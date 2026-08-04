Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the TD Cowen 12th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen 12th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit. The presentation is scheduled for 3:45 PM MDT / 5:45 PM EDT on August 11, 2026 in Boulder, CO.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (Nasdaq: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

251-662-1512

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

501-850-0872

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris

Associate Director, Media & External Communications

501-580-4759

scott.l.morris@uniti.com

Brandi Stafford

Vice President, Corporate Communications

501-351-0067

brandi.stafford@uniti.com