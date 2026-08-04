Ferroglobe Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Ferroglobe PLC Ferroglobe PLC

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Strong sequential shipment growth, driven by increased silicon metal volumes in EMEA and the U.S.
  • Reporting second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million
  • Ended the quarter with total cash of $93.2 million and net debt of $37.7 million
  • Advancing strategic critical materials initiatives, leveraging existing assets to support growing demand for secure Western supply chains
  • Paid quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share on June 30; Next dividend of $0.015 payable on September 29


LONDON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Financial Highlights

         %   %       %
($ in millions, except EPS)Q2 2026
 Q1 2026 Q/Q Q2 2025 Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Y/Y
                         
Sales$378.6  $347.7   8.9% $386.9   (2.1)% $726.4  $694.0   4.7%
Net profit (loss) attributable to the parent$60.4  $(7.1)  956.0% $(10.5)  677.7% $53.3  $(76.9)  169.3%
Adj. EBITDA$13.1  $3.3   291.2% $21.6   (39.3)% $16.4  $(5.2)  416.2%
Adjusted diluted EPS$0.00  $(0.07)  106.2% $(0.08)  105.4% $(0.07) $(0.28)  73.9%
Operating cash flow$37.0  $(5.6)  764.0% $15.6   136.7% $31.4  $35.0   (10.3)%
Capital expenditures1$16.6  $10.9   52.7% $15.6   6.3% $27.4  $29.9   (8.2)%
Free cash flow2$20.4  $(16.4)  224.1% $0.0   n.m $4.0  $5.1   (22.5)%
(1)   Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2)   Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures


Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results reflect solid execution of our strategy despite a challenging pricing environment. Strong volume growth, positive free cash flow generation, and further debt reduction reinforce the resilience of our operating platform and our disciplined approach to capital allocation.

“At the same time, we continue to advance the development of our critical materials strategy by leveraging our existing industrial footprint, metallurgical expertise, and established customer relationships to create new avenues for growth. Combined with increasing support for Western supply chains and domestic production, we believe Ferroglobe is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing focus on critical materials, industrial security, and onshoring initiatives across the U.S. and Europe,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the second quarter of 2026, Ferroglobe reported sales of $378.6 million, an 8.9% increase from the prior quarter and a 2.1% decrease from the comparable prior-year period. The sequential improvement was mainly driven by higher sales volumes of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys, as well as higher average selling prices for manganese-based alloys, partially offset by lower sales volumes for manganese-based alloys and lower average selling prices for silicon metal and silicon-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal increased by $21.7 million, silicon-based alloys increased by $2.6 million, and manganese-based alloys increased by $0.5 million compared with the prior quarter.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

($,000)Q2 2026 Q1 2026 % Q/Q Q2 2025 % Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons: 40,818   30,533  33.7%  44,610  (8.5)%  71,351   80,918  (11.8)%
Average selling price ($/MT): 2,592   2,754  (5.9)%  2,916  (11.1)%  2,661   2,900  (8.2)%
                     
Silicon Metal Revenue   105,800    84,088  25.8%   130,083  (18.7)%   189,865    234,662  (19.1)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA   (2,658)   (2,275) 16.8%   6,521  (140.8)%   (4,933)   (8,926) (44.7)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin (2.5)%  (2.7)%    5.0%    (2.6)%  (3.8)%  


Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $105.8 million, an increase of 25.8% from the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 5.9%, driven by lower pricing across the U.S. and EMEA, as elevated market availability and cautious customer purchasing continued to weigh on realized prices, particularly in Europe. Shipments increased 33.7%, reflecting higher volumes in both EMEA and the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(2.7) million in the second quarter, as compared with $(2.3) million in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower realized pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to (2.5%) in the second quarter from (2.7%) in the prior quarter.        

Silicon-Based Alloys

($,000)Q2 2026 Q1 2026 % Q/Q Q2 2025 % Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons: 62,915   60,674  3.7%  53,048  18.6%  123,589   95,913  28.9%
Average selling price ($/MT): 1,986   2,016  (1.5)%  2,105  (5.7)%  2,001   2,112  (5.3)%
                     
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue   124,949    122,319  2.2%   111,666  11.9%   247,302    202,568  22.1%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA   14,516    6,850  111.9%   7,158  102.8%   21,366    9,572  123.2%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 11.6%  5.6%    6.4%    8.6%  4.7%  


Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $124.9 million, an increase of 2.2% from the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 1.5%, as higher realized prices in South Africa were more than offset by softer pricing in Europe and the U.S. amid subdued steel demand and ample market availability. Shipments increased 3.7%, primarily reflecting stronger volumes in Europe, partially offset by lower volumes in South Africa and the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with $6.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by improved operating costs and higher shipments, partially offset by lower realized pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.6% in the second quarter, compared with 5.6% in the prior quarter.

Manganese-Based Alloys

($,000)Q2 2026 Q1 2026 % Q/Q Q2 2025 % Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons: 84,752   85,743  (1.2)%  88,188  (3.9)%  170,495   155,417  9.7%
Average selling price ($/MT): 1,270   1,250  1.6%  1,204  5.5%  1,260   1,162  8.4%
                     
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue   107,635    107,179  0.4%   106,178  1.4%   214,824    180,595  19.0%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA   13,014    10,014  30.0%   16,794  (22.5)%   23,028    11,220  105.2%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 12.1%  9.3%    15.8%    10.7%  6.2%  


Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $107.6 million, an increase of 0.4% from the prior quarter. The average selling price increased by 1.6%, reflecting higher pricing in both Europe and the U.S. In Europe, pricing was supported by the impact of EU safeguard measures and additional duties on certain imports, despite continued weakness in underlying demand. Shipments decreased 1.2%, primarily reflecting lower volumes in Europe, partially offset by a modest increase in the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.0 million in the second quarter, compared with $10.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher realized pricing, improved operating performance, and a more favorable sales mix, partially offset by higher manganese ore, energy, and transportation costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.1% in the second quarter, compared with 9.3% in the prior quarter.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production decreased to 51.5% of sales in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 64.3% in the prior quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by the recognition of a $59.9 million positive fair value adjustment related to long-term energy contracts, compared with a $5.5 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2026. Excluding the impact of power purchase agreements, raw materials and energy consumption represented 67.3% of sales in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 65.9% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting pressure on realized selling prices across most product categories and changes in the sales mix, while raw material and energy costs did not decline at the same pace, resulting in a narrowing of the price-cost spread.

Net Profit (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the second quarter of 2026, net profit attributable to the parent was $60.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $7.1 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the prior quarter. The return to profitability primarily reflected a $59.9 million positive fair value adjustment related to long-term energy contracts, as well as improved operating performance, partially offset by higher selling expenses associated with increased sales volumes. The Company reported breakeven adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026, compared with an adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.07) in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with $3.3 million in the prior quarter. The sequential improvement reflected stronger shipment volumes and improved operating performance across the portfolio, supported by continued cost efficiency initiatives. These benefits were partially offset by higher selling and distribution costs.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

                 %
($ in millions)Q2 2026 Q1 2026 $ % Q2 2025
 $Y/Y
                     
Total Cash1$93.2  $96.4   (3.2)  (3.3)% $135.5   (42.3) (31.2)%
Adjusted Gross Debt2$130.9  $151.0   (20.1)  (13.3)% $125.2   5.7  4.6%
Net (Debt) Cash$(37.7) $(54.6)  16.9   31.0% $10.3   (48.0) (465.8)%
Total Working Capital3$398.4  $431.2   (32.8)  (7.6)% $440.8   (42.4) (9.6)%
(1)   Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents
(2)   Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16
(3)   Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables


Total cash was $93.2 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.2 million from $96.4 million as of March 31, 2026. Adjusted gross debt decreased by $20.1 million to $130.9 million, resulting in net debt of $37.7 million as of June 30, 2026, representing a decrease of $16.9 million from the prior quarter.

During the second quarter, cash flows provided by operating activities were $37.0 million, and net cash used in investing activities was $13.6 million. Cash used in financing activities was $25.9 million as a result of lease payments of $3.9 million, dividend payments of $2.8 million, interest payments of $3.7 million, the principal repayments of other financing liabilities of $4.6 million, and financing facilities payments in South Africa, France and Spain totaling $11.4 million, partially offset by net cash proceeds from the sale of short-term commercial paper totaling $0.5 million.

Total working capital was $398.4 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $32.8 million from $431.2 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease in our working capital balance during the quarter was primarily driven by a decrease of $12.8 million in inventories, $7.8 million in other receivables and an increase of $20.7 million in trade and other payables, partially offset by an $8.6 million increase in trade receivables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The second quarter reflected a meaningful improvement in operating performance, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to $13.1 million, from $3.3 million in the first quarter, free cash flow of $20.4 million, and net debt declining to $37.7 million. Higher shipment volumes, disciplined working capital management, and continued cost control drove solid cash generation and further strengthened our balance sheet. With ample liquidity, reduced leverage, and a consistent dividend, we remain focused on maintaining financial flexibility while supporting the growth opportunities emerging from our core business and strategic critical materials initiatives.”

Capital Returns

During the second quarter, Ferroglobe did not repurchase shares and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.015 per share on June 30, 2026. Our next cash dividend of $0.015 per share will be paid on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2026.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate in our conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on August 5, 2026. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI66a0208bb9f34859af10be34832acc52

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ekm3qzst

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”,“forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash/(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

               
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
               
 For the Three Months Ended
 For the Three Months Ended
 For the Three Months Ended
 For the Six Months Ended
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026
 March 31, 2026
 June 30, 2025
 June 30, 2026
 June 30, 2025
Sales$378,620   $347,745  $386,862  $726,365  $694,041 
Raw materials and energy consumption for production (195,066)   (223,488)  (253,212)  (418,554)  (491,553)
Other operating income 33,606    20,492   26,893   54,098   35,965 
Staff costs (68,063)   (64,140)  (68,797)  (132,203)  (139,247)
Other operating expense (76,409)   (71,765)  (64,535)  (148,174)  (111,825)
Depreciation and amortization (15,541)   (16,601)  (18,301)  (32,142)  (35,821)
Impairment gain             268 
Other (loss) gain (192)  42   (172)  (150)  1,233 
Operating profit (loss)  56,955    (7,715)   8,738    49,240    (46,939)
Finance income 1,907   708   970   2,615   1,843 
Finance costs (3,482)   (5,922)  (4,770)  (9,402)  (9,325)
Exchange differences 5,138    1,783   (19,659)  6,921   (26,573)
Profit (loss) before tax  60,518     (11,146)   (14,721)   49,374    (80,994)
Income tax (expense) / benefit 48    4,010   3,787   4,057   3,162 
Total profit (loss) for the period  60,566    (7,136)   (10,934)   53,431    (77,832)
               
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent$60,374   $(7,053) $(10,451) $53,322  $(76,933)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 192   (83)  (483)  109   (899)
               
EBITDA$77,634  $10,669  $7,380  $88,303  $(37,691)
Adjusted EBITDA$13,093  $3,347  $21,562  $16,440  $(5,241)
               
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding              
Basic 188,281   188,286   188,142   188,284   188,583 
Diluted 188,668   188,286   188,142   189,036   188,583 
               
Profit (loss) per ordinary share              
Basic$0.32  $(0.04) $(0.06) $0.28  $(0.41)
Diluted$0.32  $(0.04) $(0.06) $0.28  $(0.41)


            
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
            
 As of June 30,
 As of March 31,
 As of December 31,
 2026
    2026
    2025
ASSETS
Non-current assets           
Goodwill$12,472  $12,472  $12,472 
Intangible assets 203,823   198,323   132,682 
Property, plant and equipment 487,026   480,827   486,678 
Other financial assets 71,718   46,054   26,717 
Deferred tax assets        
Receivables from related parties 1,709   1,725   1,763 
Other non-current assets 21,550   21,516   21,436 
Total non-current assets  798,298    760,917    681,748 
Current assets           
Inventories 321,435   334,265   306,160 
Trade receivables 220,987   212,387   191,536 
Other receivables 83,664   91,534   74,665 
Current income tax assets 3,330   4,922   5,564 
Other financial assets 6   4   11,104 
Other current assets 28,547   20,671   21,716 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents 153   164   175 
Cash and cash equivalents 93,079   96,228   122,812 
Total current assets  751,201    760,175    733,732 
Total assets$ 1,549,499  $ 1,521,092  $ 1,415,480 
            
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity$ 717,895  $ 670,460  $ 692,257 
Non-current liabilities           
Deferred income 61,003   75,478   26,394 
Provisions 35,443   32,081   30,487 
Provision for pensions 28,496   28,752   28,903 
Bank borrowings 39,835   59,327   60,136 
Lease liabilities 53,113   55,523   57,429 
Other financial liabilities 20,170   21,022   22,035 
Derivative financial liabilities 4,012   37,917   45,198 
Other non-current liabilities 264   297   345 
Deferred tax liabilities 5,876   8,202   11,005 
Total non-current liabilities  248,212    318,599    281,932 
Current liabilities           
Provisions 128,191   107,200   87,308 
Provision for pensions 179   183   186 
Bank borrowings 89,825   83,230   79,876 
Lease liabilities 12,311   12,482   12,254 
Debt instruments 28,731   29,430   26,014 
Other financial liabilities 6,839   11,358   11,408 
Derivative financial liabilities        
Payables to related parties 1,875   2,726   2,577 
Trade and other payables 227,678   206,997   144,853 
Current income tax liabilities 4,048   889   970 
Other current liabilities 83,715   77,538   75,845 
Total current liabilities  583,392    532,033    441,291 
Total equity and liabilities$ 1,549,499  $ 1,521,092  $ 1,415,480 


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
               
 For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Profit (loss) for the period$ 60,566  $ (7,136) $ (10,934) $ 53,431  $ (77,832)
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash (used) provided by operating activities:              
Income tax (benefit)/expense (48)  (4,010)  (3,787)  (4,057)  (3,162)
Depreciation and amortization 15,541   16,601   18,301   32,142   35,821 
Finance income (1,907)  (708)  (970)  (2,615)  (1,843)
Finance costs 3,482   5,922   4,970   9,402   9,525 
Exchange differences (5,138)  (1,783)  19,659   (6,921)  26,573 
Impairment (gain)             (268)
Share-based compensation (1,641)  947   692   (694)  1,988 
Other loss (gain) 192   (42)  (28)  150   (1,433)
Write downs of inventories to net realizable value 3,888   2,614   3,325   6,502   15,137 
Change in fair value of derivatives not designed as hedging instruments (59,903)  (5,539)  (1,384)  (65,442)  1,384 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities              
Decrease (increase) in inventories 8,098   (36,443)  139   (28,345)  28,496 
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables (10,046)  (24,100)  (9,420)  (34,146)  (16,626)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables 7,829   (18,322)  (15,984)  (10,493)  (25,557)
Decrease (increase) in energy receivable    1,259   (440)  1,259   24,725 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 22,147   65,455   39,308   87,602   52,494 
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,705)  (13)  (15,758)  (8,718)  (22,801)
Income taxes refunded (paid) 2,604   (268)  (12,076)  2,336   (11,636)
Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities:  36,959    (5,566)   15,613    31,393    34,985 
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Interest and finance income received 1,790   700   973   2,490   1,845 
Payments due to investments:              
Intangible assets (42)  (522)  (163)  (564)  (720)
Property, plant and equipment (16,540)  (10,335)  (15,435)  (26,875)  (29,185)
Other financial assets    (7,000)  (4,000)  (7,000)  (15,119)
Disposals:              
Other non-current assets 1,189   72      1,261   1,559 
Net cash used in investing activities  (13,603)   (17,085)   (18,625)   (30,688)   (41,620)
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Dividends paid (2,803)  (2,803)  (2,611)  (5,606)  (5,224)
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs    (217)  (4)  (217)  (99)
Repayment of debt instruments (18,207)  (14,649)  (9,170)  (32,856)  (19,531)
Proceeds from debt issuance 18,687   18,007   6,036   36,694   20,416 
(Decrease) / Increase in bank borrowings:              
Borrowings 122,976   124,162   157,498   247,138   263,531 
Payments (134,432)  (120,724)  (121,010)  (255,156)  (198,186)
Payments for lease liabilities (3,870)  (3,889)  (3,174)  (7,759)  (6,272)
(Repayments of) /payments from other financing liabilities (4,580)  (675)  (20,802)  (5,255)  (43,453)
Other proceeds (payments) from financing activities       1,581      1,581 
Payments to acquire own shares    (20)  (1,988)  (20)  (4,691)
Interest paid (3,656)  (2,471)  (2,905)  (6,127)  (7,436)
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities  (25,885)   (3,279)   3,451    (29,164)   636 
Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (2,529)   (25,930)   439    (28,459)   (5,999)
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 96,392   122,987   129,581   122,987   133,271 
Foreign exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents (631)  (665)  5,527   (1,296)  8,275 
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents$ 93,232  $ 96,392  $ 135,547  $ 93,232  $ 135,547 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents 153   164   197   153   197 
Cash and cash equivalents 93,079   96,228   135,350   93,079   135,350 
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents$ 93,232  $ 96,392  $ 135,547  $ 93,232  $ 135,547 


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

 Q2´26 Q1´26 Q2´25 YTD´26 YTD´25
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent$ 60,374  $ (7,053) $ (10,451) $ 53,322  $ (76,933)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 192   (83)  (483)  109   (899)
Income tax (benefit) expense (48)  (4,010)  (3,787)  (4,057)  (3,162)
Finance income (1,907)  (708)  (970)  (2,615)  (1,843)
Finance costs 3,482   5,922   4,770   9,402   9,325 
Depreciation and amortization 15,541   16,601   18,301   32,142   35,821 
EBITDA  77,634    10,669    7,380    88,303    (37,691)
Exchange differences (5,138)  (1,783)  19,659   (6,921)  26,573 
Impairment             (268)
Restructuring and termination costs       (1,285)     (1,285)
New strategy implementation             682 
PPA Energy (59,903)  (5,539)  (1,384)  (65,442)  1,384 
Fines Inventory Adjustment       (2,808)     5,364 
New ERP implementation 500         500    
Adjusted EBITDA$ 13,093  $ 3,347  $ 21,562  $ 16,440  $ (5,241)


Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

 Q2´26 Q1´26 Q2´25 YTD´26 YTD´25
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent$ 60,374  $ (7,053) $ (10,451) $ 53,321  $ (76,933)
Tax rate adjustment (15,178)  (1,224)  188   (16,401)  18,706 
Impairment             (196)
Restructuring and termination costs       (938)     (938)
New strategy implementation             498 
PPA Energy (44,927)  (4,154)  (1,010)  (49,082)  1,010 
Fines Inventory Adjustment       (2,050)     3,916 
New ERP implementation 375         375    
Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent$ 644  $ (12,431) $ (14,262) $ (11,787) $ (53,936)


Adjusted diluted profit (loss) per share:

 Q2´26 Q1´26 Q2´25 YTD´26 YTD´25
Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share$ 0.32  $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.28  $ (0.41)
Tax rate adjustment (0.08)  (0.01)  0.00   (0.09)  0.10 
Impairment             (0.00)
New strategy implementation             0.00 
PPA Energy (0.24)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.26)  0.01 
Fines Inventory Adjustment       (0.01)     0.02 
New ERP implementation 0.00         0.00    
Adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share$ 0.00  $ (0.07) $ (0.08) $ (0.07) $ (0.28)

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