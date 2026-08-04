Chaince Securities, LLC to Serve as Exclusive Sales Agent for ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: ZJK) US$9.8 Million At-the-Market Offering Program

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities, LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD), today announced that it has been engaged as exclusive sales agent for the at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK Industrial” or the “Company”), a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts. The engagement is made pursuant to an At Market Sales Agreement dated [●], 2026 (the “Sales Agreement”), under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, Class A ordinary shares through Chaince.

Under the Sales Agreement, sales of Class A ordinary shares of the Company, if any, may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Sales, if any, will be made at prevailing market prices, and the timing and volume of any sales will be determined by the Company at its sole discretion, subject to the terms of the Sales Agreement. Chaince will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, to sell the shares in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program as described in the prospectus supplement, including for general corporate purposes and working capital.

This engagement reflects Chaince’s continued expansion of its equity capital markets platform, which provides at-the-market execution, capital markets advisory, and institutional distribution capabilities to growth-stage Nasdaq-listed issuers.

The Class A ordinary shares will be offered pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-293519) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which was declared effective by the SEC on March 27, 2026, and the prospectus supplement relating to the ATM program filed with the SEC on [●], 2026. The prospectus supplement provides for the offer and sale of up to $9,800,000 of Class A ordinary shares. Any offer, solicitation, or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Chaince Securities, LLC, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by email at info@chaincesecurities.com.

Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company. Lucosky Brookman LLP is acting as counsel to Chaince.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chaince Securities, LLC

Chaince Securities, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, specializing in at-the-market offerings, private placements, capital markets advisory, and institutional execution services for global growth-stage companies. Chaince is a subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD). For more information, visit https://chaincesecurities.com/.

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the ATM offering program, the amount and timing of any sales of Class A ordinary shares thereunder, and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that any shares will be sold under the ATM program, or as to the prices at which any such sales may occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, market and economic conditions, the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, regulatory developments, changes in the legal, regulatory and political environment in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) applicable to the Company’s operations, restrictions on the Company’s ability to transfer cash or make distributions across borders, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Neither Chaince nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Chaince Securities, LLC

Email: info@chaincesecurities.com

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: management@iecapitalusa.com