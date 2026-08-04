CAPRICOR INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Capricor (CAPR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Capricor securities between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor securities between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 28, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company adopted changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan used to analyze clinical data for Deramiocel; (2) that the FDA had not agreed to those changes before the Company resubmitted the Deramiocel BLA; (3) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that the FDA could conclude the clinical results did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness of Deramiocel; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk to regulatory approval of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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