PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"This was an important quarter for PROCEPT as we continued to strengthen the foundation of our business for long-term growth," said Larry Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered 19% revenue growth, achieved record HYDROS placements, demonstrated continued pricing discipline, executed a more robust replacement strategy and completed the commercial realignment that positions us to execute more effectively going forward. Importantly, HYDROS accounts continue to perform well - procedures in the second quarter of 2026 were significantly higher per HYDROS account as compared to our legacy AquaBeam systems.”

Wood continued, "We also reached several important strategic milestones during the quarter, including completing enrollment in our WATER IV prostate cancer study and receiving a strengthened recommendation for Aquablation therapy in the updated American Urological Association guidelines. As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on execution and confident in our long-term opportunity to advance the standard of care in prostate disease."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue of $94.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 19% compared to the prior year period in 2025

U.S. procedures over 13,100 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of approximately 21% compared to the prior year period

Delivered 65 U.S. HYDROS ® systems, which included 14 replacement systems. U.S. average selling prices were approximately $495,000 for new HYDROS systems

systems, which included 14 replacement systems. U.S. average selling prices were approximately $495,000 for new HYDROS systems U.S. handpieces sold as percent of U.S. procedures in the second quarter of 2026 was approximately 98%

Second quarter of 2026 handpiece average selling price of approximately $3,550 increased 11% compared to the second quarter of 2025

International revenue of $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year period

Gross margin of 66% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 65% in the prior year period and 65% in the first quarter of 2026





Total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $94.5 million, an increase of 19% compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by increased U.S. handpiece and system revenue and international revenue. U.S. revenue was $83.4 million, representing growth of 20% compared to the prior year period. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $48.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year period. U.S. system revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $29.1 million, an increase of 32% compared to the prior year period. International revenue was $11.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 66% compared to 65% in the prior year period. Gross margin increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by increased U.S. system and consumable pricing and a $2.9 million tariff refund.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were $89.8 million, compared with $73.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses reflects continued investment in our commercial organization, innovation across our BPH platform, as well as costs associated with completing enrollment and advancing follow-up in our WATER IV Prostate Cancer trial.

Net loss was $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $19.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $8.0 million in the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances as of June 30, 2026, totaled approximately $231 million.

The Company remains committed to advancing the standard of care in urology through continued innovation, combining AI, robotics, and real-time imaging to enable personalized, precise, and durable treatment for the millions of men affected by benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company reiterates revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $390 million to $410 million, which represents growth of 27% to 33% compared to the prior year period

The Company now expects full year 2026 U.S. procedure volume to be 54,000-56,000 with growth to be in the range of 25% to 29% compared to the prior year period

The Company reiterates full year 2026 gross margin to be approximately 65%

The Company now expects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA* loss to be in the range of $35 million to $30 million

*Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).

Webcast and Conference Call Information

PROCEPT BioRobotics will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the links below:

Webcast link for interested listeners: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8fznodv2

Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI52750114763b4e46862d9605fe2f2b01



About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s projected financial performance for full year 2026, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics’ products, including AquaBeam or Hydros Robotic Systems, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which the Company is not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, procedure growth, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margins, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum and overall business strategy. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Managing Director

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue $ 94,498 $ 79,182 $ 177,631 $ 148,344 Cost of sales 32,119 27,436 61,304 52,437 Gross profit 62,379 51,746 116,327 95,907 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,101 17,632 41,567 34,034 Selling, general and administrative 69,668 56,303 134,756 111,499 Total operating expenses 89,769 73,935 176,323 145,533 Loss from operations (27,390 ) (22,189 ) (59,996 ) (49,626 ) Interest expense (842 ) (895 ) (1,660 ) (1,773 ) Interest and other income, net 1,465 3,642 3,208 7,172 Loss before income taxes (26,767 ) (19,442 ) (58,448 ) (44,227 ) Provision for income taxes 94 136 51 89 Net loss $ (26,861 ) $ (19,578 ) $ (58,499 ) $ (44,316 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted 57,067 55,445 56,790 55,182





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss $ (26,861 ) $ (19,578 ) $ (58,499 ) $ (44,316 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,989 1,588 3,724 3,063 Stock-based compensation expense 14,534 12,163 27,606 22,271 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (992 ) (2,167 ) (2,284 ) (4,821 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,330 ) $ (7,994 ) $ (29,453 ) $ (23,803 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2026 EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited, in thousands)



For the Year Ending December 31, 2026

LOW HIGH Net loss $ (96,000 ) $ (91,000 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,800 7,800 Stock-based compensation expense 58,000 58,000 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (4,800 ) (4,800 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,000 ) $ (30,000 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,914 $ 286,503 Accounts receivable, net 107,606 83,533 Inventory 77,061 70,694 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,704 9,648 Total current assets 420,285 450,378 Restricted cash, non-current 3,038 3,038 Property and equipment, net 31,832 30,399 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,773 17,538 Intangible assets, net 571 709 Other assets 6,853 6,019 Total assets $ 479,352 $ 508,081 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,069 $ 17,285 Accrued compensation 20,443 23,175 Deferred revenue 14,088 13,048 Operating leases, current 2,505 2,214 Other current liabilities 12,091 10,073 Total current liabilities 64,196 65,795 Long-term debt 51,715 51,615 Operating leases, non-current 23,280 24,654 Other non-current liabilities 91 147 Total liabilities 139,282 142,211 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 1,040,104 1,007,390 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 22 37 Accumulated deficit (700,056 ) (641,557 ) Total stockholders’ equity 340,070 365,870 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 479,352 $ 508,081





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

REVENUE BY TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

U.S. System sales and rentals $ 29,066 $ 22,082 $ 52,452 $ 40,769 Handpieces and other consumables 48,368 43,130 91,386 81,141 Service 5,986 4,373 11,600 7,968 Total U.S. revenue 83,420 69,585 155,438 129,878 Outside of U.S. System sales and rentals 3,400 2,945 7,253 6,798 Handpieces and other consumables 6,828 6,002 13,201 10,479 Service 850 650 1,739 1,189 Total outside of U.S. revenue 11,078 9,597 22,193 18,466 Total revenue $ 94,498 $ 79,182 $ 177,631 $ 148,344



