Angi Inc. Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its second-quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders from CEO Jeff Kip on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings . As announced previously, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the company’s second-quarter results and answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jeff Kip, CEO, and Julie Hoarau, CFO, will participate.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings .

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals, from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers, and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi and its vast network of skilled home pros for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contact Information:

Angi Investor Relations

Eric Rattner

(720) 282-1958

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352