Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $52.6 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $46.5 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income(1) was $63.8 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $48.5 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 27.0% to $630.5 million compared to $496.3 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Net income increased 13.0% to $52.6 million compared to $46.5 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 31.4% to $63.8 million compared to $48.5 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 15.5% to $1.94 compared to $1.68 in the second quarter of 2025
  • Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) increased by 34.1% to $2.36 compared to $1.76 in the second quarter of 2025
  • Total loss ratio of 34.5% compared to 25.7% in the second quarter of 2025
  • Combined ratio of 83.3% compared to 78.8% in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 76.7% compared to 73.1%, in the second quarter of 2025
  • Annualized return on equity of 21.7% compared to 22.7% in the second quarter of 2025
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 26.3% compared to 23.7% in the second quarter of 2025

(1)          See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The second quarter of 2026 was another strong one for Palomar; highlighted by record adjusted net income, our 15th consecutive earnings beat and the third increase to our full-year adjusted net income guidance. Gross written premium increased 27% year-over-year, adjusted net income grew 31%, adjusted earnings per share grew 34%, adjusted combined ratio was 77% and our adjusted return on equity was 26% - all outstanding results. Bolstering our financial performance were several operational achievements including the launch of the PLMR.Farm, our innovative crop policy administration system, and exceptional new additions to our team. These results demonstrate our ability to execute in a dynamic insurance market while maintaining discipline in underwriting and capital allocation.

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our strong and consistent earnings, attractive returns and healthy balance sheet provide ample capacity to not only invest in the businesses driving our Palomar 2X strategy but also return capital to shareholders. As such our Board authorized the introduction of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. Importantly, the dividend does not change our growth strategy or the execution of Palomar 2X; it only enhances our ability to create shareholder value.” 

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 27.0% to $630.5 million compared to $496.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, while net earned premiums increased 59.5% compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $99.0 million, comprised of $99.4 million of attritional losses, offset by $0.4 million of favorable development on catastrophe events. The loss ratio for the quarter was 34.5%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 34.6% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.1% compared to a loss ratio of 25.7% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. Additionally, our second quarter results include $14.1 million of attritional and $0.2 million of catastrophe loss favorable prior year development. The majority of the attritional loss prior year favorability related to Inland Marine and Property lines and previous years’ Crop results.

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $48.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 83.3% compared to underwriting income of $38.3 million resulting in a combined ratio of 78.8% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $67.0 million, an increase of 38.4%, resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 76.7% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $48.4 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 76.8% compared to 73.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 49.2% to $20.0 million compared to $13.4 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2026 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.33 years at June 30, 2026. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.7 billion at June 30, 2026. During the second quarter, the Company recorded $6.8 million net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $8.3 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 24.7% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders Equity and Capital Matters
Stockholders’ equity was $980.9 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $847.2 million at June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 21.7% compared to 22.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 26.3% compared to 23.7% for the same period in the prior year.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 368,719 shares of its common stock for $41.0 million.

On July 30, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock, payable on September 2, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Outlook
For the full year 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $270 million to $280 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to discuss its second quarter 2026 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 5, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13761138. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”). Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Surety & Credit, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company’s underlying business performance and operating results, and to make resource allocation and strategic decisions. Management believes that disclosure of these measures provides investors with the same insight used internally to assess the Company’s operating performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

 Three Months Ended
  
 June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
 Change
 % Change
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$630,456  $496,288  $134,168  27.0%
Ceded written premiums
 (305,279)  (266,506)  (38,773) 14.5%
Net written premiums
 325,177   229,782   95,395  41.5%
Net earned premiums
 286,951   179,958   106,993  59.5%
Commission and other income
 769   1,677   (908) (54.1)%
Total underwriting revenue(1)
 287,720   181,635   106,085  58.4%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
 98,988   46,183   52,805  114.3%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
 71,256   51,637   19,619  38.0%
Other underwriting expenses
 69,429   45,525   23,904  52.5%
Underwriting income(1)
 48,047   38,290   9,757  25.5%
Interest expense
 (4,947)  (86)  (4,861) NM 
Net investment income
 19,950   13,370   6,580  49.2%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
 6,753   8,306   (1,553) (18.7)%
Income before income taxes
 69,803   59,880   9,923  16.6%
Income tax expense
 17,211   13,352   3,859  28.9%
Net income
$52,592  $46,528  $6,064  13.0%
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
 (6,753)  (8,306)  1,553  (18.7)%
Expenses associated with transactions
 6   754   (748) (99.2)%
Stock-based compensation expense
 7,438   5,347   2,091  39.1%
Amortization of intangibles
 9,180   1,346   7,834  NM 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
 2,330   2,661   (331) (12.4)%
Tax impact
 (1,025)  202   (1,227) NM 
Adjusted net income(1)
$63,768  $48,532  $15,236  31.4%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
 21.7%  22.7%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)
 26.3%  23.7%      
Loss ratio
 34.5%  25.7%      
Expense ratio
 48.8%  53.1%      
Combined ratio
 83.3%  78.8%      
Adjusted combined ratio(1)
 76.7%  73.1%      
Diluted earnings per share
$1.94  $1.68       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
$2.36  $1.76       
Catastrophe losses
$(418) $(22)      
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
 -0.1%  0.0%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
 76.8%  73.1%      
Adjusted underwriting income(1)
$67,001  $48,398  $18,603  38.4%
NM - not meaningful

____________________

(1)  Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
 


 Six Months Ended
  
 June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
 Change
 % Change
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums$1,260,284  $938,452  $321,832  34.3%
Ceded written premiums (597,192)  (497,251)  (99,941) 20.1%
Net written premiums 663,092   441,201   221,891  50.3%
Net earned premiums 548,389   344,029   204,360  59.4%
Commission and other income 2,178   2,507   (329) (13.1)%
Total underwriting revenue(1) 550,567   346,536   204,031  58.9%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 186,085   84,927   101,158  119.1%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 141,571   97,996   43,575  44.5%
Other underwriting expenses 134,336   81,258   53,078  65.3%
Underwriting income(1) 88,575   82,355   6,220  7.6%
Interest expense (8,105)  (171)  (7,934) NM 
Net investment income 37,934   25,441   12,493  49.1%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 4,860   5,968   (1,108) (18.6)%
Income before income taxes 123,264   113,593   9,671  8.5%
Income tax expense 27,725   24,143   3,582  14.8%
Net income$95,539  $89,450  $6,089  6.8%
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (4,860)  (5,968)  1,108  (18.6)%
Expenses associated with transactions 7,412   2,841   4,571  160.9%
Stock-based compensation expense 16,224   10,092   6,132  60.8%
Amortization of intangibles 15,235   2,054   13,181  NM 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,330   2,661   (331) (12.4)%
Tax impact (4,976)  (1,293)  (3,683) 284.8%
Adjusted net income(1)$126,904  $99,837  $27,067  27.1%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity 19.9%  22.7%  
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 26.4%  25.3%  
Loss ratio 33.9%  24.7%  
Expense ratio 49.9%  51.4%  
Combined ratio 83.8%  76.1%  
Adjusted combined ratio(1) 76.3%  70.9%  
Diluted earnings per share$3.51  $3.24   
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)$4.66  $3.62   
Catastrophe losses$(149) $(565)  
Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 0.0%  -0.2%  
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 76.4%  71.1%  
Adjusted underwriting income(1)$129,776  $100,003  $29,773  29.8%
NM - not meaningful

____________________

(1)Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
 

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings,Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
 June 30,
 December 31,
 2026
 2025
 (Unaudited)
  
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,523,005 in 2026; $1,227,605 in 2025)$1,502,860  $1,224,187 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $109,595 in 2026; $81,772 in 2025) 129,515   99,333 
Other investments 45,877   28,503 
Total investments 1,678,252   1,352,023 
Cash and cash equivalents 62,689   106,875 
Restricted cash 15   17 
Accrued investment income 14,742   11,545 
Premiums receivable 655,876   452,908 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 153,824   127,718 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 62,237   56,428 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 523,790   412,273 
Ceded unearned premiums 445,449   355,918 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 127,870   110,896 
Deferred tax assets, net    761 
Property and equipment, net 2,665   2,551 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 236,756   61,054 
Total assets$3,964,165  $3,050,967 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities$159,331  $115,663 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 944,737   688,231 
Unearned premiums 1,226,105   988,143 
Ceded premium payable 295,430   271,413 
Funds held under reinsurance treaty 50,910   44,850 
Term loan 295,773    
Deferred tax liabilities, net 10,937    
Total liabilities 2,983,223   2,108,300 
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,186,979 and 26,520,417 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3   3 
Additional paid-in capital 542,662   523,168 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,159)  (2,506)
Retained earnings 453,436   422,002 
Total stockholders’ equity 980,942   942,667 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,964,165  $3,050,967 
 

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement  

Palomar Holdings,Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements ofIncome and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Revenues:
Gross written premiums$630,456  $496,288  $1,260,284  $938,452 
Ceded written premiums (305,279)  (266,506)  (597,192)  (497,251)
Net written premiums 325,177   229,782   663,092   441,201 
Change in unearned premiums (38,226)  (49,824)  (114,703)  (97,172)
Net earned premiums 286,951   179,958   548,389   344,029 
Net investment income 19,950   13,370   37,934   25,441 
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 6,753   8,306   4,860   5,968 
Commission and other income 769   1,677   2,178   2,507 
Total revenues 314,423   203,311   593,361   377,945 
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 98,988   46,183   186,085   84,927 
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 71,256   51,637   141,571   97,996 
Other underwriting expenses 69,429   45,525   134,336   81,258 
Interest expense 4,947   86   8,105   171 
Total expenses 244,620   143,431   470,097   264,352 
Income before income taxes 69,803   59,880   123,264   113,593 
Income tax expense 17,211   13,352   27,725   24,143 
Net income$52,592  $46,528  $95,539  $89,450 
Other comprehensive income, net:
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale 1,294   3,009   (12,653)  13,213 
Net comprehensive income$53,886  $49,537  $82,886  $102,663 
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share$2.00  $1.74  $3.61  $3.35 
Diluted earnings per share$1.94  $1.68  $3.51  $3.24 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic 26,346,887   26,756,095   26,458,904   26,707,371 
Diluted 27,056,554   27,628,733   27,208,113   27,568,913 
 

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (“GWP”) by product, location and company are presented below:

 Three Months Ended June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
  
 ($ in thousands)
  
   % of
   % of
   %
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Change
 Change
Product(1)
Casualty$197,494 31.3% $144,388 29.1% $53,106  36.8%
Inland Marine and Property 169,728 26.9%  153,040 30.8%  16,688  10.9%
Earthquake 146,648 23.3%  147,709 29.8%  (1,061) (0.7)%
Crop 77,368 12.3%  39,464 8.0%  37,904  96.0%
Surety & Credit 39,218 6.2%  11,687 2.3%  27,531  235.6%
Total gross written premiums$630,456 100.0% $496,288 100.0% $134,168  27.0%

____________________

(1)Beginning in 2026, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management’s current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.
 


 Six Months Ended June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
  
 ($ in thousands)
  
   % of
   % of
   %
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Change
 Change
Product(1)
Casualty$403,793 32.0% $277,490  29.6% $126,303 45.5%
Inland Marine and Property 336,291 26.7%  266,366  28.4%  69,925 26.3%
Earthquake 283,964 22.5%  281,405  30.0%  2,559 0.9%
Crop 165,142 13.1%  87,683  9.3%  77,459 88.3%
Surety & Credit 71,094 5.7%  25,508  2.7%  45,586 178.7%
Total gross written premiums$1,260,284 100.0% $938,452  100.0% $321,832 34.3%

____________________

(1)Beginning in 2026, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management’s current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.
 


 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
   % of
   % of
   % of
   % of
 Amount GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount GWP
 Amount GWP
State
California$165,306 26.2% $163,814 33.0% $322,925 25.6% $303,536 32.3%
Texas 61,497 9.7%  35,708 7.2%  125,081 9.9%  80,699 8.6%
Florida 34,462 5.5%  23,979 4.8%  64,350 5.1%  42,621 4.5%
Hawaii 27,259 4.3%  24,544 4.9%  50,104 4.0%  44,901 4.8%
New York 26,971 4.3%  17,462 3.5%  51,454 4.1%  32,857 3.5%
Washington 18,207 2.9%  17,188 3.5%  37,406 3.0%  32,059 3.4%
Illinois 18,179 2.9%  13,048 2.7%  25,271 2.0%  18,637 2.0%
Minnesota 15,644 2.5%  12,004 2.4%  17,656 1.4%  13,042 1.4%
Other 262,931 41.7%  188,541 38.0%  566,037 44.9%  370,100 39.5%
Total gross written premiums$630,456 100.0% $496,288 100.0% $1,260,284 100.0% $938,452 100.0%
 


 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
   % of
   % of
   % of
   % of
 Amount GWP
 Amount GWP
 Amount GWP
 Amount GWP
Subsidiary
PESIC$304,276 48.3% $237,943 47.9% $574,346 45.6% $428,730 45.7%
PSIC 278,176 44.1%  232,983 46.9%  601,929 47.8%  463,900 49.4%
Laulima 23,407 3.7%  20,134 4.1%  42,078 3.3%  36,171 3.9%
PCSC 21,558 3.4%   %  33,979 2.7%   %
FIA 3,039 0.5%  5,228 1.1%  7,952 0.6%  9,651 1.0%
Total gross written premiums$630,456 100.0% $496,288 100.0% $1,260,284 100.0% $938,452 100.0%
 

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

 Three Months Ended
   Six Months Ended
  
 June 30,
   %
 June 30,
   %
 2026
 2025
 Change
 Change
 2026
 2025
 Change
 Change
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums$552,859  $408,764  $144,095   35.3% $1,056,731  $784,540  $272,191   34.7%
Ceded earned premiums (265,908)  (228,806)  (37,102)  16.2%  (508,342)  (440,511)  (67,831)  15.4%
Net earned premiums$286,951  $179,958  $106,993   59.5% $548,389  $344,029  $204,360   59.4%
 
Net earned premium ratio51.9
% 44.0
%   51.9
% 43.9
%  
 

Loss detail

 Three Months Ended
   Six Months Ended
  
 June 30,
   June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
 Change
 % Change
 2026
 2025
 Change
 % Change
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses$(418) $(22) $(396) NM  $(149) $(565) $416 (73.6)%
Non-catastrophe losses 99,406   46,205   53,201  115.1
%  186,234   85,492   100,742 117.8%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses$98,988  $46,183  $52,805  114.3
% $186,085  $84,927  $101,158 119.1%
 
Catastrophe loss ratio-0.1
% 0.0
%   0.0
% (0.2
)%  
Non-catastrophe loss ratio34.6
% 25.7
%   33.9
% 24.9
% 
Total loss ratio34.5
% 25.7
%   33.9
% 24.7
% 
 

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period$341,016  $182,661  $275,959  $155,299 
Add: Balances acquired(1)       22,178   6,788 
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:(2)
Current year 113,312   52,698   210,741   95,757 
Prior years (14,324)  (6,515)  (24,656)  (10,830)
Total incurred 98,988   46,183   186,085   84,927 
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year 7,262   17,659   27,980   22,657 
Prior years 11,795   12,000   35,295   25,172 
Total payments 19,057   29,659   63,275   47,829 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 420,947   199,185   420,947   199,185 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 523,790   399,471   523,790   399,471 
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period$944,737  $598,656  $944,737  $598,656 

____________________

(1)Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of The Gray Casualty and Surety Company (“Gray Surety”) and FIA on 1/31/2026 and 1/1/2025, respectively, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations. See Note 23 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Note 14 of our June 30, 2026 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the acquisitions.
(2)Losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include $6.2 million and an insignificant amount, respectively, of losses on derivative instruments. Losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include $18.5 million and an insignificant amount, respectively, of losses on derivative instruments.
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Total revenue$314,423  $203,311  $593,361  $377,945 
Net investment income (19,950)  (13,370)  (37,934)  (25,441)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (6,753)  (8,306)  (4,860)  (5,968)
Underwriting revenue$287,720  $181,635  $550,567  $346,536 
 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Income before income taxes$69,803  $59,880  $123,264  $113,593 
Net investment income (19,950)  (13,370)  (37,934)  (25,441)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (6,753)  (8,306)  (4,860)  (5,968)
Interest expense 4,947   86   8,105   171 
Underwriting income$48,047  $38,290  $88,575  $82,355 
Expenses associated with transactions 6   754   7,412   2,841 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,438   5,347   16,224   10,092 
Amortization of intangibles 9,180   1,346   15,235   2,054 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,330   2,661   2,330   2,661 
Adjusted underwriting income$67,001  $48,398  $129,776  $100,003 
 

Adjusted net income

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Net income$52,592  $46,528  $95,539  $89,450 
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (6,753)  (8,306)  (4,860)  (5,968)
Expenses associated with transactions 6   754   7,412   2,841 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,438   5,347   16,224   10,092 
Amortization of intangibles 9,180   1,346   15,235   2,054 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,330   2,661   2,330   2,661 
Tax impact (1,025)  202   (4,976)  (1,293)
Adjusted net income$63,768  $48,532  $126,904  $99,837 
 

  
Annualized adjusted return on equity

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income$255,072  $194,128  $253,808  $199,674 
Average stockholders’ equity$969,991  $818,823  $961,805  $788,114 
Annualized adjusted return on equity 26.3%  23.7%  26.4%  25.3%
 

Adjusted combined ratio

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income$238,904  $141,668  $459,814  $261,674 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$286,951  $179,958  $548,389  $344,029 
Combined ratio 83.3%  78.8%  83.8%  76.1%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions$(6) $(754) $(7,412) $(2,841)
Stock-based compensation expense (7,438)  (5,347)  (16,224)  (10,092)
Amortization of intangibles (9,180)  (1,346)  (15,235)  (2,054)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (2,330)  (2,661)  (2,330)  (2,661)
Adjusted combined ratio 76.7%  73.1%  76.3%  70.9%
 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (in thousands, except per share data)  (in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income$63,768  $48,532  $126,904  $99,837 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,056,554   27,628,733   27,208,113   27,568,913 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share$2.36  $1.76  $4.66  $3.62 
 

Catastrophe loss ratio

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses$98,988  $46,183  $186,085  $84,927 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$286,951  $179,958  $548,389  $344,029 
Loss ratio 34.5%  25.7%  33.9%  24.7%
 
Numerator: Catastrophe losses$(418) $(22) $(149) $(565)
Denominator: Net earned premiums$286,951  $179,958  $548,389  $344,029 
Catastrophe loss ratio -0.1%  0.0%  0.0%  -0.2%
 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

 Three Months Ended
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income$238,904  $141,668  $459,814  $261,674 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$286,951  $179,958  $548,389  $344,029 
Combined ratio 83.3%  78.8%  83.8%  76.1%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions$(6) $(754) $(7,412) $(2,841)
Stock-based compensation expense (7,438)  (5,347)  (16,224)  (10,092)
Amortization of intangibles (9,180)  (1,346)  (15,235)  (2,054)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (2,330)  (2,661)  (2,330)  (2,661)
Catastrophe losses 418   22   149   565 
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 76.8%  73.1%  76.4%  71.1%
 

Tangible Stockholders equity

 June 30,
 December 31,
 2026
 2025
 ($ in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity$980,942  $942,667 
Goodwill and intangible assets (236,756)  (61,054)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$744,186  $881,613 



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