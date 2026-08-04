INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. - COLD

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (“Americold” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COLD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Americold and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 23, 2026, Americold disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “entered into a Termination and Wind Down Agreement (the ‘Agreement’) with ADUSA Distribution, LLC, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize USA (‘ADUSA Distribution’), pursuant to which the Company and ADUSA Distribution have agreed to wind down operations at the Company’s automated retail distribution center located in Lancaster, PA . . . and will not commence operations at the Company’s automated retail fulfillment center located in Plainville, CT . . . , which were being purpose developed for ADUSA Distribution’s use.” Americold stated that “[a]s a result of and in connection with the Agreement, based on independent appraisals and management’s assessment of fair market value, the Company expects to record a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $305 million to $320 million, to be recognized in the second quarter of 2026.”

On this news, Americold’s stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 7.84%, to close at $14.10 per share on July 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980