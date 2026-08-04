Suja Life Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net sales increased 11.6% year-over-year to $83.9 million

Updates fiscal year 2026 outlook

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) (“Suja Life,” “Suja” or the “Company”), a leading better-for-you beverage company and maker of Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2026.

“We are pleased to report double-digit net sales growth in the second quarter, a result that reflects continued consumer adoption of our portfolio and brand momentum as we outperformed the natural healthy beverage category that we operate in,” said Maria Stipp, Chief Executive Officer. “Consumers continue to demonstrate a powerful and durable commitment to beverages that deliver real functional benefits, great taste, and clean ingredients, and despite the current environment, we believe our category-leading brands are distinctively positioned to meet consumer needs and continue capturing the significant whitespace opportunity ahead of us.”

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales increased 11.6% to $83.9 million compared to $75.2 million





Gross profit margin of 46.7% compared to 47.4%





Net loss increased 391% to $(27.8) million, including one-time IPO-related transaction costs of $25.1 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $2.3 million, compared to $(5.7) million, with net loss margins of (33.2)% compared to (7.5)%





Adjusted EBITDA increased 50.0% to $14.6 million compared to $9.8 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5% compared to 13.0%



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Ms. Stipp continued: “Our supply chain, operations, and procurement teams continue to demonstrate the competitive strength of our vertically integrated platform by managing through cost headwinds during the quarter while delivering meaningful Adjusted EBITDA growth, without passing price increases on to consumers. We believe this in-house capability is a genuine and durable differentiator that is difficult and costly to replicate, and it is core to how we think about long-term value creation. We also continued to invest strategically in our Oceanside campus, expanding our manufacturing footprint to lay the groundwork for future capacity, advancing the infrastructure to position us to execute on our long-term growth agenda.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales increased 11.6% to $83.9 million, compared to $75.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by volume growth across key products and retailers and new product distribution gains, partially offset by shipment timing at the beginning of the quarter that benefited Q1.

Suja Core net sales increased 9.8% to $81.9 million, compared to $74.6 million in the prior year period, driven by significant year-over-year growth on Vive and Suja shots as well as strong performance on cold pressed juice

Emerging Brands net sales increased 61.2% to $3.0 million, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period, reflecting continued distribution gains and the success of new product innovation

Gross profit increased 9.9% to $39.2 million, or 46.7% of net sales, compared to $35.6 million, or 47.4% of net sales, in the prior year period. The decline in gross margin was primarily driven by unfavorable absorption timing as we built inventory in Q1 that was sold in Q2.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $59.7 million, which includes $25.1 million of one-time initial public offering (“IPO”) related transaction costs. Other SG&A expenses were $34.6 million or 41.3% of net sales, compared to $33.8 million or 44.9% of net sales, in the prior year period. The 360bps of year-over-year change is driven by the lapping of one-time startup costs in Emerging Brands and disciplined deployment of fixed spending into the business.

Net loss was $27.8 million, or (33.2)% of net sales, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million, or (7.5)% of net sales, in the prior year period. Net loss was impacted by one-time IPO-related transaction costs of $25.1 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $2.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 50.0% to $14.6 million, or 17.5% of net sales, compared to $9.8 million, or 13.0% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 29, 2026, the Company had cash of $20.6 million and total debt of $163.0 million, compared to cash of $31.0 million and total debt of $303.9 million as of December 29, 2025, prior to the completion of the IPO.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook for the full fiscal year 2026 ending December 28, 2026, reflecting near-term softness concentrated in the grocery channel.

The Company now expects:

Net sales of $360 million to $369 million, reflecting growth of 10.2% to 13.0% compared to $326.6 million in fiscal 2025, and

Adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $72 million, reflecting growth of 72.8% to 77.7% compared to $40.5 million in fiscal 2025, which is consistent with prior expectations.

The Company now expects a base tax rate of 26.1%, compared to the prior expectation of 27.4%, and interest expense to be approximately $19.0 million for the year ending December 28, 2026, as previously communicated.

Additionally, reducing cost of capital has been a priority for Suja Life since the IPO. The Company is engaging in a process with commercial banks and have received written indications from its lead banks of their support for a transaction. This proposed transaction would be a cost-of-capital transaction and would not add leverage. The Company's guidance today does not reflect any expected benefits of this refinancing, and there would be one-time costs at close associated with retiring the existing facilities.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking outlook of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because certain material reconciling items cannot be estimated due to factors outside of the Company's control and could have a material impact on the reported results.

Outlook is based on information available as of today, August 4, 2026, and may be impacted by factors outside the Company’s control. See “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss these results.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.sujalife.com/ . Those interested in participating in the live call can register here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Contact:

ICR, Inc.

sujalife@icrinc.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP key performance indicators to evaluate our business operations, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call are supplemental measures of our performance that we believe help investors understand our financial condition and operating results and assess our future prospects. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management for its operational decision-making. We further believe that providing this information assists our investors in understanding our operating performance and the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes, thereby affecting their comparability from company to company. In order to compensate for these and the other limitations discussed below, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations below and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are described further below.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) as adjusted to exclude tax expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, IPO-related costs and adjustments, sponsor fees which will not recur subsequent to the IPO, and other non-recurring expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important metrics for management and investors in evaluating our operating results, as they exclude the impact of items that we do not consider reflective of our core business operations. These measures also facilitate consistent comparison of our operating performance over time and relative to our peers.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months and six months ended June 29, 2026 and June 30, 2025:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 29, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 29, 2026 June 30, 2025 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) (27,798 ) (5,658 ) (20,064 ) (6,450 ) Provision for income taxes (472 ) 148 593 1,028 Interest expense 5,423 7,491 12,896 14,937 Depreciation and amortization 7,561 6,909 14,739 13,839 EBITDA (15,286 ) 8,890 8,164 23,354 Incentive unit compensation 1,114 116 1,254 227 Non-recurring costs(1) 167 360 848 491 Sponsor costs(2) 1,303 398 2,055 741 Transaction costs(3) 25,077 — 25,077 — Loss on debt extinguishment 2,273 — 2,273 — Adjusted EBITDA 14,648 9,764 39,671 24,813 Net income (loss) margin (33.2 )% (7.5 )% (10.5 )% (4.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.5 % 13.0 % 20.8 % 15.3 % EBITDA margin (18.2 )% 11.8 % 4.3 % 14.4 %





(1) Non-Recurring Costs - for the three and six months ended June 29, 2026 consists of one-time costs relating to corporate strategy, executive recruiting and consulting relating to the IPO. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, it consists of consulting fees related to one-time system improvements, transaction bonuses, and other one-time transition costs. (2) Sponsor Costs - Includes fees paid in cash to the Company’s sponsor which will not recur subsequent to the IPO. (3) Transaction Costs - Consists of non-recurring costs directly attributable to the Company's IPO, including IPO-related professional fees and expenses, equity-based compensation costs incurred as a result of the acceleration and modification of equity awards in connection with the IPO, one-time IPO-related transaction bonuses, roadshow and investor relation expenses, travel and logistical expenses related to IPO launch activities including NASDAQ listing events. These items are non-recurring in nature and do not reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and related conference call are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to expected consumer spending, macro-economic and competitive pressures, velocity rates, marketing and distribution initiatives and their expected benefits, growth rates and future financial results and outlook, the potential refinancing of indebtedness, estimated costs, expenditures, cash flows, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth or initiatives, strategies or the expected outcome or impact of pending or threatened litigation are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending; a reduction in demand for and sales of our cold-pressed juices, wellness shots and functional sodas or a decrease in consumer demand for such products generally; strong competition in the food and beverage retail industry; the success of our marketing strategies and channels at maintaining consumer awareness of our brands, building brand loyalty and generating interest in our products from existing and new consumers; a reduction or limited availability of organic fruits, vegetables and other raw materials and ingredients for our juice products, or an increase in the price of such materials and ingredients; real or perceived quality or food safety issues with our products, which may diminish our brands and reputation; our inability to refinance our indebtedness; our reliance on distributor and retail customers for a significant portion of our sales, and our ability to maintain or further develop our sales channels; our reliance on our local and regional farming partners and other third-party partners and those third parties’ ability to fulfill their obligations; our reliance on our limited suppliers for materials used to package our products, the costs of which have in the past been, and may continue to be, volatile and subject to price increases; failure by our transportation providers to deliver our products on time, or at all, and problems with our logistics network and arrangements; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to successfully forecast and manage our inventory at appropriate levels for our demand; the seasonal nature of our business, which may cause our quarterly results to fluctuate and may not be indicative of full-year performance; any damage or disruption at our production facilities in Oceanside, California, where our products are primarily manufactured; our ability to quickly respond to new trends by introducing new products or successfully improving existing products; our ability to develop and maintain our brands and company image; our success with making acquisitions and integrating newly acquired products or businesses; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, or cautionary statements, are disclosed under the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our final prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on May 8, 2026 in connection with our IPO. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or people acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in our other SEC filings and public communications. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release and related conference call in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and related conference call are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

***

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Suja is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.





SUJA LIFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands, except unit and share data) June 29, 2026 December 29, 2025 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 20,585 $ 31,015 Restricted cash 1,010 1,010 Trade receivables, net 14,464 14,081 Inventories 23,680 22,412 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,627 2,636 Total current assets 63,366 71,154 Property and equipment, net 55,354 45,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 25,361 23,387 Trade name and other intangible assets, net 167,849 178,463 Goodwill 106,201 106,201 Other assets 899 701 Deferred transaction costs — 2,536 Total assets $ 419,030 $ 428,113 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,906 $ 19,408 Accrued expenses 11,998 19,563 Accrued compensation 10,619 14,596 Current portion of operating lease obligations 2,812 2,450 Current portion of finance lease obligations 36 110 Short-term debt — 2,740 Total current liabilities 41,371 58,867 Long-term operating lease obligations 25,706 24,051 Long-term finance lease obligations 80 98 Long-term debt, net 162,951 301,157 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 11,370 Total liabilities 230,108 395,543 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Equity Unlimited Class A Units authorized, no par value, zero and 222,881 units issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively — — Unlimited Class B Units authorized, no par value, zero and 18,680 units issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively — — Unlimited Class C Units, no par value, zero and 200 units issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively — — Zero and 4,840 Class D Units, no par value, issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively — — Unlimited Class E Units authorized, no par value, zero and 1,434 units issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively — — Unlimited Class F Units, no par value, zero and 1,000 units issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively — — Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share - 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share - 500,000,000 shares authorized; 23,788,700 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively 2 — Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value per share - 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,836,312 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in capital 199,244 144,712 Noncontrolling interest 71,280 — Accumulated deficit (81,605 ) (112,142 ) Total partners'/stockholders’ equity 188,922 32,570 Total liabilities and partners'/stockholders’ equity $ 419,030 $ 428,113





SUJA LIFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 29, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net sales $ 83,855 $ 75,164 $ 190,913 $ 162,527 Cost of sales (44,689 ) (39,542 ) (97,632 ) (84,739 ) Gross profit 39,166 35,622 93,281 77,788 Operating expenses (34,632 ) (33,756 ) (72,467 ) (68,430 ) Transaction costs (25,077 ) — (25,077 ) — Income (loss) from operations (20,543 ) 1,866 (4,263 ) 9,358 Other income (expense), net (31 ) 115 (39 ) 157 Loss on debt extinguishment (2,273 ) — (2,273 ) — Interest expense (5,423 ) (7,491 ) (12,896 ) (14,937 ) Loss before taxes (28,270 ) (5,510 ) (19,471 ) (5,422 ) Provision for income taxes 472 (148 ) (593 ) (1,028 ) Net loss $ (27,798 ) $ (5,658 ) $ (20,064 ) $ (6,450 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Suja Life Holdings, LP and subsidiaries through the IPO organizational transactions $ (22,786 ) $ — $ (15,052 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (1,744 ) $ — $ (1,744 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to Suja Life, Inc. $ (3,268 ) $ — $ (3,268 ) $ — Period from May 8, 2026 to June 29, 2026 Period from May 8, 2026 to June 29, 2026 Net loss per Class A common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding—basic and diluted 23,788,700 23,788,700





SUJA LIFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 29, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating activities Net Income (Loss) $ (20,064 ) $ (6,450 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,753 13,840 Bad debt expense (3 ) (22 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 2,233 1,933 Finance lease right-of-use amortization 70 77 Non-cash interest on financing leases 6 13 Amortization of discount on debt 434 496 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 243 930 Stock-based compensation 13,163 227 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,260 — Deferred taxes 156 — Change in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables, net (380 ) 111 Inventories (1,511 ) (7,211 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (991 ) (1,263 ) Other assets (30 ) (37 ) Accounts payable (3,294 ) 224 Accrued compensation (3,977 ) (3,260 ) Accrued expenses (7,565 ) (716 ) Deferred transaction costs 2,536 — Operating lease obligations (2,189 ) (1,933 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,150 ) (3,041 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (514 ) (14 ) Purchase of property and equipment (13,407 ) (6,395 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,921 ) (6,409 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving loan — 5,000 Principal payments on financing lease obligations (447 ) (85 ) Repayments of term loan (101,626 ) (1,370 ) Prepayment premium on debt extinguishment (1,013 ) — Repayments of revolver loan (40,000 ) — Proceeds from the IPO, net underwriting discounts and offering expenses 164,829 — Payments for settlement of incentive units (13,102 ) — Distributions — (1,810 ) Net cash used in financing activities 8,641 1,735 Change in cash and restricted cash (10,430 ) (7,715 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,025 16,882 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,595 $ 9,167 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 5,916 $ 16,822 Cash paid for income taxes $ 490 $ — Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activities Amounts included in accounts payable for equipment purchased $ (4 ) $ 41 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating lease assets $ 3,277 $ 3,428



