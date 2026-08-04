LibertyStream to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB | FSE: I2D), based in Dallas, Texas and focused on commercializing lithium carbonate production from oilfield brine using its proprietary direct lithium extraction technology and existing U.S. oil and gas infrastructure, today announced that Alex Wylie, President & CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6, 2026.

DATE: August 6th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Entered into a definitive agreement with Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR) covering a three-stage deployment of commercial lithium carbonate production facilities at Select's existing water treatment and recycling sites in the Midland Basin.



Secured a definitive multi-year offtake agreement with a U.S. industrial customer for 600 tonnes per year of U.S.-produced lithium carbonate from Freedom 1 beginning in 2027, with pricing set for the first two years.



Commissioned the fully automated Gen 6 extraction system at Freedom Launchpad, supporting lithium extraction and lithium carbonate production, customer sample production, operator training and process-data capture using the core architecture intended for commercial scale.



Freedom 1, the Company's first 1,000-tonne-per-annum commercial-scale plant, is advancing toward targeted commissioning by the end of December 2026.





About LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners

LibertyStream is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America's first commercial producers of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine. The Company's strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience to deploy its proprietary DLE technology directly into existing oil and gas infrastructure, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. LibertyStream is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business while remaining sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress at https://LibertyStream.com/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Alex Wylie

President & CEO

+1.972.626.1645

info@libertystream.com

Or

Bill McClain

Investor Relations

+1.604.773.9423

info@libertystream.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the planned deployment of commercial lithium carbonate production facilities under the agreement with Select Water Solutions; the anticipated timing and scale of Freedom 1 commissioning and production; planned lithium carbonate supply beginning in 2027; the anticipated benefits of the offtake agreement; the continued operation and scalability of the Gen 6 system; and the Company's ability to advance its commercial strategy. Forward-looking information is based on estimates and assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital, complete construction and commissioning on schedule, scale its DLE technology commercially, meet product specifications and delivery obligations, and maintain required customer, infrastructure and regulatory arrangements. Additional risks are described in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its most recent management's discussion and analysis, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.