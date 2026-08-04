Crane NXT to Participate in the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a global leader in authentication and traceability technologies, today announced that Aaron Saak, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

The event is being held virtually. Participants may access the live webcast through the Investors section of Crane NXT’s website at www.cranenxt.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website after the event.





About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a global leader in authentication and traceability technologies that secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two market-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Detection & Traceability Technologies, Crane NXT provides innovative solutions that prevent the counterfeiting of products and identities and ensure the quality, authenticity, and traceability of products across the supply chain. Crane NXT’s approximately 6,000 employees help its customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit www.cranenxt.com.

Investors:

Matt Roache

VP, Investor Relations

matthew.roache@cranenxt.com

www.cranenxt.com