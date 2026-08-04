Ionic Digital to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference

WASHINGTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (Nasdaq: IOND) (“Ionic Digital”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andy Stewart and Chief Financial Officer Chris Hickman are scheduled to participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with qualified institutional investors during the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Investor Contacts:

Hannah Stuckey, Director of Investor Relations

hannah.stuckey@ionicdigital.com

or

Gateway Group

ionic@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

JSA for Ionic Digital

pr@ionicdigital.com