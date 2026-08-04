COASTAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coastal Financial Corporation on Behalf of Coastal Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Coastal (CCB) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Coastal and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CCB) on behalf of Coastal stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Coastal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On July 30, 2026, Coastal announced second quarter 2026 financial results, including a net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share in the prior quarter. The Company stated the “net loss is primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.”





On this news, shares of the Coastal fell as much as $30.30 or 42.88%, per share during intraday trading on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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