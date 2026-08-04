Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Present at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Grant Thoele, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. In addition, the conference will feature a virtual Presentation with Messrs. Young and Thoele. The Presentation is scheduled for 9:05 – 9:45 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the Presentation can be accessed at this link or on the Investor Relations section of Aspen’s website, where it will be available for one year.

For those interested in arranging a meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts:

Neal Baranosky

nbaranosky@aerogel.com

Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8

Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall

Gateway Group

ASPN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860