Wonderballs Launches National Underwear Day Campaign Spotlighting Fabric Composition and Material Transparency for Men’s Basics.

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderballs, a men’s apparel brand focused on men’s health, comfort, material transparency, and everyday essentials, launches a National Underwear Day campaign spotlighting fabric composition and material transparency in men’s underwear. The campaign encourages men to look beyond fit, style, and price and pay closer attention to fabric choice. Wonderballs uses Peruvian Pima cotton and Austrian modal, both OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, and aims to help consumers make more informed product choices. The campaign reflects growing interest in transparency around products people use every day.

Wonderballs Men's Underwear

As shoppers have become more conscious of ingredients across food, skincare, and household products, fabric composition in underwear deserves equal attention. The campaign reflects growing interest in reducing unnecessary exposure to microplastics and certain substances of concern that may be present in some fabrics. Wonderballs aims to help consumers make more informed product choices.

In a category worn as close to the skin as underwear, certification matters. That’s why Wonderballs uses OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified materials, a globally recognized textile standard that tests for harmful substances and applies stricter requirements to products worn close to the skin. Everyday essentials deserve a higher standard.

“Men shop for underwear based on fit and feel, but rarely stop to ask what it’s made of,” said Kelly Bitter, Co-Founder of Wonderballs. “National Underwear Day is the perfect time to shine a light on the materials men wear closest to their bodies every day.”

For more information, visit https://WonderballsUSA.com or contact Kelly Bitter at Kbitter@TCPGlobal.com

About Wonderballs

Wonderballs is a men’s apparel brand focused on men’s health, comfort, material transparency, and everyday essentials. Using Peruvian Pima cotton and Austrian modal, both OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, the brand aims to help men make more informed choices about the products they wear every day.

Press Inquiries

Kelly Bitter

KBitter [at] TCPGlobal.com

1(619)778-7609

https://WonderballsUSA.com

6251 Howdy Wells Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89115