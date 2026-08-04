10 Tips to Vacation-Proof Your Home While You’re Away

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Whether you’re headed toward the beach, the mountains, a new city or your favorite quaint small town, it’s exciting to look forward to a vacation. Making sure all the logistics are planned, prepped and ready before your departure is the tough part, but it’s well worth putting in the effort now to save yourself stress later. That includes taking precautions to protect your home from break-ins, water damage and other unpleasant surprises you’d rather not return to.

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“A vacation should end with great memories, not an unexpected repair bill,” said Larry Anderson, director of underwriting operations for Mercury Insurance. “Taking a few simple steps before you leave can help protect your home, reduce unnecessary stress and give you greater peace of mind while you’re away.”

Use these 10 steps as a pre-vacation checklist so you can enjoy a worry-free trip.

Lock Doors, Gates and Windows

You probably won’t forget to lock the front door before you leave, but other entry points can be easier to forget. Check all your windows, sliding glass doors, side entrances and gates. If you have any outbuildings like a shed or detached garage, secure them before you leave as well.

Automate Lights for a Lived-In Look

Although you don’t have to go full “Home Alone,” a home that appears occupied is less of a target for burglars. Use timers or automated smart devices to turn lights on and off throughout the day, ideally varying the schedules in different rooms.

Hold Mail and Packages

Beyond being easy prey for porch pirates, stacks of packages and overflowing mail signal no one is home to collect them. Contact your post office to place a hold on deliveries or arrange for a trusted neighbor to get the mail for you.

Consider Shutting Off the Water

A small leak can quickly become a big problem when there’s nobody home to notice. If practical, shutting off your home’s main water supply can help prevent major plumbing issues – and at the very least, be good for your peace of mind.

Set the Thermostat

It’s important to maintain a safe indoor temperature in your home while you’re away. The usual wisdom is to set the thermostat at 55-60 F during the winter to prevent pipes from freezing, and about 85 F during the summer to reduce energy use while protecting the home from excessive heat and humidity. Smart thermostats allow you to monitor and control temperatures remotely if the weather changes unexpectedly.

Test Smoke Alarms and Other Devices

Make sure your emergency alert systems are ready to do their jobs while you’re gone. Test smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and any leak sensors, smart devices or security systems. If needed, replace batteries and confirm your monitoring apps are set up to get notifications promptly.

Ask a Trusted Person to Check In

Neighbors, friends or family members will often keep an eye on the place during your vacation (especially if you return the favor during theirs). It’s up to you whether you want to give them a key to check things out inside; otherwise, a quick walk around the property can identify external damage or signs of forced entry.

Be Social-Media Savvy

Even if you trust everyone on your online friends list, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Save the vacation photos to post once you’re safely back so you don’t unintentionally advertise that nobody’s home.

Tidy Up Outdoor Spaces

Well-maintained landscaping gives the impression someone is home and cares about the property. An afternoon of yardwork before you leave can keep things looking fresh for a while.

Review Your Homeowners Insurance

No matter how well you prepare, it’s smart to have a fallback plan in case something goes wrong. Before your trip, review your homeowners policy to make sure you know what it covers and how to reach your insurance company in the event of any incidents.

For more information about homeowners insurance coverage and ways to help protect your home year-round, visit MercuryInsurance.com.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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