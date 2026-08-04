ROLLINS STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rollins, Inc. on Behalf of Rollins Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Rollins (ROL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Rollins and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ROL) on behalf of Rollins stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rollins has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On July 22, 2026, Rollins announced second-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2026. Among other things, the Company reported that its quarterly operating margin was 18.7%, down 110 basis points from the second quarter of 2025, and that its operating cash flow was $173 million for the quarter, down 1.5% from the prior year. In the accompanying earnings call, Rollins CEO Jerry Gahlhoff admitted "second quarter results did not meet our expectations," in part because "the lead environment got progressively worse as we moved through the quarter." Gahlhoff further admitted, "We just had fewer people year-over-year, actively searching the digital channel for pest control needs. That's the conclusion that we came to: it just seemed fewer." Following this news, Rollins stock price dropped $4.03 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $39.44 on July 23, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rollins shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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