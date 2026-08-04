Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

COVINGTON, La., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the third quarter of 2026:

August 11, 2026 – Deutsche Bank’s Chicago Industrials Summit

September 10, 2026 – Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

September 15, 2026 – Goldman Sachs Global Consumer and Retail Conference





Investor-related materials and company information are available on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars

Director, Investor Relations and Finance

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com