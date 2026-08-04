COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2026.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
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Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700