Streamex Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results and Host Business & Corporate Update Call

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter on Friday August 14, 2026, and host a corresponding earnings and corporate update presentation on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

"This was a transformative quarter for Streamex. Since our first quarter results, we have gone from having a live product to having a live ecosystem. We launched the first compliant decentralized secondary market for a tokenized security with Orca, brought on Kori Handy to lead product and design, and opened institutional brokerage distribution through our collaboration with Siebert and tZERO. Subsequent to quarter end, we added instant T+0 liquidity through Wintermute, completed our first independent reserve attestation with EisnerAmper, and made GLDY available for custody with Inspira Financial. Each of these was significant on its own. Together, they represent the infrastructure and distribution foundation we set out to build. I look forward to walking shareholders through the quarter and where we go next on August 17."

Streamex Q2 2026 Business & Quarterly Update Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s Q2 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

United States (New York): (646) 307-1952

USA & Canada Toll-Free: (888) 672-2415

Passcode: 3457683

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4t23nzf

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.streamex.com shortly following the conclusion of the call.

The Company will be taking questions live during the call but also encourages investors and analysts wishing to participate in the question-and-answer portion of the call to submit their questions in advance to ir@streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, and liquidity initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Streamex, is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Streamex from time to time. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

ir@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex