INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Microsoft Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – MSFT

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSFT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Microsoft and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 11, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Microsoft securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 28, 2026, Microsoft announced disappointing results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025. First, during the quarter Microsoft’s Azure growth had slowed suddenly and fallen below analyst expectations. During the related earnings call, CFO Amy E. Hood revealed that the slower Azure growth was primarily due to computational capacity constraints, as Microsoft had diverted CPU and GPU capacity to Copilot applications and AI-related R&D. Second, Microsoft revealed that its capital expenditures had increased to $37.5 billion during the quarter, causing Microsoft’s capital expenditures for the first six months of its fiscal 2026 to increase to $72.4 billion compared to $88.2 billion for all of Microsoft’s fiscal 2025. Third, Microsoft revealed, for the first time, that the number of paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats totaled only 15 million to date, materially below analyst estimates and a fraction of the more than 450 million commercial Microsoft 365 users.

On this news, the price of Microsoft stock fell nearly 10%.

Then, on February 3, 2026, The Wall Street Journal revealed, in an article titled “Microsoft’s Pivotal AI Product Is Running Into Big Problems,” that severe challenges and functionality issues had plagued Microsoft’s Copilot offerings, leading to Copilot losing market share during the Class Period to competing products such as Google’s Gemini. The price of Microsoft stock continued to fall in the days after Microsoft’s second quarter 2026 earnings announcement as the market continued to digest the adverse news and sources such as The Wall Street Journal revealed new adverse information.

Thereafter, on March 17, 2026, The Wall Street Journal revealed in an article titled “Microsoft Seeks More Coherence in AI Efforts With Copilot Reorganization” that Microsoft was reorganizing its Copilot product teams to unify commercial and consumer versions partly in response to the challenges revealed by The Wall Street Journal’s prior reporting on Copilot’s problem-plagued development and disappointing customer adoption.

On this news, the price of Microsoft stock continued to fall.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.