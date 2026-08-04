[Latest] Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.4 Billion by 2035 at a 20.9% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “AI in Medical Imaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Technology (Deep Learning, Convolutional Neural Networks, Transformer-Based Vision Models, Machine Learning (Non-Deep-Learning), Natural Language Processing, Radiology Report Structuring, Others (Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics)), By Modality (CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound, Point-of-Care Ultrasound, Echocardiography, Mammography, Others (PET, Nuclear Imaging, Endoscopy)), By Application (Oncology, Tumor Detection & Characterization, Treatment Response Monitoring, Neurology, Stroke & Large-Vessel-Occlusion Detection, Neurodegenerative Disease Assessment, Cardiology, Cardiac CT & MRI Quantification, Coronary Calcium & Plaque Scoring, Pulmonology, Lung Nodule Detection & Follow-Up, Orthopedics, Others (Abdominal, Musculoskeletal, Pediatric)), By End Use (Hospitals, Academic & Tertiary Care Hospitals, Community Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others (Research & Academic Institutions)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AI in Medical Imaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.9 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.4 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Revenue and Trends

AI in medical imaging includes AI solutions that utilize medical imaging technologies (x-rays, CT, MRIs, ultrasounds, and mammograms) for medical image detection, diagnosis, segmentation, quantification, and predictive analytics in the fields of radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology, and other specialties around the globe. These technologies enhance diagnostic accuracy, decrease radiologist workload, allow earlier detection of disease, and facilitate personalized treatment planning.

AI in medical imaging is poised for rapid growth, fueled by the growing volume of medical imaging data and the increasing demand for faster and more accurate diagnoses, as well as improvements in deep learning algorithms, widespread adoption of digital health technologies, and supportive regulatory approvals for AI-powered tools across the globe.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the global AI in medical imaging market?

The growing lack of radiologists, high imaging volume, and the need for rapid clinical decision-making drive adoption, as intelligent diagnostic tools have emerged as crucial solutions to meet these requirements. The global burden of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for precision medicine have contributed to the surge in demand for the intelligent diagnostic tool as a vital solution to address the shortage of radiologists, high imaging volume, and the need for quicker clinical decision-making.

The market is expected to gain from the regular adoption for higher detection rates of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, as per the reports from the industry. With a strong focus on efficiency and precision, healthcare providers are looking for AI technologies that can augment their capabilities and enhance patient care. Healthcare providers are on a mission for efficiency and precision, turning to advanced AI solutions to complement their current capabilities and work towards improved patient outcomes.

Technological innovations have led to multi-modal AI models, better explainability capabilities, cloud-based deployment, and PACS and RIS integration to boost performance, workflow efficiency, and clinical trust. Other factors contributing to the rising interest in this area are increased awareness and pursuit of early diagnosis and prevention, greater availability of AI solutions in new healthcare markets, and emerging country initiatives and investments in digital transformation and medical AI in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the AI in Medical Imaging report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Opportunities Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Expansion of bio-isobutanol in SAF +2.8% Global, North America Accelerates adoption in sustainable aviation fuel Growth in bio-based solvent demand +2.1% Europe, Asia Pacific Boosts coating and personal care applications EV and advanced biofuel mandates +1.9% Global Increases blendstock opportunities Technological improvements in fermentation +1.7% North America, Europe Enhances yield and cost-competitiveness

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Challenges Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Fermentation organism isobutanol toxicity limiting titer and yield -2.1% Global Constrains bio-isobutanol fermentation productivity Regulatory approval timelines for bio-isobutanol fuel blending -1.7% Asia Pacific, Latin America, LAMEA Delays fuel market entry in new geographies Competition from other SAF production pathways (HEFA, PtL, ATJ-ethanol) -1.9% Europe, North America Pressures bio-isobutanol SAF market share Consumer and industry acceptance of bio-based solvent products -1.3% Global Slows coating formulator transition to bio-isobutanol Scale-up risk in cellulosic fermentation technology -1.6% North America, Europe Creates technology commercialization uncertainty

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the AI in the medical imaging market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the AI in Medical Imaging market forward?

What are the top companies in the AI in medical imaging industry?

What are the different categories that the AI in the medical imaging market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the AI in Medical Imaging market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, the diagnostic AI software segment continues to lead the global AI in medical imaging market, given its capacity to identify abnormalities, offer quantitative analysis, and aid in differential diagnosis across various modalities. The solutions are proving to be vital for radiology departments looking to improve accuracy and productivity, and are seeing strong growth from advancements in deep learning models trained on large sets of data that boost sensitivity and specificity (which radiologists and healthcare administrators, generally, say is a major factor in reducing diagnostic error and optimizing workflow in high-volume imaging settings).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales to hospitals and diagnostic centers and cloud-based SaaS platforms are the top two software deployment channels and are the main platforms for software integration support, training, and subscription access. For healthcare providers overseeing large-scale imaging workflows, these channels offer a seamless integration with PACS, continuous updates, and technical support, making them the go-to choice for institutions prioritizing digital transformation and AI-driven diagnostics.

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Browse the full “AI in Medical Imaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Technology (Deep Learning, Convolutional Neural Networks, Transformer-Based Vision Models, Machine Learning (Non-Deep-Learning), Natural Language Processing, Radiology Report Structuring, Others (Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics)), By Modality (CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound, Point-of-Care Ultrasound, Echocardiography, Mammography, Others (PET, Nuclear Imaging, Endoscopy)), By Application (Oncology, Tumor Detection & Characterization, Treatment Response Monitoring, Neurology, Stroke & Large-Vessel-Occlusion Detection, Neurodegenerative Disease Assessment, Cardiology, Cardiac CT & MRI Quantification, Coronary Calcium & Plaque Scoring, Pulmonology, Lung Nodule Detection & Follow-Up, Orthopedics, Others (Abdominal, Musculoskeletal, Pediatric)), By End Use (Hospitals, Academic & Tertiary Care Hospitals, Community Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others (Research & Academic Institutions)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/ai-in-medical-imaging-market

Regional Insights

The medical imaging segment in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period, primarily because of the advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high rate of adoption of digital imaging and AI technologies, the number of leading medical AI developers, and the regulatory support for medical AI. The area enjoys robust investment in health tech, positive reimbursement progress, and ongoing clinical integration activity to sustain market stability and demand.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is seeing the highest growth in the global AI in medical imaging market due to the swift digital health transformation, expanding medical imaging infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising AI talent pool. The rise of imaging solutions enabled by AI is observed in countries such as China, India, and Japan, driven by government digital health initiatives, a larger patient population, and local innovation in the field of AI. Sophisticated diagnostics and a high prevalence of chronic diseases are also driving more growth in the region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 19.4 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 20.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Technology, Modality, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

• In 2025: Siemens Healthineers added to its AI-Rad Companion product line with new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for chest computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) analysis to deliver more precise diagnoses and workflow efficiency to radiologists worldwide.

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List of the prominent players in the AI in Medical Imaging Market:

The AI in Medical Imaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology

Deep Learning

o Convolutional Neural Networks

o Transformer-Based Vision Models

Machine Learning (Non-Deep-Learning)

Natural Language Processing

o Radiology Report Structuring

Others (Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics)

By Modality

CT

MRI

X-ray

Ultrasound

o Point-of-Care Ultrasound

o Echocardiography

Mammography

Others (PET, Nuclear Imaging, Endoscopy)

By Application

Oncology

o Tumor Detection & Characterization

o Treatment Response Monitoring

Neurology

o Stroke & Large-Vessel-Occlusion Detection

o Neurodegenerative Disease Assessment

Cardiology

o Cardiac CT & MRI Quantification

o Coronary Calcium & Plaque Scoring

Pulmonology

o Lung Nodule Detection & Follow-Up

Orthopedics

Others (Abdominal, Musculoskeletal, Pediatric)

By End Use

Hospitals

o Academic & Tertiary Care Hospitals

o Community Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Research & Academic Institutions)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Medical Imaging Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/ai-in-medical-imaging-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This AI in Medical Imaging Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in the AI in the Medical Imaging Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the AI in the Medical Imaging Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the AI in the Medical Imaging Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the AI in the Medical Imaging Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of AI in the medical imaging market by considering applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global AI in the Medical Imaging Industry, Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a AI in Medical Imaging market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact of the AI in the medical imaging industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the AI in the Medical Imaging Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for AI in Medical Imaging Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase AI in the Medical Imaging Market Report

The AI in Medical Imaging Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

AI in Medical Imaging The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Analysis by Geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

AI in the Medical Imaging Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global AI in the medical imaging market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide AI in medical imaging market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the AI in Medical Imaging market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the AI in the medical imaging market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide AI in Medical Imaging market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the AI in the medical imaging industry.

Managers in the AI in Medical Imaging sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide AI in Medical Imaging market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in AI in Medical Imaging products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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