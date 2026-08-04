Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Celcuity Inc. on Behalf of Celcuity Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Celcuity (CELC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Celcuity and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Celcuity Inc. (“Celcuity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CELC) on behalf of Celcuity stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Celcuity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On July 14, 2026, Celcuity issued a press release announcing that it had secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its breast cancer therapy Revtorpyk (gedatolisib) and "anticipates commercial launch in late Q3 2026", representing a delayed launch timeline relative to analyst expectations. Commenting on the release, Stifel analyst Stephen Wiley noted that "late 3Q26 launch guidance seems somewhat extended." Leerink analyst Andrew Berens agreed, noting that while the "approval was largely expected . . . we did not anticipate [a Q3 launch date] given prior commentary on launch readiness."



On this news, Celcuity's stock price fell $19.54 per share, or 17.6%, to close at $91.51 per share on July 15, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Celcuity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: