Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Insulet Corporation and Certain Officers – PODD

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insulet Corporation (“Insulet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PODD) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 26-cv-13062, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet securities during the Class Period, you have until August 31, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



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Insulet develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States (“U.S.”) and internationally.

The Company offers, inter alia, its “Omnipod 5” automated insulin delivery (“AID”) system, which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless Bluetooth communication; and its “Omnipod Dash”, which features a Bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager.

Insulet also formerly offered the Omnipod Insulin Management System, its predecessor to the Omnipod 5, prior to the Class Period, but had already begun to phase out the product by the start of the Class Period.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.”

On this news, Insulet’s stock price fell $16.23 per share, or 6.88%, to close at $219.84 per share on March 13, 2026.

Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initat[ion]” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction”, this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

On this news, Insulet’s stock price fell $7.79 per share, or 5.07%, to close at $146.01 per share on May 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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