Rangeview Secures Defense Contract to Supply U.S. Navy Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Replacement Parts

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rangeview, Inc., today announced a major contract award to operate foundry capacity producing MRO replacement parts for U.S. Navy programs, designed to address readiness challenges in the U.S defense industrial base. The contract, which is part of the larger Department of War Defense Industrial Base-Expansion, Development, and Growth Enterprise initiative and funded through its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, comes amid ongoing efforts to reshore critical manufacturing. Rangeview will support this transition by combining traditional investment casting with modern software-driven production.

“American manufacturing is having its moment. The question is who’s going to lead it. We built Rangeview to be that company.”

— Cameron Schiller, CEO, Rangeview

Legacy Manufacturing Challenges

The U.S. defense casting industry has faced capacity constraints for decades due to declining infrastructure and a retiring skilled workforce. A primary challenge in traditional foundries is tooling, which relies on physical dies and molds that are designed, fabricated and qualified before casting begins. This process often takes months and represents a significant portion of production costs. When replacement parts are needed for older vessels and original tooling is unavailable, lead times can increase substantially, affecting MRO timelines.

Rangeview’s Answer

To address these constraints, Rangeview utilizes a toolless manufacturing process. Rather than relying on physical dies, Rangeview uses digital files to generate casting patterns directly, aiming to compress timelines from design to first article from months to weeks. Rangeview will apply this software-defined model to accelerate production for Navy MRO programs without the need for traditional physical tooling.

About Rangeview

Rangeview Inc. is an advanced investment casting foundry based in El Segundo, California. Combining robotics, software, and digital tooling, Rangeview delivers cast superalloy turbine components with rapid first articles and scalable capacity for aerospace, defense, and energy customers. As demand for turbine castings outpaces legacy supply, Rangeview is building the next generation of American foundries.

rangeview.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f436db-cc23-4edf-bbe7-7c51b10d4ac4