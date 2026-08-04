Garrett Motion Announces Participation at J.P. Morgan 2026 Automotive Conference

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) ("Garrett" or the "Company"), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies for mobility and industrial applications, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference (August 12, 2026) – Sean Deason, Chief Financial Officer, Nils Martens, Senior Vice President Strategy, Business Development & Advanced Technologies and our Investor Relations team, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat during the J.P. Morgan conference.





About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.garrettmotion.com.