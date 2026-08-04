Tocvan to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 5

HERMOSILLO, Mexico, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Tocvan”) (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF) (WKN: TV3/A2PE64) a gold-silver exploration and development company focused on advancing the Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, today announced that Chris Gordon, CEO of Tocvan Ventures, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Tocvan’s confirmed presentation timeslot is 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

DATE: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

TIME: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 5, 2026. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at Virtual Investor Conferences.

Recent Company Highlights

Tocvan added a second reverse-circulation drill rig at its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in April 2026 to accelerate high-priority drill targets and advance its fully financed exploration program.

In May 2026, Tocvan reported that exploration drilling at Gran Pilar identified three new gold-silver zones, expanding the known mineralized footprint beyond the Main Zone, with more drill results pending from the ongoing program.

Tocvan announced in July 2026 that it discovered a new near-surface silver-gold mineralized zone approximately 900 metres east of the planned pilot facility, highlighting additional expansion potential close to planned infrastructure.

Also in July 2026, the company outlined a strengthened development plan as it advances Gran Pilar from exploration toward pilot-scale production.

Tocvan entered into a definitive agreement in July 2026 to acquire the remaining 49% interest in the two original Pilar mining concessions, which would consolidate 100% ownership of these key concessions at Gran Pilar.

The company also announced strategic management changes in late July 2026, including the appointment of Christopher Gordon as Chief Executive Officer, Brodie Sutherland as Executive Chair, and Rodrigo Calles-Montijo as President.





About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar’s potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan’s 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend—home to some of Mexico’s largest gold deposits—positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 – 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

STAY CONNECTED:

LinkedIn: TOC LinkedIn

X: TOC X

Facebook: TOC Facebook

YouTube: TOC YouTube

Web: tocvan.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com