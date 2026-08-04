Editas Medicine Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Patrick T. Ellinor, M.D., Ph.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Patrick T. Ellinor, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective August 6, 2026. The Company also announced that Elliott Levy, M.D., will step down from the Board and his role as an independent director.



Dr. Ellinor has dedicated his career to advancing the understanding of cardiovascular disease through human genetics. His research has helped identify novel therapeutic targets for cardiovascular disease and advance the translation of discoveries in human genetics toward potential new therapies. Throughout his career, he has combined pioneering research with clinical leadership and extensive collaborations across academia and industry to accelerate the development of innovative medicines for patients.

Today, he serves as Executive Director of the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute, where he leads one of the nation's largest integrated cardiovascular organizations. In addition, he serves as Director of the Cardiovascular Disease Initiative at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, where he oversees multidisciplinary research integrating human genetics, genomics, artificial intelligence, and therapeutic discovery. A distinguished clinician, researcher, and academic leader, Dr. Ellinor brings decades of experience leading world-class cardiovascular research, clinical care, and therapeutic innovation to the Editas Medicine Board of Directors.



“We are honored to welcome Patrick to our Board of Directors at this exciting time for Editas,” said Jessica Hopfield, Ph.D., Chair of the Board, Editas Medicine. “Patrick's extraordinary scientific accomplishments and his ability to bridge groundbreaking research, clinical medicine, and therapeutic innovation make him an exceptional addition to our Board. Throughout his career, he has built and led world-class multidisciplinary organizations while advancing discoveries that have helped shape the field of cardiovascular medicine. As Editas advances EDIT-401 for the potential treatment of hyperlipidemia and continues building its differentiated in vivo gene editing platform, Patrick's expertise and strategic perspective will be invaluable."

“I am pleased to join the Editas Medicine Board of Directors at an important time for the hyperlipidemia field and the broader gene editing community,” said Dr. Ellinor. “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the management team as the company advances its scientific and clinical objectives to develop potential new treatment options for patients with serious diseases such as hyperlipidemia."

Ms. Hopfield added, “On behalf of Editas, I would also like to thank Dr. Levy for his exceptional service over the past three years. His leadership and deep expertise have been invaluable in advancing our shared mission of helping people living with serious diseases, and we wish him great success in his next chapter.”

About Patrick T. Ellinor, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Ellinor currently serves as the Executive Director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Mass General Brigham, an Institute Member and Director of the Cardiovascular Disease Initiative at The Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, and a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is also the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Cardiology.

As Executive Director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Mass General Brigham, Dr. Ellinor leads one of the nation’s largest integrated cardiovascular organizations, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and staff across cardiology, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, research, and education to advance heart and vascular care.

At the Broad Institute, he directs the Cardiovascular Disease Initiative, leading multidisciplinary research and collaborations spanning human genetics, genomics, computational biology, artificial intelligence, and therapeutic discovery. His research has contributed to genetic analyses of atrial fibrillation and other cardiovascular diseases, helping shape the field’s understanding of cardiovascular genetics and informing the discovery of novel therapeutic approaches.



Throughout his career, Dr. Ellinor has built multidisciplinary research programs and led collaborations across academia and industry to accelerate the translation of discoveries in human genetics into potential new medicines. He has also maintained a longstanding commitment to education and mentorship, training clinical fellows, postdoctoral researchers, and graduate students.



Dr. Ellinor received his B.S. in biology from the University of Cincinnati and attended medical and graduate school at Stanford University, followed by medical internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He then completed fellowship training in cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology at Massachusetts General Hospital.



About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties relating to planned regulatory submissions to initiate clinical trials, including that results of preclinical studies will warrant such submissions or that regulatory agencies may require additional preclinical studies, that regulatory submissions shall occur on the expected timelines and that regulatory authorities will provide clearance for trials to be initiated; that the results and outcome of preclinical studies may not be predictive of the results of clinical trials; and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, the Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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