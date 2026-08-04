Martinrea International Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total sales of $1,200.5 million, production sales of $1,166.5 million.

Diluted net earnings per share and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (1) of $0.61.

of $0.61. Adjusted EBITDA ( 1 ) of $147.2 million, 12.3% of total sales.

of $147.2 million, 12.3% of total sales. Adjusted Operating Income Margin ( 1 ) of 5.9%.

of 5.9%. Free Cash Flow ( 1 ) (excluding principal payments of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) of $52.8 million.

(excluding principal payments of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) of $52.8 million. Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (1) ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the second quarter at 1.63x.

ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the second quarter at 1.63x. New business awards worth approximately $110 million in annualized sales at mature volumes; new business awards over the last 12 months total approximately $440 million in annualized sales.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share declared.

2026 outlook reaffirmed.

OVERVIEW

Pat D’Eramo, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We saw increases in sales, earnings, and volumes from the first quarter. Overall, we are on track to deliver on our 2026 outlook. As we look to the future, our medium-term priorities include: enhancing margins and Free Cash Flow(1), growing our core automotive business, expanding our non-automotive businesses, partnering in regions in our Rest of World segment to limit our risk, and ensuring our investments are successful. We anticipate above-market growth in our core auto parts business over the next few years, based on strong quoting activity and recent new business awards. Sales growth will be focused on our core North American market, while we will look to maintain in Europe, and limit exposure in markets that comprise our Rest of World segment. On that note, we reached an agreement during the quarter to sell an 85% interest in our Fluids plant in China, partnering with a local supplier. As we move forward, better volumes, continued operating improvements, and an evolution in our book of business to next-generation programs are expected to support higher margins and Free Cash Flow(1). Outside of auto, we continue to see growth in our industrial business, both with core customers, as well as new customers in new market verticals including defense, power generation, and transportation. Our TruNorth Kaizen consulting business recently won a $5 million contract with Raytheon to help improve throughput on key defense and aerospace products. We believe the relationships forged through TruNorth could ultimately lead to opportunities to participate in defense manufacturing programs.”

1 The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures, included anywhere in this press release, include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow”, “Free Cash-Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)” and “Net Debt”. The relevant IFRS financial measure, as applicable, and a reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to measures determined in accordance with IFRS are contained in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and in this press release.

Fred Di Tosto, President, stated: “I am pleased to announce that we have been awarded new business representing approximately $110 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, consisting of various structural components in our Lightweight Structures commercial group with Ford and Volkswagen/Scout; $40 million in our Propulsion Systems commercial group with Volvo, BMW/Rolls Royce and Volkswagen/Scout; $5 million in our Flexible Manufacturing Group with Isuzu and John Deere, and the $ 5million TruNorth Kaizen contract with Raytheon. New business awards over the last 12 months total $440 million in annualized sales.”

He continued: “Our reputation for quality and on-time delivery is really good, and has helped us win a large amount of work. This is being recognized by our customers, as evidenced by more than 30 awards we won from customers and industry organizations in 2025 alone, in areas including quality, delivery, sustainability, workplace excellence, communications, and industry leadership. We have won awards from multiple customers including General Motors (most notably a GM Supplier of the Year award), Ford, Toyota, and others. Quoting activity remains robust, we continue to secure takeover work from financially troubled or underperforming suppliers, and we continue to see opportunities from OEMs localizing or onshoring production to North America.”

Peter Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “Our second quarter results reflected solid margin performance on a quarter over quarter basis, consistent with our full-year outlook. Sales (excluding tooling sales of $34.1 million) were $1,166.5 million, and Adjusted Operating Income(1) was $70.7 million. Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.9% was down 90 basis points year over year, driven by higher aluminum costs owing to the situation in the Middle East, the end of production on the Ford Escape program at the end of last year, lower vehicle production volumes, primarily in Europe, and unfavourable foreign exchange on our Mexican cost base. Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) improved by 40 basis points compared to the first quarter, despite higher aluminum cost, reflecting positive flow-through from higher vehicle production volumes and strong operating performance. Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) (excluding IFRS-16 lease liabilities) ended the quarter at 1.63x, consistent with the first quarter. As Pat noted, we are well-positioned to deliver on our 2026 outlook, which calls for total sales of $4.5 to $4.9 billion, Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.5% to 6.0%, and Free Cash Flow(1) of $125 to $175 million.”

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated: “We continue to execute well, both operationally and financially in the face of ongoing industry dynamics pertaining to trade, tariffs, electric vehicle volumes, and the Middle East conflict. We are doing well managing what’s in our control. We take a balanced approach to capital allocation which includes investing in the business, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We repurchased 919,000 shares under our normal course issuer bid during the second quarter for $10.0 million. Year to date, we repurchased over 2.5% of our outstanding shares. On behalf of the executive management team, we would like to thank our people for their hard work and commitment, as well as our shareholders and other stakeholders for their ongoing support.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares.

Additional information about the Company, including the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (“MD&A”), the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (the “interim financial statements”) and the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 can be found on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

OVERALL RESULTS

Results of operations may include certain items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company’s disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company’s results.

The following tables set out certain highlights of the Company’s performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. Refer to the Company’s interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 for a detailed account of the Company’s performance for the periods presented in the tables below.

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Three months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Sales $ 1,200,549 $ 1,275,535 (74,986 ) (5.9 %) Gross Margin 168,996 184,535 (15,539 ) (8.4 %) Operating Income 66,163 72,338 (6,175 ) (8.5 %) Net Income for the period 43,126 38,091 5,035 13.2 % Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.52 0.09 17.3 % Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 70,735 $ 86,104 (15,369 ) (17.8 %) % of Sales 5.9 % 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 147,167 165,386 (18,219 ) (11.0 %) % of Sales 12.3 % 13.0 % Adjusted Net Income 43,243 47,755 (4,512 ) (9.4 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.66 (0.05 ) (7.6 %)





Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Sales $ 2,325,978 $ 2,443,766 (117,788 ) (4.8 %) Gross Margin 318,224 336,134 (17,910 ) (5.3 %) Operating Income 121,589 117,443 4,146 3.5 % Net Income for the period 70,980 55,565 15,415 27.7 % Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.76 0.24 31.6 % Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 132,357 $ 148,046 (15,689 ) (10.6 %) % of Sales 5.7 % 6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 284,897 306,307 (21,410 ) (7.0 %) % of Sales 12.2 % 12.5 % Adjusted Net Income 75,712 77,275 (1,563 ) (2.0 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.06 - 0.0 %

*Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow”, "Free Cash Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)", and “Net Debt”.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS “Net Income” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Operating Income” and “Adjusted EBITDA”:

Three months ended

June 30, 2026 Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Net Income $ 43,126 $ 38,091 Adjustments, after tax* 117 9,664 Adjusted Net Income $ 43,243 $ 47,755





Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Net Income $ 70,980 $ 55,565 Adjustments, after tax* 4,732 21,710 Adjusted Net Income $ 75,712 $ 77,275

*Adjustments are explained in the “Adjustments to Net Income” section of this press release.

Three months ended

June 30, 2026 Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Net Income $ 43,126 $ 38,091 Income tax expense 10,563 15,204 Other finance expense (income) (637 ) 1,745 Share of loss of equity investments 726 538 Finance expense 14,283 16,760 Adjustments, before tax* 2,674 13,766 Adjusted Operating Income $ 70,735 $ 86,104 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 74,353 77,182 Amortization of development costs 2,163 2,014 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (84 ) 86 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,167 $ 165,386





Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Net Income $ 70,980 $ 55,565 Income tax expense 22,396 23,119 Other finance expense 305 3,976 Share of loss of equity investments 1,712 1,335 Finance expense 28,094 33,448 Adjustments, before tax* 8,870 30,603 Adjusted Operating Income $ 132,357 $ 148,046 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 148,241 154,317 Amortization of development costs 4,357 3,809 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (58 ) 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 284,897 $ 306,307

*Adjustments are explained in the “Adjustments to Net Income” section of this press release.

SALES

Three months ended June 30, 2026 to three months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Three months ended

June 30, 2026 Three months ended

June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change North America $ 944,774 $ 980,361 (35,587 ) (3.6 %) Europe 241,526 268,667 (27,141 ) (10.1 %) Rest of the World 27,951 31,818 (3,867 ) (12.2 %) Eliminations (13,702 ) (5,311 ) (8,391 ) (158.0 %) Total Sales $ 1,200,549 $ 1,275,535 (74,986 ) (5.9 %)

The Company’s consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by $75.0 million or 5.9% to $1,200.5 million as compared to $1,275.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases across all operating segments.

Sales for the second quarter of 2026 in the Company’s North America operating segment decreased by $35.6 million or 3.6% to $944.8 million from $980.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The operations acquired from Lyseon North America Inc. ("Lyseon"), which have been consolidated with the Company's results since October 20, 2025, contributed $14.0 million of year-over-year sales to the North America operating segment. Excluding the acquired operations, second quarter sales in North America decreased by $49.6 million or 5.1%. The decrease was due to programs that ended production during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2025, specifically the Ford Escape; lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including General Motors' electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), the Ford Mustang Mach E, and the Lucid Air; a decrease in tooling sales of $24.2 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the second quarter of 2026 of $19.4 million. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platforms, Nissan Pathfinder and Rogue, the Toyota Tacoma, a transmission for the ZF Group, and General Motors' Equinox/Terrain; and the launch and ramp up of new programs, including Volvo's new electric vehicle platform (EX90), and General Motors' new electric vehicle platform (Chevrolet Bolt). Overall second quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in North America increased by approximately 1% year-over-year.

Sales for the second quarter of 2026 in the Company’s Europe operating segment decreased by $27.1 million or 10.1% to $241.5 million from $268.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Mercedes, the Lucid Air, a transmission for the ZF Group, Volkswagen's new electric vehicle platform (PPE), and Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2); and a decrease in tooling sales of $6.6 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the second quarter of 2026 of $6.8 million; and higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Ford. Overall second quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in Europe decreased by approximately 3% year-over-year.

Sales for the second quarter of 2026 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $3.9 million or 12.2% to $28.0 million from $31.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was largely driven by lower year-over-year production volumes with General Motors, Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover, and BMW; and a decrease in tooling sales of $1.5 million.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $42.2 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $76.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Six months ended June 30, 2026 to six months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change North America $ 1,792,740 $ 1,865,421 (72,681 ) (3.9 %) Europe 493,794 524,005 (30,211 ) (5.8 %) Rest of the World 57,006 65,567 (8,561 ) (13.1 %) Eliminations (17,562 ) (11,227 ) (6,335 ) (56.4 %) Total Sales $ 2,325,978 $ 2,443,766 (117,788 ) (4.8 %)

The Company’s consolidated sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased by $117.8 million or 4.8% to $2,326.0 million as compared to $2,443.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases across all operating segments.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 in the Company’s North America operating segment decreased by $72.7 million or 3.9% to $1,792.7 million from $1,865.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The operations acquired from Lyseon, which have been consolidated with the Company's results since October 20, 2025, contributed $29.3 million of year-over-year sales to the North America operating segment. Excluding the acquired operations, sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 in North America decreased by $102.0 million or 5.5%. The decrease was due to programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2025, specifically the Ford Escape; lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including General Motors' electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), the Ford Mustang Mach E, and the Lucid Air; the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $46.3 million; and a decrease in tooling sales of $15.3 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, Nissan Pathfinder and Rogue, General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platforms, General Motors' Equinox/Terrain, and a transmission for the ZF Group; and the launch and ramp up of new programs, including Volvo's new electric vehicle platform (EX90), and General Motors' new electric vehicle platform (Chevrolet Bolt). Overall industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes during the six months ended June 30, 2026 remained largely unchanged in North America year-over-year.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 in the Company’s Europe operating segment decreased by $30.2 million or 5.8% to $493.8 million from $524.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Mercedes, the Lucid Air, Volkswagen's new electric vehicle platform (PPE), Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), Jaguar Land Rover, and a transmission for the ZF Group; and a decrease in tooling sales of $10.4 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $25.7 million; and higher year-over-year OEM production volumes of certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Ford. Overall industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes during the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased in Europe by approximately 1% year-over-year.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $8.6 million or 13.1% to $57.0 million from $65.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by a decrease in tooling sales of $6.7 million; and lower year-over-year production volumes with Mercedes, General Motors, BMW, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $41.6 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $77.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $118.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

GROSS SALES

Three months ended June 30, 2026 to three months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Three months ended

June 30, 2026 Three months ended

June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 168,996 $ 184,535 (15,539 ) (8.4 %) % of Sales 14.1 % 14.5 %

The gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2026 of 14.1% decreased as a percentage of sales by 0.4% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2025 of 14.5%. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution; and operational inefficiencies at certain operating facilities. These factors were partially offset by productivity and efficiency improvements at certain other operating facilities and other improvements; and lower year-over-year indirect costs incurred in production.

Six months ended June 30, 2026 to six months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 318,224 $ 336,134 (17,910 ) (5.3 %) % of Sales 13.7 % 13.8 %

The gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of 13.7% decreased as a percentage of sales by 0.1% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of 13.8%. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution; and operational inefficiencies at certain operating facilities. These factors were partially offset by productivity and efficiency improvements at certain other operating facilities and other improvements; and lower year-over-year indirect costs incurred in production.

ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME

Adjusted Net Income excludes certain items as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A

Three months ended June 30, 2026 to three months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Three months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change NET INCOME $ 43,126 $ 38,091 $ 5,035 Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 4,572 13,766 (9,194 ) Gain on disposal of foreign operation (2) (1,898 ) - (1,898 ) ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 2,674 $ 13,766 $ (11,092 ) Tax impact of adjustments (2) (2,557 ) (4,102 ) 1,545 ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 117 $ 9,664 $ (9,547 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 43,243 $ 47,755 $ (4,512 ) Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic (‘000) 70,463 72,788 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.66 Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted (‘000) 70,464 72,788 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.66

TABLE B

Six months ended June 30, 2026 to six months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change NET INCOME $ 70,980 $ 55,565 $ 15,415 Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 10,768 30,603 (19,835 ) Gain on disposal of foreign operation (2) (1,898 ) - (1,898 ) ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 8,870 $ 30,603 $ (21,733 ) Tax impact of adjustments (2) (4,138 ) (8,893 ) 4,755 ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 4,732 $ 21,710 $ (16,978 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 75,712 $ 77,275 $ (1,563 ) Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic and Diluted (‘000) 71,120 72,788 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.06

(1) Restructuring costs

Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 totalled $4.6 million and $10.8 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in North America ($3.5 million and $9.1 million), and Europe ($1.1 million and $1.7 million).

Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 totalled $13.8 million and $30.6 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in North America ($2.1 million and $6.1 million), and Europe ($11.7 million and $24.5 million).

(2) Disposal of foreign operation

On June 1, 2026, the Company disposed 85% of its equity interest in one of its plants in China for CNY ¥5.5 million ($1.1 million). Subsequent to this transaction, the Company derecognized the net assets of the disposed entity and recognized a total gain on disposal of $1.9 million, including $0.1 million that represents the difference between the aggregate fair value of the proceeds to be received and the carrying amount of the net assets disposed of, and $1.8 million reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to profit or loss. This disposal of foreign operation resulted in a tax impact of $1.5 million that was recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

NET INCOME

Three months ended June 30, 2026 to three months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Three months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 43,126 $ 38,091 5,035 13.2 % Adjusted Net Income 43,243 47,755 (4,512 ) (9.4 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.52 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.66

Net Income, before adjustments, for the second quarter of 2026 increased by $5.0 million to $43.1 million or $0.61 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $38.1 million or $0.52 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table A under "Adjustments to Net Income", Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by $4.5 million to $43.2 million or $0.61 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from $47.8 million or $0.66 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, was negatively impacted by lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume; partially offset by the following:

a lower effective tax rate (23.3% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 28.8% for the second quarter of 2025) primarily reflecting changes in the geographic mix of earnings among jurisdictions with differing tax rates, the impact of valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions, and certain tax benefits derived in foreign jurisdictions;

a $2.5 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of decreased debt levels and lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt; and

a net foreign exchange gain of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a loss of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Six months ended June 30, 2026 to six months ended June 30, 2025 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 70,980 $ 55,565 15,415 27.7 % Adjusted Net Income 75,712 77,275 (1,563 ) (2.0 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.76 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.06

Net Income, before adjustments, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased by $15.4 million to $71.0 million or $1.00 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $55.6 million or $0.76 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table B under “Adjustments to Net Income”, Adjusted Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased by $1.6 million to $75.7 million or $1.06 per share on a basic and diluted basis, from $77.3 million or $1.06 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Adjusted Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025, was negatively impacted by lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume; partially offset by the following:

a $5.4 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of decreased debt levels and lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt;

a net foreign exchange gain of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a loss of $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025;

a year-over-year decrease in SG&A expense, as previously explained; and

a lower effective tax rate (26.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 29.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2025) primarily reflecting changes in the geographic mix of earnings among jurisdictions with differing tax rates, the impact of valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions, and certain tax benefits derived in foreign jurisdictions.

DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on September 30, 2026, on or about October 15, 2026.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-855-9085 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 50078#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 289-819-1325 or toll free 888-660-6264 (Conference ID – 50078#). The rebroadcast will be available until November 2, 2026.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including those related to the Company’s expectations as to, or its views or beliefs in or on, the impact of, or duration of, or factors affecting, or expected response to or growth of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook (including for 2026) as to future results, revenue, sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, and earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, volumes, adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, leverage ratios, net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1), debt repayment, Adjusted EBITDA(1), capex levels, working capital levels, cash tax levels, progress on commercial negotiations, the growth of the Company and pursuit of, and belief in, its strategies, the strength, recovery and growth of the automotive industry and continuing challenges, the use of the NCIB, the impact and uncertainty of tariffs and trade issues in the Company’s business and its industry, the benefit of the TruNorth business as well as other forward-looking statements. The words “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “views”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales, customer production schedules and release, industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches, awarded business proceeding substantially in accordance with expectations, operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Although customer supply arrangements generally do not provide minimum volume commitments and may be terminable under certain circumstances, management's planning and forecasting assumptions reflect the Company's historical experience that awarded business generally continues for the life of the applicable vehicle program. These assumptions form an important part of management's assessment of future production volumes, revenues and operating performance. In preparing forward-looking information, management also considers third-party industry production forecasts, expected vehicle production volumes in key markets, current sourcing levels, awarded business and the Company's expected operational performance. Certain industry, market and production data may be contained in this presentation and if so has been obtained from third party sources, including Global Data Plc. While management believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company’s AIF and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other public filings which can be found on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca:

North American and Global Economic and Political Conditions (including war) and Consumer Confidence

Automotive Industry Risks

Trade Restrictions or Disputes

Changes in Laws and Governmental Regulations

Dependence Upon Key Customers

Pandemics and Epidemics, Force Majeure Events, Natural Disasters, Terrorist Activities, Political and Civil Unrest or War, and Other Outbreaks

Russia and Ukraine War and Middle East Tensions

Inflationary Pressures

Regional Energy Shortages

Customer Consolidation and Cooperation

Emergence of Potentially Disruptive EV OEMs

Outsourcing and Insourcing Trends

Financial Viability of Suppliers and Key Suppliers and Supply Disruptions (Material Availability or Disruption)

Semiconductor Chip Shortages and Price Increases

Competition

Customer Pricing Pressures, Contractual Arrangements, Cost and Risk Absorption and Purchase Orders

Potential Volatility of Share Prices

Fluctuations in Operating Results

Material and Commodity Prices and Volatility

Scrap Steel/Aluminum Price Volatility

Quote/Pricing Assumptions

Launch Costs, Operational Costs and Issues and Cost Structure

Potential Rationalization Costs, Turnaround Costs and Impairment Charges

Product Warranty, Repair/Replacement Costs, Recall, Product Liability and Liability Risk

Product Development and Technological Change (Including Artificial Intelligence and Electrification)

A Shift Away from Technologies in Which the Company is Investing

Dependence Upon Key Personnel

Limited Financial Resources/Uncertainty of Future Financing/Banking

Cybersecurity Threats

Acquisitions

Joint Ventures

Private or Public Equity Investments in Technology Companies

Potential Tax Exposures

Labour Relations Matters

Sustainability (ESG) Regulation, Including Environmental Regulation and Climate Change and Human Rights and Supply Chain Issues

Litigation and Regulatory Compliance and Investigations

Risks of Conducting Business in Foreign Countries, Including China, Brazil, Mexico and Other Growing Markets

Currency Risk

Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting and Disclosure Controls and Procedures

Loss of Use of Key Manufacturing Facilities

Intellectual Property

Availability of Consumer Credit or Cost of Borrowing

Evolving Business Risk Profile

Competition with Low-Cost Countries

The Company’s Ability to Shift its Manufacturing Footprint to Take Advantage of Opportunities in Growing Markets

Change in the Company’s Mix of Earnings Between Jurisdictions with Lower Tax Rates and Those with Higher Tax Rates

Pension Plans and Other Post-Employment Benefits

Dividends

Lease Obligations

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Cirulis

Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416-749-0314

Fax: 289-982-3001









Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,586 $ 174,144 Trade and other receivables 2 811,523 591,586 Inventories 3 517,242 474,224 Prepaid expenses and deposits 43,583 40,707 Income taxes recoverable 49,666 42,205 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,531,600 1,322,866 Property, plant and equipment 4 1,878,150 1,847,262 Right-of-use assets 5 220,469 229,084 Deferred tax assets 241,944 211,405 Intangible assets 35,105 36,650 Investments 70,577 71,975 Pension assets 18,859 18,537 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,465,104 2,414,913 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,996,704 $ 3,737,779 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 1,131,415 $ 1,010,928 Provisions 6 13,458 20,110 Income taxes payable 30,488 9,873 Current portion of long-term debt 7 9,912 13,424 Current portion of lease liabilities 8 60,561 59,237 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,245,834 1,113,572 Long-term debt 7 900,498 855,385 Lease liabilities 8 177,372 191,919 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 38,091 37,874 Deferred tax liabilities 25,928 26,543 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,141,889 1,111,721 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,387,723 2,225,293 EQUITY Capital stock 10 577,953 594,756 Contributed surplus 46,960 46,760 Accumulated other comprehensive income 221,808 168,628 Retained earnings 762,260 702,342 TOTAL EQUITY 1,608,981 1,512,486 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,996,704 $ 3,737,779

Contingencies (note 15)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

“Robert Wildeboer” Director “Terry Lyons” Director





Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Note Three months

ended

June 30, 2026 Three months

ended

June 30, 2025 Six months

ended

June 30, 2026 Six months

ended

June 30, 2025 SALES $ 1,200,549 $ 1,275,535 $ 2,325,978 $ 2,443,766 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets) (961,178 ) (1,017,671 ) (1,867,643 ) (1,960,940 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (70,375 ) (73,329 ) (140,111 ) (146,692 ) Total cost of sales (1,031,553 ) (1,091,000 ) (2,007,754 ) (2,107,632 ) GROSS MARGIN 168,996 184,535 318,224 336,134 Research and development costs (11,669 ) (11,401 ) (22,890 ) (21,962 ) Selling, general and administrative (82,698 ) (83,091 ) (154,905 ) (158,366 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (3,978 ) (3,853 ) (8,130 ) (7,625 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 84 (86 ) 58 (135 ) Restructuring costs 6 (4,572 ) (13,766 ) (10,768 ) (30,603 ) OPERATING INCOME 66,163 72,338 121,589 117,443 Share of loss of equity investments (726 ) (538 ) (1,712 ) (1,335 ) Gain on disposal of foreign operation 17 1,898 - 1,898 - Finance expense 12 (14,283 ) (16,760 ) (28,094 ) (33,448 ) Other finance income (expense) 12 637 (1,745 ) (305 ) (3,976 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53,689 53,295 93,376 78,684 Income tax expense 9 (10,563 ) (15,204 ) (22,396 ) (23,119 ) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 43,126 $ 38,091 $ 70,980 $ 55,565 Basic earnings per share 11 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 1.00 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per share 11 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 1.00 $ 0.76

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note Three months

ended

June 30, 2026 Three months

ended

June 30, 2025 Six months

ended

June 30, 2026 Six months

ended

June 30, 2025 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 43,126 $ 38,091 $ 70,980 $ 55,565 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Items that are or may be reclassified to net income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 34,625 (43,989 ) 54,981 (43,494 ) Reclassification of foreign currency translation difference on disposal of foreign operation 17 (1,843 ) - (1,843 ) - Items that will not be reclassified to net income Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity investments (68 ) 37 42 (111 ) Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 769 285 400 906 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 33,483 (43,667 ) 53,580 (42,699 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD $ 76,609 $ (5,576 ) $ 124,560 $ 12,866

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Retained

earnings Total equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 $ 601,188 $ 46,052 $ 210,821 $ 608,961 $ 1,467,022 Net income for the period - - - 55,565 55,565 Compensation expense related to stock options - 354 - - 354 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (7,279 ) (7,279 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 906 906 Foreign currency translation differences - - (43,494 ) - (43,494 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (111 ) - (111 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025 601,188 46,406 167,216 658,153 1,472,963 Net income for the period - - - 51,420 51,420 Compensation expense related to stock options - 354 - - 354 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (7,240 ) (7,240 ) Repurchase of common shares (note 10) (6,432 ) - - (1,736 ) (8,168 ) Other comprehensive income net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 1,745 1,745 Foreign currency translation differences - - 1,337 - 1,337 Share of other comprehensive income of equity investments - - 75 - 75 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025 594,756 46,760 168,628 702,342 1,512,486 Net income for the period - - - 70,980 70,980 Compensation expense related to stock options - 200 - - 200 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (7,046 ) (7,046 ) Repurchase of common shares (note 10) (16,803 ) - - (4,416 ) (21,219 ) Other comprehensive income net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 400 400 Foreign currency translation differences - - 53,138 - 53,138 Share of other comprehensive income of equity investments - - 42 - 42 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2026 $ 577,953 $ 46,960 $ 221,808 $ 762,260 $ 1,608,981

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note Three months

ended

June 30, 2026 Three months

ended

June 30, 2025 Six months

ended

June 30, 2026 Six months

ended

June 30, 2025 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income for the period $ 43,126 $ 38,091 $ 70,980 $ 55,565 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 74,353 77,182 148,241 154,317 Amortization of development costs 2,163 2,014 4,357 3,809 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange forward contracts (172 ) (222 ) (66 ) (674 ) Finance expense 12 14,283 16,760 28,094 33,448 Income tax expense 9 10,563 15,204 22,396 23,119 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (84 ) 86 (58 ) 135 Gain on disposal of foreign operation 17 (1,898 ) - (1,898 ) - Deferred and restricted share units expense 10 7,144 5,213 6,063 2,127 Stock options expense 10 100 177 200 354 Share of loss of equity investments 726 538 1,712 1,335 Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense 542 612 1,087 1,215 Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits (616 ) (575 ) (1,188 ) (1,164 ) 150,230 155,080 279,920 273,586 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Trade and other receivables (41,034 ) (50,757 ) (149,625 ) (166,439 ) Inventories (19,864 ) 36,812 (31,110 ) 24,722 Prepaid expenses and deposits 63 (6,525 ) (1,992 ) (2,686 ) Trade, other payables and provisions 49,143 44,980 82,608 122,813 138,538 179,590 179,801 251,996 Interest paid (16,390 ) (18,511 ) (31,006 ) (36,628 ) Income taxes paid (2,136 ) (28,580 ) (31,865 ) (54,453 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 120,012 $ 132,499 $ 116,930 $ 160,915 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in banking facility (net of deferred financing fees) (41,472 ) (31,886 ) 36,090 6,628 Equipment loan repayments (3,301 ) (4,701 ) (7,312 ) (7,848 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (15,895 ) (14,033 ) (31,215 ) (28,132 ) Dividends paid (3,547 ) (3,640 ) (7,147 ) (7,279 ) Repurchase of common shares (10,009 ) - (20,803 ) - NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (74,224 ) $ (54,260 ) $ (30,387 ) $ (36,631 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)* (66,570 ) (59,374 ) (110,017 ) (121,604 ) Capitalized development costs (1,180 ) (4,937 ) (1,805 ) (6,597 ) Net increase in investments - (190 ) (48 ) (1,249 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 567 614 650 650 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (67,183 ) $ (63,887 ) $ (111,220 ) $ (128,800 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,355 (2,870 ) 3,800 (3,405 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (20,040 ) 11,482 (20,877 ) (7,921 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1(d) 129,626 148,548 130,463 167,951 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 109,586 $ 160,030 $ 109,586 $ 160,030

*As at June 30, 2026, $39,367 (December 31, 2025 - $51,215) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.