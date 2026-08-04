INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FirstSun Capital Bancorp - FSUN

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (“FirstSun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSUN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FirstSun and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 9, 2026, FirstSun disclosed that it “expect[s] charge-offs to average loans to be in the high 50s range in basis points” and projected a $40 million to $41 million provision for credit losses and $42 million to $43 million in charge-offs, including a $22 million charge-off tied to a suspected-fraud loan.

On this news, FirstSun’s stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $35.08 per share on July 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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