Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Lumine Group Lumine Group

  • Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $235.1 million.
  • Operating income grew 20% year-over-year to $75.3 million.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed two acquisitions for total consideration of $233.7 million.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

“Our second quarter results reflect our proven ability to execute according to our domain-optimized playbook. In the first full quarter of ownership of Synchronoss, Lumine Group’s revenue grew 28% while operating income was up 20%, reflecting strengthening activities that commenced immediately post close. Our core business continues to generate positive results, as reflected in our steady organic growth, and demonstrated strong margin profile,” said David Nyland, Lumine Group CEO. “We continue to deploy capital at high rates of return, closing two acquisitions on July 1, 2026 in Quortex and Imagine Communications. These two acquisitions deepen our presence in the media supply chain domain. This brings our total capital deployed to over $500M so far this year.”

Q2 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 28% to $235.1 million compared to $184.0 million in Q2 2025 (organic growth was 1% after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $75.3 million during the quarter, a 20% increase from $62.7 million in Q2 2025.
  • The Company generated net income of $15.4 million during the quarter, a 35% decrease from net income of $23.6 million in Q2 2025.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $68.5 million, compared to $78.4 million in Q2 2025, representing a decrease of $9.9 million or 13%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) was $60.4 million compared to $72.4 million in Q2 2025, representing a decrease of $12.0 million or 17%.
  • Subsequent to June 30, 2026, the Company completed acquisitions of Synamedia Vividtec Holdings (Guernsey) Limited and acquired select assets of the Synamedia Video Network business (collectively, "Quortex"), and Imagine Communications Holdings Inc. ("Imagine Communications") on July 1, 2026, for aggregate cash consideration of $211.3 million on closing plus total estimated deferred payments of $22.4 million, for total consideration of $233.7 million.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $235.1 million, an increase of 28%, or $51.1 million, compared to $184.0 million for the comparable period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, total revenue was $443.4 million, an increase of 22%, or $80.8 million, compared to $362.6 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same periods in 2025 is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions in the current and preceding years. The Company experienced organic growth of 1% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 or 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $75.3 million, an increase of 20%, or $12.6 million, compared to $62.7 million for the same period in 2025. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $133.2 million, an increase of 9%, or $11.0 million, compared to $122.2 million for the same period in 2025. The increase for the three and six month periods ended was attributable to improved profitability in our existing businesses, as well as contributions from recent acquisitions following strengthening activities. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $15.4 million, a decrease of 35%, or $8.2 million, compared to net income of $23.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $34.4 million compared to net income of $44.3 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 is primarily attributable to non-recurring costs incurred from acquisitions in the current year as well as higher amortization of intangible assets, financing costs, and tax expenses during the period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, CFO decreased $9.9 million to $68.5 million compared to $78.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 13%. The decrease for the three months is mainly driven by higher non-cash operating working capital of $20.3 million and higher income taxes paid of $1.3 million, partly offset by higher operating income of $12.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, CFO decreased $30.2 million to $88.3 million compared to $118.5 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 25%. The decrease for the six months is mainly driven by higher non-cash operating working capital of $34.8 million and higher income taxes paid of $5.6 million, partly offset by higher operating income of $11.0 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, FCFA2S decreased $12.0 million to $60.4 million compared to $72.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 17%. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, FCFA2S decreased $31.6 million to $75.8 million compared to $107.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 29%. The decrease in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 is driven by lower CFO and higher transaction costs incurred to secure bank indebtedness, compared to the same periods in 2025. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income refers to net income (loss) before income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, gain on bargain purchase net of any reductions, and finance costs and other expenses (income). The Company believes that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of Lumine Group related to its core operations. Operating income is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

UnauditedThree months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 20262025  20262025 
 ($ in millions) ($ in millions)
      
Net income15.423.6  34.444.3 
Adjusted for:     
Amortization of intangible assets36.626.3  67.652.3 
Reduction (increase) of gain on bargain purchase0.0(2.5) 0.8(2.5)
Finance costs and other expenses10.97.4  14.212.5 
Income tax expense12.47.9  16.215.5 
Operating income75.362.7  133.2122.2 


Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank indebtedness, transaction costs on bank indebtedness, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any bank indebtedness. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S and FCFA2S per share are not recognized measures or ratios under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S and FCFA2S per share should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities, including on a per-share basis.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

UnauditedThree months ended
June 30,		Six months ended
June 30,
 2026 2025 2026 2025 
 ($ in millions)($ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities:68.5 78.4 88.3 118.5 
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations(0.2)(0.1)(0.4)(0.2)
Interest paid on bank indebtedness(4.2)(3.9)(6.9)(7.7)
Transaction costs on bank indebtedness(1.9)0.0 (1.9)0.0 
Repayments of lease obligations(2.0)(1.6)(3.7)(3.2)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received1.0 1.1 2.3 1.8 
Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds from disposal(0.8)(1.5)(1.9)(1.7)
Free cash flow available to shareholders60.4 72.4 75.8 107.4 


This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
investors@luminegroup.com
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited  
 June 30, 2026December 31, 2025
   
Assets  
Current assets:  
Cash$421,651$352,441
Accounts receivable, net 179,107 163,174
Unbilled revenue 53,790 47,547
Inventories 516 557
Other assets 65,852 51,808
  720,916 615,527
Non-current assets:  
Property and equipment 8,798 8,325
Right of use assets 7,291 5,779
Deferred income taxes 16,618 15,503
Other assets 15,861 13,752
Intangible assets and goodwill 969,985 727,694
  1,018,553 771,053
Total assets$1,739,469$1,386,580
   
Liabilities and Equity  
Current liabilities:  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$119,382$123,835
Due to related parties, net 420 860
Current portion of bank indebtedness 5,500 1,992
Deferred revenue 121,971 94,776
Provisions 1,235 
Acquisition holdback payables 3,686 5,914
Lease obligations 9,525 3,149
Income taxes payable 8,606 9,044
  270,325 239,570
Non-current liabilities:  
Deferred income taxes 125,950 108,565
Bank indebtedness 476,197 207,956
Lease obligations 8,438 3,631
Other liabilities 10,557 7,716
  621,142 327,868
Total liabilities 891,467 567,438
   
Equity:  
Capital stock 490,669 490,669
Contributed surplus 185,142 185,142
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2,456 8,042
Retained earnings 169,735 135,289
  848,002 819,142
   
Total liabilities and equity$1,739,469$1,386,580



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income
(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
     
Revenue    
License$14,518 $11,716 $25,891 $24,043 
Professional services 33,637  36,167  66,551  67,444 
Hardware and other 8,414  2,947  12,267  12,017 
Maintenance and other recurring 178,490  133,125  338,697  259,143 
  235,059  183,955  443,406  362,647 
Expenses    
Staff 115,394  87,496  230,548  171,400 
Hardware 5,348  1,742  7,342  6,401 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 14,960  10,597  28,442  21,800 
Occupancy 922  972  1,868  1,968 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 10,790  8,935  20,924  17,917 
Professional fees 6,334  3,683  10,534  7,523 
Other, net 3,796  5,490  6,159  8,785 
Depreciation 2,261  2,380  4,400  4,690 
Amortization of intangible assets 36,559  26,322  67,643  52,336 
  196,364  147,617  377,860  292,820 
     
Reduction (increase) of gain on bargain purchase   (2,494) 804  (2,494)
Finance costs and other expenses 10,847  7,388  14,136  12,522 
  10,847  4,894  14,940  10,028 
     
Income before income taxes 27,848  31,444  50,606  59,799 
     
Current income tax expense 20,112  12,691  27,489  27,261 
Deferred income tax recovery (7,703) (4,800) (11,329) (11,794)
Income tax expense 12,409  7,891  16,160  15,467 
     
Net income$15,439 $23,553 $34,446 $44,332 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic and diluted 256,620,389  256,620,389  256,620,389  256,620,389 
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic and diluted$0.06 $0.09 $0.13 $0.17 



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
  2026 2025 2026  2025
     
Net income$15,439$23,553$34,446 $44,332
     
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:    
     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 2,607 16,095 (5,586) 20,227
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax 2,607 16,095 (5,586) 20,227
     
Total comprehensive income for the period$18,046$39,648$28,860 $64,559



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Six months ended June 30, 2026     
 Capital stockContributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive incomeRetained earningsTotal equity
      
Balance at January 1, 2026$490,669$185,142$8,042 $135,289$819,142 
      
Total comprehensive income for the period:     
Net income     34,446 34,446 
      
Other comprehensive loss:     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   (5,586)  (5,586)
Total other comprehensive loss for the period   (5,586)  (5,586)
      
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period   (5,586) 34,446 28,860 
      
Balance at June 30, 2026$490,669$185,142$2,456 $169,735$848,002 



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Six months ended June 30, 2025     
 Capital stockContributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earningsTotal equity
      
Balance at January 1, 2025$490,669$185,142$(13,612)$16,523$678,722
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:     
Net (loss) income     44,332 44,332
      
Other comprehensive income:     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   20,227   20,227
Total other comprehensive income for the period   20,227   20,227
      
Total comprehensive income for the period   20,227  44,332 64,559
      
Balance at June 30, 2025$490,669$185,142$6,615 $60,855$743,281



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited    
 Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
     
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income$15,439 $23,553 $34,446 $44,332 
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation 2,261  2,380  4,400  4,690 
Amortization of intangible assets 36,559  26,322  67,643  52,336 
Contingent consideration adjustments   587  (554) 475 
Reduction (increase) of gain on bargain purchase   (2,494) 804  (2,494)
Finance costs and other expenses 11,801  8,493  16,410  14,321 
Income tax expense 12,409  7,891  16,160  15,467 
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 8,492  28,800  (23,436) 11,384 
Income taxes paid (18,462) (17,182) (27,615) (21,991)
Net cash flows from operating activities 68,499  78,350  88,258  118,520 
     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (213) (97) (356) (202)
Interest paid on bank indebtedness (4,175) (3,886) (6,907) (7,699)
Proceeds from issuance of bank indebtedness 220,000    380,000   
Repayments of bank indebtedness (106,844) (36,076) (106,844) (36,319)
Transaction costs on bank indebtedness (1,902) (27) (1,921) (46)
Payments of lease obligations (2,038) (1,644) (3,733) (3,226)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 104,828  (41,730) 260,239  (47,492)
     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
Acquisition of businesses   (6,807) (309,284) (6,807)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses     34,325   
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   2,513  (2,185) 1,576 
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 954  1,105  2,274  1,799 
Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds received (686) (1,384) (1,842) (1,638)
Decrease in restricted cash, and other investing activities (21) (80) 24  4,257 
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 247  (4,653) (276,688) (813)
     
Effect of foreign currency on cash (115) 5,610  (2,599) 8,475 
Increase in cash 173,459  37,577  69,210  78,690 
     
Cash, beginning of period 248,192  252,096  352,441  210,983 
Cash, end of period$421,651 $289,673 $421,651 $289,673 

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