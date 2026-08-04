Wrap Technologies, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public safety technology, today announced it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Wrap management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call at ir@wrap.com by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2026. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, stockholder base and public disclosure rules.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: Click here to register

Dial-In Link: Click here to register for Dial-In

The second quarter 2026 earnings press release with financial results and other related materials will be available on the “Investors” section of Wrap’s website at ir.wrap.com prior to the call.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is developing WrapShield, an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform’s core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and — wherever tactically appropriate — non-lethal. Building on the foundation of BolaWrap, the Company’s flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, Wrap Reality™, and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

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