.0)%
Total noninterest (loss) income 9   718    (49)  669   (660) (98.7)%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 2,299   3,080    99   3,179   (880) (27.7)%
Professional fees 2,057   2,925    112   3,037   (980) (32.3)%
Software and IT costs 257   1,045    88   1,133   (876) (77.3)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 749       91   91   658  723.1%
Impairment charges    677       677   (677) (100.0)%
Other expenses 767   1,106    89   1,195   (428) (35.8)%
Total expenses 6,129   8,833    479   9,312   (3,183) (34.2)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 111   121       121   (10) (8.3)%
                        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: Adjusted net income (loss), total available liquidity, and tangible book value.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because Adjusted net income (loss) facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes.

Tangible book value is calculated as stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, after subtracting intangible assets. A reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible book value is included above.

Total available liquidity represents unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, availability from warehouse credit facilities, available liquidity from the delayed draw facility, and availability from the 2032 Notes. A reconciliation of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to total available liquidity is included above.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools because they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for those comparative purposes. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures elsewhere herein.

Non-GAAP Combined Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Our financial results for the periods from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 are referred to as those of the “Predecessor” periods. Our financial results for the periods from January 15, 2025 and thereafter are referred to as those of the “Successor” periods. Our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report our results for the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the period from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025, separately, management views our operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results to prior periods. We believe we cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025 against any of the previous or future periods reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and we do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding our overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provide more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion below also present the combined results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The combined results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the Successor period from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined six months ended June 30, 2026 (prepared on a GAAP basis) and six months ended June 30, 2025 (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net income (loss)

We calculate Adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) from continuing operations less preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary, adjusted for stock compensation expense, severance expense, bankruptcy costs (which represent professional fees incurred related to the bankruptcy prior to filing of the petition and post-emergence), reorganization items, net (which relate to certain charges incurred during the bankruptcy proceedings, such as legal and professional fees incurred directly as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding, the write-off of deferred financing costs and discount on debt subject to compromise and other related charges), operating lease right-of-use assets impairment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

       
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $555  $(8,932)
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary  (691)   
Adjusted to exclude the following:      
Stock compensation expense  1,435   1,836 
Severance expense  195   367 
Adjusted net income (loss) $1,494  $(6,729)
         


  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined 
  Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Six months
ended
June 30,		 
  2026  2025   2025  2025 
     (in thousands)        
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $(18,491) $(15,382)  $45,090  $29,708 
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary  (1,262)          
Adjusted to exclude the following:             
Stock compensation expense  2,862   2,327    144   2,471 
Severance expense  195   388    4   392 
Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence)     913       913 
Reorganization items, net         (51,036)  (51,036)
Impairment charges     4,156       4,156 
Adjusted net loss $(16,696) $(7,598)  $(5,798) $(13,396)
                  


  Successor  Successor Successor
 Successor
 Successor
 Successor
   Predecessor
 Non-GAAP Combined
 Predecessor
 Predecessor
 
  Period from
April 1 through June 30,		  Period from January 1 through March 31, Period
from
October 1 through December 31,
 Period from July 1 through September 30,
 Period from April 1 through June 30,
 Period from January 15 through March 31,
   Period from January 1 through January 14,
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 
  2026  2026 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
   2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
 
                                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$555 $(19,046) $(11,521) $(27,142) $(8,932) $(6,450)  $45,090 $38,640  $(36,716)$(37,744)
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (691) (571)  -  -  -  -    -  -  -  - 
Stock compensation expense 1,435  1,427   1,410  1,444  1,836  491    144  635  935  1,244 
Severance expense 195  -   -  -  367  21    4  25  287  763 
Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence) -  -   -  -  -  913    -  913  3,582  - 
Reorganization items, net -  -   -  -  -  -    (51,036) (51,036) 5,564  - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -   -  -  -  -    -  -  -  - 
Impairment charges -  -   -  -  -  4,156    -  4,156  -  2,407 
Adjusted net income (loss) 1,494  (18,190)  (10,111) (25,698) (6,729) (869)   (5,798) (6,667) (26,348) (33,330)

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2026 we expect the following updated guidance:

Indirect origination volume(5): $475 - $515 million
Adjusted net income (loss)(3)(4): ($25) - ($30) million

(4) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for the full year 2026 Financial Outlook is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods in the reconciliation table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures above.
(5) Represents retail installment sale contracts originated through third-party dealers.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations as of August 4, 2026 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our financial outlook for the full year 2026, including expected indirect origination volume and adjusted net income (loss) guidance, expected continued improvement in credit performance and realized and unrealized losses, expected benefits of our refreshed internal customer scoring model, anticipated performance of recently underwritten loan vintages, the restructuring, including its impact and intended benefits, our strategic initiatives and long-term strategy, expected benefits of our recent debt exchange transactions, future expense management, planned technology investments, future results of operations and financial position, our total available liquidity, our liquidity position and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations:

Vroom
Jon Sandison
investors@vroom.com

VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  As of
June 30,		  As of
December 31,		 
  2026  2025 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $16,359  $10,384 
Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $58.8 million and $55.8 million, respectively)  58,927   55,914 
Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $785.6 million and $777.0 million, respectively)  807,665   808,636 
Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $11.7 million and $12.4 million, respectively)  11,915   12,834 
Property and equipment, net  7,708   6,744 
Intangible assets, net  11,419   12,370 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  5,252   5,792 
Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $10.0 million and $9.8 million, respectively)  22,100   24,665 
Assets from discontinued operations     46 
Total assets $941,345  $937,385 
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $240,766  $318,655 
Related party line of credit (Note 19)     18,500 
Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $465.2 million and $393.2 million, respectively)  489,370   423,197 
Related party note (Note 19)  40,000   10,000 
Operating lease liabilities  8,486   9,142 
Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $16.0 million and $15.7 million, respectively)  41,543   41,149 
Liabilities from discontinued operations  167   124 
Total liabilities  820,332   820,767 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)      
       
Mezzanine equity:      
Preferred units, no par value, 15,000 series A units and 7,500 series B units authorized and issued to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (Note 13)  21,221    
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 5,234,353 and 5,199,641 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  5   5 
Additional paid-in-capital  172,529   169,663 
Accumulated deficit  (72,742)  (53,050)
Total stockholders’ equity  99,792   116,618 
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $941,345  $937,385 
         


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
Interest income $43,605  $45,748 
       
Interest expense:      
Warehouse credit facility  3,396   3,259 
Securitization debt  8,586   9,883 
Total interest expense  11,982   13,142 
Net interest income  31,623   32,606 
       
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  10,663   19,500 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  20,960   13,106 
       
Noninterest income:      
Servicing income  925   1,259 
Warranties and GAP income, net  3,291   3,645 
CarStory revenue  1,297   1,846 
Other income  3,156   2,067 
Total noninterest income  8,669   8,817 
       
Expenses:      
Compensation and benefits  18,751   21,091 
Professional fees  1,984   2,013 
Software and IT costs  3,244   3,420 
Depreciation and amortization  1,482   742 
Interest expense on corporate debt  1,063   698 
Other expenses  2,574   2,832 
Total expenses  29,098   30,796 
       
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  531   (8,873)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations  (24)  59 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $555  $(8,932)
Net income from discontinued operations $73  $413 
Net income (loss) $628  $(8,519)
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $(691) $ 
Net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $(63) $(8,519)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted $(0.02) $(1.73)
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted $0.01  $0.08 
Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.01) $(1.65)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  5,214,021   5,174,381 
         


 Successor   Predecessor 
 Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		 
 2026  2025   2025 
Interest income$86,081  $82,905   $7,183 
          
Interest expense:         
Warehouse credit facility 6,835   7,877    1,017 
Securitization debt 17,206   16,431    1,178 
Total interest expense 24,041   24,308    2,195 
Net interest income 62,040   58,597    4,988 
          
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 35,346   30,600    6,792 
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 26,694   27,997    (1,804)
          
Noninterest income:         
Servicing income 2,064   2,513    192 
Warranties and GAP income, net 5,977   7,724    307 
CarStory revenue 2,630   4,238    432 
Other income 5,197   4,548    113 
Total noninterest income 15,868   19,023    1,044 
          
Expenses:         
Compensation and benefits 37,897   37,158    2,823 
Professional fees 6,504   7,360    297 
Software and IT costs 6,405   5,822    457 
Depreciation and amortization 2,822   1,317    1,057 
Interest expense on corporate debt 2,275   1,178    176 
Impairment charges    4,156     
Other expenses 4,982   5,202    371 
Total expenses 60,885   62,193    5,181 
          
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (18,323)  (15,173)   (5,941)
Reorganization items, net        51,036 
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (18,323)  (15,173)   45,095 
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 168   209    5 
Net (loss) income from continuing operations$(18,491) $(15,382)  $45,090 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 61   512    (4)
Net (loss) income$(18,430) $(14,870)  $45,086 
Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary$(1,262) $   $ 
Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders$(19,692) $(14,870)  $45,086 
             


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Successor   Predecessor 
 Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		 
 2026  2025   2025 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic:         
Continuing operations (3.79)  (2.98)   24.74 
Discontinued operations 0.01   0.10    (0.00)
Basic$(3.78) $(2.88)  $24.74 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted:         
Continuing operations (3.79)  (2.98)   23.89 
Discontinued operations 0.01   0.10    (0.00)
Diluted$(3.78) $(2.88)  $23.89 
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:         
Basic 5,207,963   5,169,251    1,822,541 
Diluted 5,207,963   5,169,251    1,887,370 
             


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Successor   Predecessor 
  Six months
ended
June 30,		  Period from
January 15
through
June 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		 
  2026  2025   2025 
Operating activities          
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $(18,491) $(15,382)  $45,090 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:          
Impairment charges     4,156     
Depreciation and amortization  2,822   1,317    1,057 
Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net  43,486   40,357    4,762 
Losses on Warranties and GAP  3,474   3,709    407 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,862   2,327    144 
Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value         (416)
Non-cash reorganization items, net         (51,741)
Other, net  258   (1,044)   193 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Finance receivables, held for sale          
Originations of finance receivables, held for sale         (14,337)
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale         6,481 
Other         169 
Interest receivable  919   1,184    (164)
Other assets  1,159   (1,836)   5,178 
Other liabilities  375   457    (2,627)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations  36,864   35,245    (5,804)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations  150   (729)   (207)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  37,014   34,516    (6,011)
Investing activities          
Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value          
Originations of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  (225,065)  (223,059)    
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  172,031   158,482    2,985 
Principal payments received on beneficial interests  398   840    147 
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,835)  (3,190)   (151)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations  (55,471)  (66,927)   2,981 
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations     637     
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (55,471)  (66,290)   2,981 
Financing activities          
Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements  225,000   307,780     
Principal repayment under secured financing agreements  (145,555)  (120,548)   (16,676)
Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations     16,223     
Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  (5,781)  (6,589)   (1,028)
Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities  182,400   182,300    11,900 
Repayments of warehouse credit facilities  (260,289)  (340,196)   (8,094)
Proceeds from preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary, net of issuance costs  21,221        
Cash paid for preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary  (571)       
Proceeds from issuance of related party note  11,500        
Other financing activities  (480)  (1,474)    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  27,445   37,496    (13,898)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  8,988   5,722    (16,928)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period  66,298   61,441    78,369 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $75,286  $67,163   $61,441 
              


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:          
Cash paid for interest $25,137  $22,067   $4,534 
Cash paid for reorganization items, net $  $   $1,705 
Accrued and unpaid preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $691  $   $ 
Exchange of outstanding debt for 2032 Notes $28,500  $   $ 
Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds) $(321) $606   $ 

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